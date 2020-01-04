It’s good news for Twitch Prime members, as those subscribed to Twitch’s premium service can pick up an entire 10 games for the low low price of nothing this month.

The games going for free include A Normal Lost Phone, Anarcute, Ape Out, Dandara, Enter the Gungeon, Gato Roboto, Heave Ho, Kingdom: New Lands, Splasher, and Witcheye.

All 10 games are available to download until early February. Exact dates vary, but you’ve still got around a month to nab the entire set.

A Normal Lost Phone is a game about exploring the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player. The game takes the shape of a narrative investigation: you have to search the phone’s text messages, pictures and applications, in order to learn about its former owner. Through this phone, you uncover Sam’s life, friends, family and relationships, until the evening when they turn 18 and mysteriously disappear.

Anarcute is a rampaging riot simulator, combining adorable aesthetics with huge-scale chaos, colourful destruction and crowd-beat’em all gameplay! These are dark times. A group of evil corporations has taken over the major cities of the world. They took control of the media, brainwashed the police and now shamelessly dictate the citizens’ lives from the heights of their skyscrapers. It is time to act! Take control of the revolution to face the terrible Brainwash Patrol who’s dominating the world.

APE OUT is a wildly intense and stylized smash ‘em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence & frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons + shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But all is not lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.

Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship. Tiptoe outside the friendly confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through tight tunnels and mysterious waterways to scavenge for new weapons and gear. Adventure awaits the most curious of cats in Gato Roboto!

Heave Ho tasks up to four players with a simple goal – don’t fall to your death! Players will use their own two hands and the outstretched grip of their friends to grapple across each level on their way to victory. Grab one another’s hands, climb across dangling bodies, and swing your pals to safety in a wobbly, dangly mass of limbs. Customize your character with all manner of stylish accessories and zany accouterment in a vain attempt to remember who you are and which of your hands is the only thing between you and the plummet of doom.

Kingdom: New Lands builds upon the award-winning gameplay and mystery of Kingdom by introducing an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to experience and enjoy. Travel to the New Lands and welcome the deluge of new mounts, merchants, and vagrants that call these isles home, but be wary of the new obstacles that threaten your arrival — for not just the greedy creatures block your way but even the environment itself can defeat you.

Splasher is a 2D platformer with unique arcade/action gameplay. It offers gamers challenges that require agility, speed and fast reflexes, and is set in a crazy cartoon universe. The Splashers are in great danger! The quiet and peaceful workers from Inkorp are being led to their doom by the greedy Docteur, the paint factory’s evil boss. A young hero rises to fight for what’s right. Armed with a splatter cannon, he launches an attack in order to save the Splashers and stand up to the dictator. His amazing paint cannon grants him color superpowers

Witcheye is a big, colorful, old-school platform adventure with a unique touchscreen control system that gives unparalleled control over the hero. Swipe to move and touch to stop, bouncing off of enemies and dodging hazards in six vibrant worlds. Set off on an adventure as a mild-mannered witch who transforms into a flying eyeball of vengeance after a smarmy knight and wizard steal her spell ingredients.

Twitch Prime members can also get free in-game loot in games such as Black Desert Mobile, Sea of Thieves, Apex Legends, Borderlands 3, and more.

In order to join Twitch Prime, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. Then all you need to do is link your Amazon and Twitch accounts and voilà! You’re now a member of Twitch Prime.

For more information on Twitch Prime, you can follow the link here. Happy gaming!