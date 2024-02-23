10 Best Tumblr Downloader Tools [Tested] 

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you need a good Tumblr downloader to save your favorite videos, this post has you covered.

Tumblr doesn’t have an in-app download option, but luckily, there’s a workaround.

I did the research and tested over 25 apps to give you a top 10 list. Here’s what I found:

Of all the apps I tested, YT Saver was the best Tumblr downloader I could find. It makes it easy to download your videos from Tumblr and hundreds of other platforms without hassle.

It also lets you convert to different formats – MP4, 3PG, MOV, WMV, AAC, WAV, OGG, AIFF, HEVC MP4, HEVC MKV, etc., which is suitable for Android, iPhone, iPad, and Android tablets.

YT Saver also allows audio extraction from video and saves it in any quality: 64kbps, 128kbps, 320kbps.

Pros

Affordable compared to the competition

Intuitive interface

Fast downloads

Great customer service

Available on PC and mobile

Cons

It’s a paid tool

If you want a Tumblr video downloader for your iPhone, Tyblr is right up your alley.

It lets you pick the download destination and select the quality before downloading. The interface is clean and simple, so you won’t have trouble with it even if you’re a complete beginner.

Overall, Tyblr is an excellent Tumblr downloader – it’s speedy and offers high-quality results. The app is free but has a paid option that unlocks more features.

Pros

Great speed and quality

Helpful customer service

Cons

Only available for iOS

Snoop Saver is a top-notch Tumblr video downloader for Windows and Mac. You can use it online via its website or install it on your desktop and easily download your favorite video content.

It lets you download videos in multiple formats, like MP4, MOV, AVI, and MKV in HD quality. What’s more, it supports unlimited downloads.

The best part? It’s completely free to use.

Pros

Easy to use

High-quality videos

Supports multiple devices

Unlimited downloads

Cons

Occasionally slow customer support

AnyDownloader allows downloads from multiple websites, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and of course Tumblr for free.

The app is super easy to use and it doesn’t require downloading software or registering for an account.

AnyDownloader is completely free and lets you grab your videos in various formats like MP3, MP4, WEBM, 3GP and more, without losing quality.

Pros

Free

User friendly

Offers browser extensions

Cons

No cons

Do you need a Tumblr video downloader that’s lightweight, simple, and easy to use? Toolzu is another viable option. The website allows you to download from multiple social media platforms, including X, Threads, Instagram, and TikTok.

It also lets you set your preferred video resolution to get the best results every time. And it supports unlimited downloads.

Finally, the app is free to use and doesn’t require an installation or account.

Pros

Free to use

User-friendly interface

Supports numerous streaming platforms

Cons

Can’t download from private profiles

Another Tumblr video downloader to bank on is VideoDownloader. It has a beginner user interface – all you have to do is copy and paste the link to your favorite video into the downloader.

With VideoDownloader, you can view your videos before downloading and get them in original quality, up to 8K resolution if it’s available. Whet it comes to conversion, you get MP4, MP3, GIF, and over 10 other formats.

VideoDownloader is completely free. And there’s no need to download any software or create an account.

Pro

Fast downloads

Beginner-friendly interface

Works with hundreds of sites

Free and easy to use

Works on any device

Unlimited downloads

Cons

Sub-par customer support

AceThinker is another excellent option if you need an efficient Tumblr downloader.

The tool is available as an online app is compatible with over 1000 websites. With just one click, you can download and save your favorite Tumblr videos in high quality and at a great speed.

It also allows batch downloads and lets you pick the file size, quality, and format. The final result doesn’t display any watermarkes.

You get the free version for a while, but to enjoy its full features, you must purchase its premium version.

Pros

No watermarks

24/7 cusomer support

It is compatible with multiple websites

Cons

You need the premium version to enjoy its full benefits.

Downloaderr is a freemium Tumblr downloader that also includes an integrated video viewer and explorer.

You get an easy-to-use inteface and fast download speeds. Apart from Tumblr, the app supports numerous other platforms like LinkedIn, X (Twitter), TikTok, Vimeo, and more.

You get HD quality on the free version and up to 4K if you go premium.

Pros

Fast-speed download

Free

user-friendly interface

Cons

Only supports up to 720p video resolution

Video preview doesn’t always work

AIO Downloader is another effective alternative if you are struggling with downloading your videos from Tumblr.

This software is easy to use and allows you to download high-quality videos in formats like M4A, 3GP, and MP4.

Another feature you’d love is its image downloader, which allows you to download Tumblr images and GIFs in HD quality. The only drawback is that it’s not compatible with iOS devices.

Pros

Lightweight program

Built-in converter

Simple to use

Cons

Doesn’t support iOS devices

The Down Video is a lightweight and simple website that lets you download your favorite videos from Tumblr. It supports SD and HD resolutions and the download speed is admirable.

You can also use it for a variaty of other sites such as TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitch, and more.

The service is free to use and doesn’t requre an installation – you just paste the link to your video in the surch box and hit Download.

Pros

It is safe

It has lots of great features

Easy to use

Compatible with different formats

Cons

Annoying ads may disrupt you

Video previews doesn’t always work

No customization options

How to download Tumblr videos

Now, let me show you how to download your favorite Tumblr videos using YT Saver as an example:

Download the YTSaver app for your device and install it.

Go to Tumblr and open the video you want to download. Click on the three dots on the top right of the post. Select the Copy link option from the menu.

Open the YTSaver downloader app and paste the link. Choose the format and quality you want. Wait for the app to analyze your link and begin the downloading process.

Check the Downloaded tab to see your videos.

Is it legal to download from Tumblr?

Yes, it is legal to download from Tumblr. Tumblr grants subscribers a worldwide, non-exclusive authorization to download, save, view, exhibit, and, redistribute content.

To wrap up, as a Tumblr user, it gets frustrating if you can’t download your davorite videos.

I tested each tool above and can assure you they work and are safe to use. So, go through the list, pick any Tumblr downloader you desire, and get your videos hassle-free.