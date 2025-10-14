Find Files Fast: Top File Finder Software

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right file quickly can be a major productivity booster. Sifting through countless folders and documents can be frustrating and time-consuming. Fortunately, file finder software offers a powerful solution, allowing you to locate specific files based on various criteria, such as name, content, date, and more.

This article explores some of the best file finder software options available today, helping you choose the perfect tool to streamline your file management and reclaim valuable time. We’ve tested a range of programs to bring you a curated list of top contenders.

What is the Best File Finder Software?

Agent Ransack

Agent Ransack is a free file finder tool for Windows that boasts a user-friendly interface and powerful search capabilities. It’s particularly strong at finding text within files, making it ideal for locating specific information buried deep within documents.

Agent Ransack can help you:

Find documents based on content.

Quickly preview search results without opening the file.

Refine searches with Boolean operators and regular expressions.

Key Features:

Instant results display while typing.

Boolean expressions.

Regular expression support.

Office formats support.

Pricing: Free

Everything

Everything lives up to its name by indexing all files and folders on your NTFS volumes. This indexing allows for near-instantaneous search results. Its lightweight design ensures it doesn’t hog system resources.

Everything can help you:

Find files by name with incredible speed.

Utilize a clean and simple interface.

Customize search parameters for precise results.

Key Features:

Small installation file.

Rapid indexing of NTFS volumes.

Minimal system resource usage.

Real-time updating.

Pricing: Free

FileSeek

FileSeek is a fast and efficient file finder that offers advanced features for power users. It supports regular expressions, context menus, and syncing search profiles between computers.

FileSeek can help you:

Find files using complex search patterns.

Integrate searches directly into Windows Explorer.

Save and load search profiles for repeated use.

Key Features:

Regular expression support.

Search profile syncing.

Context menu integration.

Pro version with advanced features.

Pricing: Free; Pro version available for $29.99

Copernic Desktop Search

Copernic Desktop Search indexes your files, emails, and other data to provide fast and comprehensive search results. It’s a robust solution for users who need to search across multiple data sources.

Copernic Desktop Search can help you:

Search across files, emails, and browser history.

Preview search results directly within the application.

Organize search results by category.

Key Features:

Comprehensive indexing.

Email search capabilities.

Customizable search filters.

Preview pane.

Pricing: Free; Professional version available for $54.99

Locate32

Locate32 is a lightweight and fast file finder that indexes your files to provide quick search results. It allows you to customize the indexing process and search using wildcards and regular expressions.

Locate32 can help you:

Find files quickly using an indexed database.

Customize the indexing process to suit your needs.

Use wildcards and regular expressions for advanced searches.

Key Features:

Database indexing.

Wildcard support.

Regular expression support.

Customizable indexing options.

Pricing: Free

Wise JetSearch

Wise JetSearch is a free and easy-to-use file finder that allows you to quickly locate files on your local drives. It offers a simple interface and fast search speeds.

Wise JetSearch can help you:

Find files quickly with a simple and intuitive interface.

Search by file name, keywords, or date.

Exclude specific folders from the search.

Key Features:

Fast search speeds.

Simple interface.

Exclusion filters.

Lightweight design.

Pricing: Free

UltraSearch

UltraSearch finds files on NTFS drives by directly accessing the Master File Table (MFT). This method allows for incredibly fast search speeds without the need for indexing.

UltraSearch can help you:

Find files almost instantly on NTFS volumes.

Avoid the overhead of indexing.

Use wildcards and regular expressions for precise searches.

Key Features:

MFT access for speed.

No indexing required.

Wildcard support.

Regular expression support.

Pricing: Free

SearchMyFiles

SearchMyFiles is a portable and versatile file finder that offers a wide range of search options. It allows you to search by file size, date, attributes, and content.

SearchMyFiles can help you:

Find files based on a variety of criteria.

Use advanced search filters.

Run the program from a USB drive.

Key Features:

Portable application.

Advanced search filters.

File size search.

Date search.

Pricing: Free

DocFetcher

DocFetcher is an open-source desktop search application that focuses on indexing and searching the contents of documents. It supports a wide range of file formats, including PDF, HTML, and Microsoft Office documents.

DocFetcher can help you:

Search for text within documents.

Index a wide range of file formats.

Use Boolean operators and proximity searches.

Key Features:

Open-source.

Document content indexing.

Boolean operators.

Proximity searches.

Pricing: Free

AstroGrep

AstroGrep is a Microsoft Windows GUI grep utility (grep stands for Global Regular Expression Print). Grep is a command line tool used to search for text within files. AstroGrep supports regular expressions, versatile printing options, stores most recent used paths, and more.

AstroGrep can help you:

Search for text within files.

Use regular expressions.

Versatile printing options.

Key Features:

GUI based.

Regular expression support.

Versatile printing options.

Stores most recent used paths.

Pricing: Free

grepWin

grepWin is a simple search and replace tool which can use regular expressions to make its searches more precise.

grepWin can help you:

Search for text within files.

Use regular expressions.

Replace text within files.

Key Features:

Simple interface.

Regular expression support.

Replace text within files.

Context menu integration.

Pricing: Free

Lookeen

Lookeen indexes your files, emails, and other data to provide fast and comprehensive search results. It’s a robust solution for users who need to search across multiple data sources.

Lookeen can help you:

Search across files, emails, and browser history.

Preview search results directly within the application.

Organize search results by category.

Key Features:

Comprehensive indexing.

Email search capabilities.

Customizable search filters.

Preview pane.

Pricing: Free trial; Paid versions available, starting at $145

Feature Comparison

Feature Agent Ransack Everything FileSeek Copernic Locate32 Wise JetSearch UltraSearch SearchMyFiles DocFetcher AstroGrep grepWin Lookeen Indexing No Yes No Yes Yes No No No Yes No No Yes Regular Expressions Yes No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

| Price | Free | Free | Free/Paid| Free/Paid| Free | Free | Free | Free

FAQ

