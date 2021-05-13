In a somewhat belated move, Twitter may be expanding the options for reacting to a Twitter post from being able to simply Like it to a number of potential responses including “Like”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad” and “Haha”.

The news is via reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong who tweeted.

Twitter is actually working on Tweet Reactions like “Like”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad” and “Haha” y’all keep teasing so here’s the tweet 🙂 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 12, 2021

Twitter already supports reactions in DMs, but the 1:1 nature of those interactions are somewhat different from the more toxic nature of Twitter in general, where concerns are being raised by malicious responses to controversial news.

Of course given that Facebook has navigated these waters already I am sure Twitter will survive as well.