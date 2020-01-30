We have heard for some time now that Apple is working on bringing Touch ID, their popular biometric technology, back to the iPhone, via an in-display fingerprint reader.

In the end, this technology, already common on Android handsets, did not make it to the 2020 iPhone, but reliable Apple analyst, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reports that Apple is working on something for the 2021 iPhone.

According to the analyst, Apple will bring Touch ID back to a 20201 iPhone via a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader which also doubles as a power button.

If this sounds like something Android handsets have been doing for 10 years rather than cutting-edge technology you may be right. Kuo also revealed this iPhone has an LCD screen, making it clear it will be part of a cheaper range of iPhones, with the better models featuring OLED screens.

The addition will likely, however, allow the removal of most of the unsightly notch, so I am sure the handset will still find its fans.

What do our readers think of this solution? Let us know below.

Via Macrumors, BGR