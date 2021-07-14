Twitter, which has been working harder to help its users monetize their audience, is working on a new Twitter for Professionals feature for the social network.

The feature can be explored somewhat via a link found by Jane Munchun Wong, but this is only 3 screens deep.

The feature notes that those who sign up for Twitter for Professionals will gain access to “the tools you need to better connect with your audience, grow your brand, and increase your profits.”

It is expected to be similar to Instagram’s Business/Creator mode, which offers additional Call-to-Action buttons so that visitors can book an appointment, contact customer service, or even make reservations, or additional demographic details.

While not active, it seems likely the feature appears to be in advanced development and should be released soon.