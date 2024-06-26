Best Baidu Downloader: Fast and Stable

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding a good Haokan Baidu downloader was quite complicated, but after testing over 35, I chose the only one that does its job.

I’ll tell you all about the app and show you how to use it:

Best Baidu Downloader

Video DownloadHelper is a powerful Baidu downloader that works as an extension for your browser. As a result, the app doesn’t hog your system’s resources and provides an accessible way to grab content.

Video DownloadHelper is also completely free, and apart from Baidu, it supports over 1,000 streaming platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, Dailymotion, and more.

Additionally, the app lets you download videos in HD quality and can convert your file to popular formats like MP4, MKV, WebM, and more.

After the download completes, you can click the Play button to open the video in your default media player.

Pros

Manages to find download links for almost any video on any platform

Solid customization options

Identifies multiple links to allow you to choose quality and size

Supports HLS, Dash, and MPD video streams

Completely free to use

Doesn’t require software installation

Cons

Customizing the download location is a bit cumbersome, but it’s better after the recent updates

The small interface with an outdated design might not be everybody’s cup of tea

How to Download From Baidu?

Now, let me show you how to actually download Baidu videos:

Download and install the Video DownloadHelper extension. Open the Baidu page with the video, click Play, then click the Video DownloadHelper extension. Choose the quality you want, and click Download. Wait for the download to complete. Click Play to open the video in your PC’s default media player.

Is It Legal to Download From Baidu?

It’s not legal to download from Baidu without explicit written permission from the company.

I explored the platform’s Terms of Service to answer this question, and here is what I found:

Users are prohibited from avoiding any content protection mechanism or service data measurement tool.

No user or third party may directly or indirectly rip the platform’s videos, pictures, texts, and other information content and related services without the company’s permission.

Unfortunately, most downloader apps that claim to support Baidu don’t really work. However, with the app I showed you above, you can easily enjoy your favorite videos offline.

How did you find using Video DownloadHelper? Share your thoughts in the comments below.