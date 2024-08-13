Trip Planner AI Review: Should You Use It for Your Next Trip

In this Trip Planner AI review I’ve laid out all of the information you need before using the platform. I must note one thing right away, it’s intuitive and minimalistic, so you shouldn’t have problems using it. Just in case, I left a quick tutorial on how to use AI to plan your trip.

What is Trip Planner AI?

Trip Planner AI is a platform that allows you to select destinations, dates, and activities you like to create an ultimate trip itinerary.

It works with all major destinations, with less popular ones being added gradually. Within the itinerary, you get all of the necessary information, tips, and accommodation suggestions.

Features

Here’s what makes this AI-powered platform so special.

Trip Planning

When you open the platform for the first time you’ll have to answer a few questions. It takes less than a minute, and it’s your input to the AI model and system that will output a perfect trip for you.

Like any other trip planner, the most important questions are where* and when.

*Some destinations are still unsupported

You can plan as far as you want in the future, but the only requirement is that staying in one destination isn’t longer than 10 days. You can add multiple destinations to your itinerary.

After that’s set you need to choose your preference for the kind of activities*:

Kid Friendly

Museums

Shopping

Historical

Outdoor Adventures

Art & Cultural

Amusement Parks

*You need to select at least one, but you can also select all of them if you’re open to everything.

Finally, you can create an itinerary for up to 10 people. If it’s more than one person, you’ll be prompted if you’re traveling as friends, family, or couple (in case it’s 2 of you.)

Once you’re done planning, you can even download a PDF outlining your trip. But, let’s go step by step.

Meals Options

Although it’s part of the planning process, I wanted to highlight this aspect of Trip Planner AI. The system automatically finds suitable restaurants and gives you a price estimate based on the location.

You can choose between Cheap, Mid, and High priced restaurants in the area. Then you can also decide which meals you want included in your itinerary, and which you want to handle on your own.

It’s also possible to narrow down the search to vegetarian or vegan-only options. If you’re not concerned about this selection, you can also leave it as Everything.

Detailed Itinerary

As a result of the previous two features, you get an ultra-detailed itinerary. It might take a minute until it loads, but it’s worth the wait.

First, you’ll get detailed information about each location you included in the itinerary. Internet speed, emergency numbers, standard costs of goods, and even a life quality index. This alone can help you plan on your own, but the platform covers you even further.

The day-by-day itinerary is expandable and gives you a forecast of costs and a visualization of locations. Places to sleep, restaurants to eat, and remarkable attractions to visit are all combined on the interactive map.

All of the activities are completely manageable, so if you see that something is missing you can easily add it from the Sights tab. You can also reschedule the activities for different days of stay.

If you’re traveling with somebody, now it’s the ideal moment to share what you have so far. You can include them by showing them the trip through the sharing link, or even invite them to be your tripmate.

All you have to do is to provide their email address and they will receive the link in their inbox to accept this offer. You can add and remove tripmates from the same dashboard.

Although the system will automatically suggest hotels, you can also get the overview, and select them on your own!

AI Hotels Finder

Finding the perfect accommodation is often the biggest pain point of any trip planning. Truth be told, the perfect one rarely exists (especially if you’re planning at the last moment), but Trip Planner AI can get you as close to it as possible.

For all of the destinations in your itinerary, you can search for all available options. Navigating them is easy by sorting them in any way you like in the list view, and even exploring them on the interactive map.

Based on your initial inputs, the system will show you more suitable options for you (and your group.)

It’s worth noting that the Trip Planner AI helps you find these, but the reservations are done through reputable platforms like Booking and HostelWorld.

Compared to the accommodations you can find directly using Google search, here you have fewer filtering options, but the system knows more about your plans, so it adjusts suggestions accordingly.

Chatbot Trippy

What would any AI-powered platform be without an intuitive chatbot? Trip Planner AI has its own and it even has a name. Meet Trippy!

Since I’m a fan of a show called Suits, I asked Trippy for help about my upcoming trip to NYC. It gave me some generic ideas on what I could see, but nothing related to the show, so I clarified that I wanted to see something related to the show itself.

This time it was successful and gave me ideas about a landmark such as the Chrysler Building and its appearance in the show.

So far, I’m not ultra-satisfied, but it’s still a convenient addition to other features.

To give it one more chance I’ve asked about the best hot dog in NYC (difficult question, really.) Trippy gave me a useful overview this time with correct ratings, and even pointed me to the correct websites of the places!

As you can see, Trippy is far from chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Meta AI, but it serves the need in the Trip Planner AI and I’m happy it’s included.

How to use Trip Planner AI?

Here’s what you should do to start using Trip Planner AI.

Tip: Don’t skip the registration. I did it once and I had to plan the trip from the very beginning!

Head to Trip Planner AI and hit the Sign In button.

Register using your Google account. In your dashboard, hit the Create My First Trip button.

Select the destination and the dates you plan to stay.

Add new destinations by clicking the Add Destination button.

Select the type of activities you’re interested in, the number of people, and your relationship with them, and then hit the Create New Trip button.

Select the budget level and the meals you want included in the itinerary, then hit Next.

(Optional) You can already select hotels to stay at, but I recommend you do it after the plan is created. Check the About, Itinerary, and Explore Sights sections. You can change cities from the dropdown.

(Optional) Select AI Hotels Finder to find suitable accommodation options.



That’s it! You successfully planned your first trip with this AI-powered platform. As I already mentioned, the output can be downloaded as a PDF and if you decide it’s a good idea, you can also delete it from the platform.

Alternatively, you can choose to share it with fellow travelers, so it appears in the Community Trips section.

Pricing

Now when you see all of this you’re surely wondering what’s the price of this AI travel assistant. The answer is $0. No, seriously, Trip Planner AI is free!

Surely, this can change in the future as more options are added. However, right now, you can get all the benefits I listed earlier without spending a buck.

If you’re wondering what’s in it for the platform, the answer is simple: Commissions. You see, every time you book through the Trip Planner AI link, they earn a commission.

This keeps the platform going, so if you like it, don’t hesitate to book accommodation or make a reservation through the link it provided (especially if the idea came from there in the first place!)

Trip Planner AI Review – Verdict

To answer the initial question, if your goal is to see as much as possible and stay within your budget, you should use Trip Planner AI However, if you’re traveling for pleasure and are okay with not knowing every detail of your trip, then think twice before using an ultra-organized platform like this.

I’ll conclude this Trip Planner AI review by pointing out that it’s a good choice for those who want everything in one place and have a good idea of how things will roll. It’s potentially a good fit for travel agencies, but as I already said, if you’re looking for a casual vacation, take the advice from the AI with a grain of salt and enjoy the spontaneity.

