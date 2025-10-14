Top Windows Server Backup Solutions
Protecting your Windows Server data is crucial for business continuity. Data loss can lead to significant downtime, financial repercussions, and reputational damage. Investing in reliable Windows Server backup software is a proactive step towards mitigating these risks and ensuring your critical information remains safe and accessible.
This article explores some of the best Windows Server backup software options available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision about which solution best fits your organization’s needs and budget.
Which Windows Server Backup Software is Right for You?
1. Veeam Backup & Replication
Veeam Backup & Replication is a comprehensive data protection solution that offers a wide range of features for backing up and recovering Windows Server environments. It’s known for its speed, reliability, and ease of use. Veeam provides image-based backups, instant VM recovery, and granular file-level recovery, ensuring minimal downtime in case of data loss. It can back up to various storage locations, including local disks, network shares, and cloud storage.
Veeam is a great choice for businesses that need a robust and scalable backup solution with advanced features such as replication and disaster recovery. Its versatility and proven track record make it a popular choice among IT professionals.
Key Features:
- Image-based backups
- Instant VM recovery
- Granular file-level recovery
- Replication and disaster recovery
- Support for various storage locations
Pricing: Starts at $2,300 per socket (perpetual license).
2. Acronis Cyber Protect
Acronis Cyber Protect integrates backup and cybersecurity into a single solution, providing comprehensive protection against data loss and cyber threats. It offers features like anti-ransomware, antivirus, and vulnerability assessments, in addition to its backup and recovery capabilities. Acronis supports various backup destinations, including local storage, network shares, and the Acronis Cloud.
Acronis Cyber Protect is a solid option for businesses that want to consolidate their data protection and cybersecurity efforts into a single platform. Its integrated approach helps to streamline management and reduce the risk of data breaches.
Key Features:
- Backup and recovery
- Anti-ransomware and antivirus
- Vulnerability assessments
- Cybersecurity integration
- Support for various backup destinations
Pricing: Starts at $139 per server per year (cloud subscription).
3. Veritas Backup Exec
Veritas Backup Exec is a well-established backup and recovery solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, including backup to disk, tape, and cloud storage. Backup Exec supports various operating systems, applications, and virtual environments.
Backup Exec is suitable for organizations that need a reliable and easy-to-use backup solution with flexible deployment options. It’s a cost-effective choice for businesses with limited IT resources.
Key Features:
- Backup to disk, tape, and cloud storage
- Support for various operating systems and applications
- User-friendly interface
- Centralized management
- Flexible deployment options
Pricing: Starts at $972.00 per server.
4. N-able Cove Data Protection
N-able Cove Data Protection is a cloud-first backup solution designed for MSPs and IT professionals. It offers a centralized dashboard for managing backups across multiple servers and workstations. Cove Data Protection provides image-based backups, granular file-level recovery, and automated backup verification.
Cove Data Protection is ideal for MSPs and IT professionals who need a scalable and easy-to-manage backup solution for their clients. Its cloud-first architecture simplifies deployment and reduces the need for on-premises infrastructure.
Key Features:
- Cloud-first architecture
- Centralized management dashboard
- Image-based backups
- Granular file-level recovery
- Automated backup verification
Pricing: Contact N-able for pricing.
5. Unitrends Backup
Unitrends Backup is an all-in-one backup and disaster recovery solution that offers comprehensive protection for Windows Server environments. It provides features like automated backup scheduling, ransomware detection, and instant recovery. Unitrends supports various backup destinations, including local storage, network shares, and the Unitrends Cloud.
Unitrends Backup is a good fit for businesses that need a complete backup and disaster recovery solution with advanced features such as ransomware protection and automated testing.
Key Features:
- Automated backup scheduling
- Ransomware detection
- Instant recovery
- All-in-one solution
- Support for various backup destinations
Pricing: Contact Unitrends for pricing.
6. NovaBACKUP Server
NovaBACKUP Server is a cost-effective backup solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers features like image-based backups, file-level backups, and disaster recovery. NovaBACKUP Server supports various backup destinations, including local disks, network shares, and cloud storage.
NovaBACKUP Server is a suitable option for organizations that need a simple and affordable backup solution with essential features. Its ease of use and competitive pricing make it a popular choice among small businesses.
Key Features:
- Image-based backups
- File-level backups
- Disaster recovery
- Simple and affordable
- Support for various backup destinations
Pricing: $299.95 per server (one-time purchase).
7. Iperius Backup
Iperius Backup is a flexible and affordable backup solution that supports various backup types, including image-based backups, file-level backups, and database backups. It offers features like incremental backups, differential backups, and AES encryption. Iperius Backup can back up to various destinations, including local disks, network shares, cloud storage, and tape drives.
Iperius Backup is a versatile option for businesses that need a customizable backup solution with a wide range of features and supported destinations. Its flexibility and affordability make it a popular choice among IT professionals.
Key Features:
- Image-based backups
- File-level backups
- Database backups
- Incremental and differential backups
- Support for various backup destinations
Pricing: Starts at $87.14 (one-time purchase).
8. Duplicati
Duplicati is a free, open-source backup software that works with standard protocols like FTP, SSH, WebDAV as well as popular cloud services like Backblaze B2, Amazon S3, OneDrive, Google Drive, and many others. It uses strong AES-256 encryption to protect your backups. Duplicati is designed to back up files to cloud storage services and remote file servers.
Duplicati is a solid option for small businesses and individuals looking for a simple and free backup solution.
Key Features:
- Free and open-source
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux
- Supports various cloud storage services
- AES-256 encryption
- Web-based interface
Pricing: Free
9. UrBackup
UrBackup is an open-source client/server backup system for easy but comprehensive backups. It can backup files and images of your hard drive partitions while in use. UrBackup also provides a web interface, that makes setting up your own private cloud backup solution quite simple.
UrBackup is a great option for small businesses and individuals looking for an easy to use open source solution.
Key Features:
- Free and open-source
- Cross-platform client
- Web interface
- File and image backups
- Fast file and image restoration
Pricing: Free
