In November Twitter launched Fleets, their version of the popular self-deleting Stories feature.

Like Stories found on other social media, Twitter felt Fleets would help people feel more comfortable and share in a lower pressure way, so everyone can easily join the conversation.

It seems, like the stories themselves, the Fleet service itself was quite fleeting, as Twitter has just announced it will be going away on the 3rd of August.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

Twitter said the feature failed to increase the engagement from shy users.

The company is teasing a replacement, but so far nothing concrete has leaked yet. Twitter will incorporate some of the features of fleet, such as the full-screen camera, into the usual tweet composer, and they will continue to use the space at the top of your timeline for features such as Spaces.

Will our readers be missing Fleets? Let us know below.