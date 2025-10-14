Top Windows Server Backup Solutions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Protecting your Windows Server data is crucial for business continuity. Data loss can lead to significant downtime, financial repercussions, and reputational damage. Investing in reliable Windows Server backup software is a proactive step towards mitigating these risks and ensuring your critical information remains safe and accessible.

This article explores some of the best Windows Server backup software options available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision about which solution best fits your organization’s needs and budget.

Which Windows Server Backup Software is Right for You?

1. Veeam Backup & Replication

Veeam Backup & Replication is a comprehensive data protection solution that offers a wide range of features for backing up and recovering Windows Server environments. It’s known for its speed, reliability, and ease of use. Veeam provides image-based backups, instant VM recovery, and granular file-level recovery, ensuring minimal downtime in case of data loss. It can back up to various storage locations, including local disks, network shares, and cloud storage.

Veeam is a great choice for businesses that need a robust and scalable backup solution with advanced features such as replication and disaster recovery. Its versatility and proven track record make it a popular choice among IT professionals.

Key Features:

Image-based backups

Instant VM recovery

Granular file-level recovery

Replication and disaster recovery

Support for various storage locations

Pricing: Starts at $2,300 per socket (perpetual license).

2. Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect integrates backup and cybersecurity into a single solution, providing comprehensive protection against data loss and cyber threats. It offers features like anti-ransomware, antivirus, and vulnerability assessments, in addition to its backup and recovery capabilities. Acronis supports various backup destinations, including local storage, network shares, and the Acronis Cloud.

Acronis Cyber Protect is a solid option for businesses that want to consolidate their data protection and cybersecurity efforts into a single platform. Its integrated approach helps to streamline management and reduce the risk of data breaches.

Key Features:

Backup and recovery

Anti-ransomware and antivirus

Vulnerability assessments

Cybersecurity integration

Support for various backup destinations

Pricing: Starts at $139 per server per year (cloud subscription).

3. Veritas Backup Exec

Veritas Backup Exec is a well-established backup and recovery solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, including backup to disk, tape, and cloud storage. Backup Exec supports various operating systems, applications, and virtual environments.

Backup Exec is suitable for organizations that need a reliable and easy-to-use backup solution with flexible deployment options. It’s a cost-effective choice for businesses with limited IT resources.

Key Features:

Backup to disk, tape, and cloud storage

Support for various operating systems and applications

User-friendly interface

Centralized management

Flexible deployment options

Pricing: Starts at $972.00 per server.

4. N-able Cove Data Protection

N-able Cove Data Protection is a cloud-first backup solution designed for MSPs and IT professionals. It offers a centralized dashboard for managing backups across multiple servers and workstations. Cove Data Protection provides image-based backups, granular file-level recovery, and automated backup verification.

Cove Data Protection is ideal for MSPs and IT professionals who need a scalable and easy-to-manage backup solution for their clients. Its cloud-first architecture simplifies deployment and reduces the need for on-premises infrastructure.

Key Features:

Cloud-first architecture

Centralized management dashboard

Image-based backups

Granular file-level recovery

Automated backup verification

Pricing: Contact N-able for pricing.

5. Unitrends Backup

Unitrends Backup is an all-in-one backup and disaster recovery solution that offers comprehensive protection for Windows Server environments. It provides features like automated backup scheduling, ransomware detection, and instant recovery. Unitrends supports various backup destinations, including local storage, network shares, and the Unitrends Cloud.

Unitrends Backup is a good fit for businesses that need a complete backup and disaster recovery solution with advanced features such as ransomware protection and automated testing.

Key Features:

Automated backup scheduling

Ransomware detection

Instant recovery

All-in-one solution

Support for various backup destinations

Pricing: Contact Unitrends for pricing.

6. NovaBACKUP Server

NovaBACKUP Server is a cost-effective backup solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers features like image-based backups, file-level backups, and disaster recovery. NovaBACKUP Server supports various backup destinations, including local disks, network shares, and cloud storage.

NovaBACKUP Server is a suitable option for organizations that need a simple and affordable backup solution with essential features. Its ease of use and competitive pricing make it a popular choice among small businesses.

Key Features:

Image-based backups

File-level backups

Disaster recovery

Simple and affordable

Support for various backup destinations

Pricing: $299.95 per server (one-time purchase).

7. Iperius Backup

Iperius Backup is a flexible and affordable backup solution that supports various backup types, including image-based backups, file-level backups, and database backups. It offers features like incremental backups, differential backups, and AES encryption. Iperius Backup can back up to various destinations, including local disks, network shares, cloud storage, and tape drives.

Iperius Backup is a versatile option for businesses that need a customizable backup solution with a wide range of features and supported destinations. Its flexibility and affordability make it a popular choice among IT professionals.

Key Features:

Image-based backups

File-level backups

Database backups

Incremental and differential backups

Support for various backup destinations

Pricing: Starts at $87.14 (one-time purchase).

8. Duplicati

Duplicati is a free, open-source backup software that works with standard protocols like FTP, SSH, WebDAV as well as popular cloud services like Backblaze B2, Amazon S3, OneDrive, Google Drive, and many others. It uses strong AES-256 encryption to protect your backups. Duplicati is designed to back up files to cloud storage services and remote file servers.

Duplicati is a solid option for small businesses and individuals looking for a simple and free backup solution.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux

Supports various cloud storage services

AES-256 encryption

Web-based interface

Pricing: Free

9. UrBackup

UrBackup is an open-source client/server backup system for easy but comprehensive backups. It can backup files and images of your hard drive partitions while in use. UrBackup also provides a web interface, that makes setting up your own private cloud backup solution quite simple.

UrBackup is a great option for small businesses and individuals looking for an easy to use open source solution.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Cross-platform client

Web interface

File and image backups

Fast file and image restoration

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Veeam Backup & Replication Acronis Cyber Protect Veritas Backup Exec N-able Cove Data Protection Unitrends Backup NovaBACKUP Server Iperius Backup Duplicati UrBackup Image-Based Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes File-Level Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cloud Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

FAQ

Related reading