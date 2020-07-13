Twitter is the latest Android app to join the 1 billion club as it surpassed a billion installs this week. Currently, there are about 25 apps that have crossed the one billion installs mark on Android and nearly all of them are owned by Google, Microsoft, Facebook or Samsung.

Last year, Microsoft Excel, Word and OneDrive achieved this milestone on Android and now Twitter will be joining them as well. Twitter has been slow to gain traction on Android, partly due to the extensive third-party ecosystem. This changed in 2018 when Twitter announced changes to the APIs rendering third-party apps useless. This pushed users towards the official app that was less preferred before as there were better third-party Twitter clients available on the Play Store.

In the last couple of years, Twitter has improved its apps and introduced a PWA for users who are inclined towards using a web app instead of downloading one from the app store.