Touchpad Cursor Disappears on Windows 11 – 5 Quick Fixes

Are you facing the frustrating issue where your touchpad cursor disappears in Windows 11? This common problem can significantly disrupt your workflow and productivity.

Let’s explore some effective solutions to get your cursor back on track.

One of the most common causes of a disappearing cursor is outdated or faulty drivers. Updating your touchpad drivers can often resolve this issue.

Press Windows key + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Mice and other pointing devices category. Right-click on your touchpad device and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers.

2. Adjust Touchpad Settings

Sometimes, the cursor disappearance is due to incorrect touchpad settings.

Open Settings (Windows key + I). Navigate to Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad. Ensure the touchpad is enabled. Adjust sensitivity settings if needed.

3. Disable and Re-enable Touchpad

A simple restart of your touchpad can sometimes resolve cursor visibility issues.

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Go to Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad. Toggle the touchpad switch off. Wait for a few seconds, then toggle it back on.

Ensuring your system is up-to-date can prevent many cursor-related issues.

Open Settings by right-clicking Start. Navigate to Windows Update, and click Check for updates. Install any available updates.

By following these fixes, you should be able to resolve the issue of your disappearing touchpad cursor in Windows 11.

Remember to restart your computer after applying any changes to ensure they take effect. If problems persist, consider contacting your device manufacturer’s support team for further assistance.