Fix: HP Touchpad Not Working (Solved)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Experiencing a non-responsive HP Touchpad can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you need to get work done or simply navigate your laptop. The good news is that a non-functional touchpad doesn’t always indicate a serious hardware problem. Often, the issue can be resolved with a few simple troubleshooting steps. This guide will walk you through the most common causes and solutions to get your HP Touchpad working again quickly.

From simple driver updates to hardware checks, we’ll cover a range of fixes that you can easily implement. We’ll also explore potential software conflicts and settings that might be causing the problem. By following these steps, you can diagnose and resolve the issue, restoring your HP Touchpad to its optimal working condition.

Why is my HP Touchpad not working?

Check if the Touchpad is Enabled

Many HP laptops have a dedicated key to enable or disable the touchpad. Accidentally pressing this key is a common cause of a seemingly broken touchpad.

Look for a key on your keyboard with a touchpad icon (often an F-key, like F6 or F7). Press the Fn key (if necessary) along with the touchpad key to toggle the touchpad on or off. Check if the touchpad responds after pressing the key combination.

Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause the touchpad to malfunction.

Open the Device Manager. You can search for “Device Manager” in the Windows search bar. Expand the “Mice and other pointing devices” category. Right-click on your HP Touchpad device. Select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. If updating doesn’t work, right-click on the HP Touchpad device again and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restart.

Reset Touchpad Settings

Sometimes, incorrect touchpad settings can lead to problems. Resetting them to default can resolve the issue.

Open the Settings app. You can search for “Settings” in the Windows search bar. Click on “Devices.” Select “Touchpad” in the left sidebar. Scroll down and click “Reset” to restore the touchpad settings to their default values.

Check for Conflicting Software

Certain software can interfere with the touchpad’s functionality.

Identify any recently installed programs that might be related to mouse or input devices. Uninstall the suspected software. Restart your computer. Check if the touchpad is working after uninstalling the software.

Perform a Hard Reset

A hard reset can resolve temporary glitches that might be affecting the touchpad.

Shut down your HP laptop completely. Disconnect the power adapter and any external devices. Remove the battery (if it’s removable). Press and hold the power button for 15-30 seconds. Reinsert the battery (if removed) and connect the power adapter. Turn on your laptop and check if the touchpad is working.

Check the BIOS Settings

In rare cases, the touchpad might be disabled in the BIOS settings.

Restart your computer. Press the key to enter the BIOS setup (usually Del, F2, F10, or Esc – check your laptop’s manual). Navigate to the “Advanced” or “Internal Pointing Device” settings. Ensure that the touchpad is enabled. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup.

Physical Inspection

Look for physical damage or debris that might be interfering with the touchpad.

Visually inspect the touchpad surface for any cracks, dents, or foreign objects. Clean the touchpad with a soft, dry cloth to remove any dirt or debris.

When to Consider Professional Help

If none of the above steps work, there might be a hardware issue with the touchpad. In this case, consider contacting HP support or a qualified technician for further assistance.

Tips

Always keep your operating system and drivers up to date to prevent compatibility issues.

Regularly clean your touchpad to ensure smooth operation.

Avoid installing untrusted software that might interfere with system functionality.

Touchpad Troubles Resolved

By working through these steps, you should be able to resolve most common issues with your HP Touchpad. If the problem persists, it might indicate a more serious hardware issue, and professional help might be necessary.

FAQ

Why is my touchpad frozen? A frozen touchpad can be caused by outdated drivers, software conflicts, or a temporary glitch. Try restarting your computer or updating the touchpad driver.

How do I enable my touchpad on an HP laptop? Look for a key on your keyboard with a touchpad icon (often an F-key) and press it, sometimes in combination with the Fn key.

Can a virus cause my touchpad to stop working? Yes, malware can sometimes interfere with hardware functionality. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software.

What if my touchpad is working intermittently? Intermittent issues can be caused by loose connections or failing hardware. Consider contacting a technician for further diagnosis.

How do I know if my touchpad driver is outdated? Check the Device Manager. If there’s a yellow exclamation mark next to the touchpad device, it indicates a problem with the driver.

Touchpad Comparison Table

Here’s a quick comparison table to help you understand the different types of touchpad issues and their potential solutions:

Issue Possible Causes Solutions Not Working Disabled, Driver Issue, Software Enable touchpad via keyboard, update/reinstall drivers, uninstall conflicting software, hard reset, check BIOS settings, physical inspection. Frozen Driver Issue, System Glitch Restart computer, update drivers, check for software conflicts. Intermittent Hardware Issue, Loose Connections Contact a technician for diagnosis, check for physical damage. Unresponsive Dirty Touchpad, Driver Issue Clean the touchpad, update drivers, reset touchpad settings. Erratic Movement Driver Issue, Hardware Issue Update drivers, check for physical damage, contact a technician for diagnosis.

Getting Your Touchpad Back on Track

Addressing a malfunctioning HP Touchpad often involves a systematic approach to troubleshooting. By methodically working through the steps outlined above, you can often restore your touchpad to full functionality. Remember to consider both software and hardware factors when diagnosing the issue.

Related reading