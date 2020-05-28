Twitter has started rolling out the ability to schedule tweets and save tweets as drafts to all the Twitter users. While saving tweets as draft has been available on Twitter mobile for a while, Twitter didn’t add the feature to the website.

Twitter’s schedule tweets option has been spotted multiple times and the feature is eventually making its way to the Twitter users. Back in November, Twitter officially confirmed that it is experimenting with the ability to schedule tweets. The feature will allow users to write a tweet in advance and have it published on a specific date and time. Twitter will also automatically detect your timezone to help you set the accurate date and time.

The ability to schedule tweets has been present in TweetDeck for a while now and the ability to save tweets as drafts has been available on Twitter’s mobile app. Now both of these features can be used on Twitter’s website as well as Twitter PWA.