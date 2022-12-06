Microsoft Search gets Traditional Outlook attachment search capability

Microsoft Outlook is getting a new feature today, which would allow Office.com users to search for traditional attachments shared in Microsoft Outlook.

“Microsoft Outlook lets you quickly choose whether to send the document as a traditional attachment or upload it to OneDrive and share a link to the file. Sending a link to the OneDrive or SharePoint file keeps the size of your email message small. If you choose to send a copy of the file, the entire file is attached to the email, just like it would be if you selected a file on your computer,” explains Microsoft’s Bill Bär in a blog post. “Now with Microsoft Search you can now discover traditional attachments shared in Microsoft Outlook.”

In this improvement, the attachment search is only available to Office.com and only applicable when the user searches for a specific person who shared the file. Additionally, traditional attachments in Microsoft Search will only be visible to those with access to the files.

This week, Microsoft also updated the Outlook email app on Android (4.2246.0) by giving it a new feature. Specifically, the feature will allow users to “keep up” with their upcoming and recorded meetings, files, colleague highlights, Yammer posts, and more from the Outlook search page.