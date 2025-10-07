Top Wireless Mice For Multi-Device Mastery

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right wireless mouse can dramatically improve your productivity, especially when juggling multiple devices. A quality multi-device wireless mouse allows you to seamlessly switch between your laptop, tablet, and desktop, streamlining your workflow and minimizing cable clutter. This article explores some of the best wireless mice available, focusing on those that offer excellent multi-device connectivity and overall performance.

We’ve carefully selected these mice based on their features, ergonomics, battery life, and overall user experience, ensuring that you find the perfect fit for your needs. Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or simply someone looking to enhance their daily computing, there’s a multi-device wireless mouse on this list for you.

Which Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is Right for You?

Logitech MX Master 3S

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a premium wireless mouse designed for ultimate precision and comfort. Its ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hand, reducing strain during long work sessions. The MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling wheel is incredibly fast and precise, allowing you to navigate through documents and web pages with ease. The MX Master 3S can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth or the included USB receiver, and switching between them is effortless with the Easy-Switch button.

It is a great mouse for people that are always on the move, or work from different locations. The battery life is also great, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of a work session.

Key Features:

MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling

Ergonomic design for comfort

Connects to up to three devices

Customizable buttons

8K DPI Tracking

Pricing: $99

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a compact and versatile wireless mouse perfect for on-the-go productivity. Despite its small size, it offers exceptional performance and comfort. The MagSpeed scrolling wheel is precise and quiet, and the mouse can track on virtually any surface, including glass. Like the MX Master 3S, it supports multi-device connectivity, allowing you to switch between up to three devices with ease.

It’s a great mouse for those who need a portable option without sacrificing performance. The MX Anywhere 3S is a reliable and efficient tool for any professional.

Key Features:

Compact and portable design

MagSpeed scrolling wheel

Tracks on any surface

Connects to up to three devices

Quiet clicks

Pricing: $79

Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

The Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse is a sleek and lightweight wireless mouse designed for portability and simplicity. Its minimalist design makes it easy to slip into a bag or pocket, and it connects wirelessly via Bluetooth. While it doesn’t have all the advanced features of the Logitech mice, it offers a reliable and comfortable experience for everyday tasks.

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable wireless mouse for your Surface device or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, the Surface Mobile Mouse is a great option.

Key Features:

Sleek and portable design

Bluetooth connectivity

Comfortable to use

Affordable

Ambidextrous design

Pricing: $29

Razer Pro Click Mini

The Razer Pro Click Mini is a compact and ergonomic wireless mouse designed for productivity and comfort. It features Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology for a fast and reliable connection, and it can also connect via Bluetooth to up to three devices. The mouse has programmable buttons that can be customized to suit your workflow, and its long battery life ensures you can work for extended periods without needing to recharge.

This mouse is a great option for professionals who need a balance of performance, portability, and customization.

Key Features:

Compact and ergonomic design

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless

Connects to up to three devices

Programmable buttons

Long battery life

Pricing: $79

Apple Magic Mouse

The Apple Magic Mouse boasts a seamless, multi-touch surface that allows for intuitive scrolling and gesture controls. Its sleek and minimalist design complements Apple devices perfectly. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and offers a smooth and precise tracking experience. While it may not be the most ergonomic option for some users, its unique features and stylish design make it a popular choice for Apple enthusiasts.

If you’re deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem and appreciate minimalist design, the Magic Mouse is worth considering.

Key Features:

Multi-touch surface

Gesture controls

Sleek and minimalist design

Bluetooth connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Pricing: $79

Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

The Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse is designed to reduce strain and discomfort during long work sessions. Its vertical design promotes a more natural hand and wrist position, minimizing the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome. It connects wirelessly via a USB receiver and offers precise tracking and reliable performance.

If you’re experiencing wrist pain or discomfort, the Anker vertical mouse is a great option to consider for improved ergonomics.

Key Features:

Vertical ergonomic design

Reduces wrist strain

Precise tracking

Wireless connectivity

Affordable

Pricing: $25

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse Razer Pro Click Mini Apple Magic Mouse Anker Vertical Mouse Multi-Device Yes (3) Yes (3) No Yes (3) No No Scrolling MagSpeed MagSpeed Standard Standard Multi-Touch Standard Ergonomics Excellent Good Decent Good Poor Excellent Portability Good Excellent Excellent Good Decent Decent Price (USD) $99 $79 $29 $79 $79 $25

Tips

Consider your hand size and grip style: Some mice are better suited for larger hands or specific grip styles (palm, claw, fingertip).

Some mice are better suited for larger hands or specific grip styles (palm, claw, fingertip). Think about your primary use case: If you’re a gamer, you’ll want a mouse with low latency and customizable buttons. If you’re a designer, you’ll need a mouse with precise tracking and ergonomic comfort.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll want a mouse with low latency and customizable buttons. If you’re a designer, you’ll need a mouse with precise tracking and ergonomic comfort. Don’t overlook battery life: A long battery life can save you the hassle of frequent charging.

A long battery life can save you the hassle of frequent charging. Test the mouse if possible: Visit a local electronics store to try out different mice and see which one feels best in your hand.

Visit a local electronics store to try out different mice and see which one feels best in your hand. Read reviews: Check online reviews to get insights from other users about the mouse’s performance and reliability.

Elevating Your Workflow with the Right Mouse

Choosing the best multi-device wireless mouse depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider your budget, ergonomics, features, and portability when making your decision. The mice listed above represent some of the top options available, each offering a unique blend of performance, comfort, and convenience.

FAQ

What is multi-device connectivity?

Multi-device connectivity allows you to connect your mouse to multiple devices (e.g., laptop, tablet, desktop) and switch between them easily.

How do I connect a wireless mouse to multiple devices?

Most multi-device wireless mice use Bluetooth or a USB receiver to connect. You can usually switch between devices using a button on the mouse.

What is the benefit of an ergonomic mouse?

An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce strain and discomfort, especially during long work sessions. It can help prevent conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome.

What is DPI in a mouse?

DPI (dots per inch) refers to the mouse’s sensitivity. A higher DPI means the cursor will move further with less physical movement of the mouse.

Related reading