One of the big issues which constrained twitter’s growth compared to other social networks has been the lack of a monetization capability to attract creators and their followers.

Twitter has been looking to address with issue, with reports of a paid Superfollow feature, and the company has also confirmed plans to add a tip jar to Twitter Spaces, its Clubhouse clone.

Now reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered that Twitter is looking to add a tip jar right on your user profile, which opens the feature up to users who do not wish to get into engaging with their followers via audio.

The feature appears to support sending money via Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal and Venmo, with no native feature, suggesting Twitter will not get into handling any money themselves.

Given the simplicity of the feature, ultimately the least friction-free option would be a button on the tweet or other content itself which would allow readers to reward content they find worthy with more than likes and shares.