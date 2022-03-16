After announcing that a new feature offering separate tabs for algorithmic and chronological timelines was rolling out to all users, Twitter has quickly backtracked after facing criticism.

Originally launched to all iOS users last week, with a global rollout to Android and web users penned for “soon”, the company’s latest ill-fated change to the timeline pushed their algorithmically derived ‘home’ tab upon users once again, as it became the default timeline when opening the app.

To get to the chronological ‘latest tweets’ timeline, which many people considerably prefer using, users were being forced to swipe to a new timeline tab that existed alongside the everpresent ‘home’ tab that would now always be just an accidental swipe away.

After beginning to roll out this feature, Twitter was quickly met by backlash from users who didn’t want the mildly increased tedium of dealing with two timelines, and miraculously Twitter has listened to those users’ concerns.

“We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first,” the social media giant announced in a statement. “We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options.”

We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options. https://t.co/euVcPr9ij6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2022

While this is undoubtedly good news for users who enjoyed the company’s current implantation of the two timelines, switching between them through the sparkle icon, it appears that Twitter still wants to “explore other options” and change things up in the future, so who knows how long it will be until we have to kick up a fuss once again.