AI for Travel Planning: 6 Tools for the Perfect Trip

Using AI for travel planning can remove the stress and effort associated with organizing trips. This gives you more time to focus on the experience and maybe even travel more often.

I tested more than 20 AI tools for travel planning, and here are the ones that truly stood out.

Best AI for Travel Planning

Roam Around is a great AI tool for travel planning that can save you valuable time.

This app uses the latest tech to offer personalized trips based on your preferences and interests.

To use it, you need to tell the app what city you want to visit, how many days you want to be there, and how much time you want to spend sightseeing each day.

The AI for travel planning uses this information to generate a personalized travel plan, including must-see attractions.

Each itinerary you create includes a helpful summary of the respective day’s activities.

This makes navigating simpler and allows you to focus on the city and not on planning.

You can also save the trip as a PDF, download it to your PC, or download the app and have the entire plan in your pocket.

Pros:

The itinerary is well-though-out and offers relevant information

Useful suggestions for attractions, restaurants, activities, etc.

A simple website with a well-designed interface

Trusted by millions of users across the globe

Cons:

Some distances between locations can be faulty

Users mentioned that occasionally, the information provided about hotel availability was incorrect

Wonderplan is an AI tool for travel planning that stood out during my testing because of its personalized trip recommendations.

It can help you generate a full itinerary for your trip based on your preferences, requirements, and goals.

To make the AI work for you, you must share your travel details and watch as your itinerary is created.

This tool makes it convenient to travel to other countries and explore their culture in the best way possible.

The level of personalization in Wonderplan also surprised me.

Pros:

Creates a simple-to-follow personalized travel plan

It has a good range of travel preferences and experience settings

Suggests ideal locations, accommodations, and activities with AI

Simplifies the travel planning process

Cons:

The AI might occasionally ignore some of the preferences

PLAN, an AI travel planner created by ixigo, is another great software option.

More than 11 million explorers use this tool.

This app will create amazing itineraries based on your travel desires, including your budget, interests, and dates. What makes it special is the well-rounded suggestions.

The tool is also free to use.

The dynamic personalization features allow it to create in-detail schedules, making the app very useful.

Pros:

Finds great services for affordable prices

Offers information about the best price and a seamless experience

It includes a 30% payment policy feature

Offers users secure browsing and payment features

Cons:

Some users have encountered issues with customer service

Curiosio is an AI for travel planning with high levels of intelligence. It can help you easily create smart itineraries for your trips.

It’s powered by a one-of-a-kind vertical AI technology called Ingeenee.

Curiosio helps you plan your travels depending on your budget, needs, wants, and curiosity.

You can tell it what you’re interested in, like scenery, culture, etc., and add details about your trip, like destination, dates, and more.

After just a short waiting time, Curiosio gives you an easily accessible itinerary that fits your requirements.

The POI radar included in the app, the compass, and destination gaming features make it stand out from the crowd.

Pros:

Smart search engine with amazing features for itinerary generation

It’s powered by a one-of-a-kind AI called Ingeenee

Helps with identifying special places to visit on your trips

Includes a POI radar, compass, and destination gaming features

Cons:

As the tool is relatively new, the developers are still implementing features

Some of the features might be limited in usage

Destinations.ai is a comprehensive AI-powered travel assistant to help you easily plan trips.

To offer the best services, it uses your profile preferences and data analysis to generate a customized vacation plan.

All you have to do is set the locations you want to travel to, which airlines you prefer, and even your budget. This process is very fast and effective.

You can even choose the temperature and scenery you want for your trip.

The AI handles hotel bookings, flight reservations, and suggests tourist destinations you must see.

I included this app in the list because of its capacity to plan every aspect of your vacation from one hub.

Even though the tool is new and only works for US-based locations at the moment, the developers are working on expanding its capabilities.

Pros:

All-in-one travel planner with great features

It uses preferences and data analysis for custom-made plans

It also includes hotel bookings, flight reservations, etc.

Full services for a complete vacation

Cons:

Some bugs need to be addressed

It only works in the US

ViaChat from ViaTravelers is one of the best AI-powered travel planning apps on the market.

It uses artificial intelligence to create complete itineraries, making the entire process more accessible and fast.

You can choose specific flights and other travel necessities depending on your budget and preferences.

Instead of exploring the web manually to find the best travel setup for your trip, ViaChat offers everything you need in one tool.

To use it optimally, you need to input any information about your trip, such as your destination, budget, and the theme of the journey.

The AI will consider these elements and offer you some great recommendations.

Pros:

It creates custom itineraries

Simplifies the planning process for any trip

You can choose flights and other travel requirements

Offers a more targeted approach than other tools

Cons:

The results are limited and confusing at times

Requires a GPT Plus membership for some more advanced features

How To Plan a Trip with AI

Here’s a short demonstration with ViaChat:

Open ViaChat from ViaTravelers in your preferred browser. Type the information you want the AI to help you with, or choose from the pre-created questions. As I’m planning a trip to Paris, I’ll start with the following prompt: ”What is the best time to visit Paris considering the weather and tourist crowd?” The AI has responded with exact and helpful information to my prompt. For the second prompt, I asked it to create an entire itinerary for a 7-day trip. Here’s the result: I continued my task list, asking about affordable hotels in Paris close to the city center. Here’s the result: I also wanted to know what food I should explore for the perfect French experience: Start packing!

Planning your trips with customized settings has never been easier! Using AI for travel planning makes the entire process stress-free.

Choose the perfect travel companion by exploring this software! Feel free to share your choice in the comment section below.