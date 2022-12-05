Microsoft Outlook for Android updated with new feature

Microsoft has updated the Outlook email app on Android with a new feature and no bug fixes or improvements. The latest version of the app is 4.2246.0, which brings the ability for you to keep up with your upcoming and recorded meetings, files you’ve worked on, colleague highlights, Yammer posts, and more easily from the Outlook search page. Unfortunately, no other changes have been introduced in the latest update. The complete official changelog is below.

Microsoft Outlook 4.2246.0 changelog

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best email clients on Android, with 4.6 starts and more than 500 million downloads. Unlike the SwiftKey Keyboard app, which was recently pulled out from the Apple App Store but was relaunched later, the Outlook email app is popular across all platforms, including Android and iOS. You can download the app on your Android smartphone from the below link if you have not already.