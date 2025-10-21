Top Watermark Remover Tools For PC In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Removing watermarks from images and videos can be a lifesaver, whether you need to clean up old photos or repurpose content. Several powerful watermark remover tools are available for PC users in 2025, each offering unique features and capabilities.

This article explores some of the best watermark remover tools for PC, highlighting their strengths, key features, and pricing to help you choose the right one for your needs. We’ll cover a range of options, from free and simple solutions to more advanced software with professional-grade features.

Which Watermark Remover is Right for You?

Apowersoft Watermark Remover

Apowersoft Watermark Remover is a user-friendly tool designed to quickly and easily remove watermarks from images and videos. It supports batch processing, allowing you to remove watermarks from multiple files at once, saving you time and effort. The software offers several removal methods, including smoothing, edge filling, and texture repair, to ensure a seamless result.

Apowersoft Watermark Remover can help you to clean up watermarks from your images and videos. This is useful if you have old photos with unwanted logos or text, or if you need to repurpose content that has been watermarked. The batch processing feature is especially helpful for users who need to remove watermarks from a large number of files.

Key Features:

Batch processing for removing watermarks from multiple files simultaneously.

Supports various removal methods, including smoothing, edge filling, and texture repair.

User-friendly interface for easy navigation and operation.

Compatible with both images and videos.

Pricing: $39.95/year

HitPaw Watermark Remover

HitPaw Watermark Remover is a versatile tool that effectively removes watermarks, logos, and text from videos and images. It features an intuitive interface and offers multiple removal modes, including smooth filling, edge extension, and texture repair. HitPaw also supports removing watermarks from specific areas of a video or image, giving you greater control over the process.

HitPaw Watermark Remover provides a comprehensive solution for removing watermarks from your media files. The multiple removal modes allow you to choose the best method for each specific watermark, ensuring a clean and natural-looking result. The ability to remove watermarks from specific areas is particularly useful for complex watermarks or logos.

Key Features:

Multiple removal modes: smooth filling, edge extension, texture repair.

Allows removing watermarks from specific areas of a video or image.

Supports batch processing for removing watermarks from multiple files.

User-friendly interface for easy operation.

Pricing: $6.99/month

EaseUS Video Editor

While primarily a video editing software, EaseUS Video Editor includes a watermark removal feature. It allows you to blur, replace, or crop out watermarks from your videos. EaseUS Video Editor also offers a range of other editing tools, such as trimming, merging, adding effects, and more, making it a comprehensive solution for video editing needs.

EaseUS Video Editor is a great option for users who need a video editor with watermark removal capabilities. The ability to blur, replace, or crop out watermarks provides flexibility in removing unwanted elements from your videos. The additional editing tools make it a versatile solution for a wide range of video editing tasks.

Key Features:

Blur, replace, or crop out watermarks from videos.

Offers a range of other video editing tools, such as trimming, merging, and adding effects.

User-friendly interface for easy operation.

Supports various video formats.

Pricing: $49.95/year

Inpaint

Inpaint is a specialized image restoration tool that excels at removing unwanted objects, including watermarks, from photos. It uses an intelligent algorithm to fill in the selected area with surrounding pixels, creating a seamless and natural-looking result. Inpaint is easy to use and effective for removing small to medium-sized watermarks.

Inpaint is a great option for users who need to remove watermarks from photos. The intelligent algorithm ensures a seamless and natural-looking result, even when removing complex watermarks. The software is easy to use and effective for removing small to medium-sized watermarks.

Key Features:

Intelligent algorithm for filling in the selected area with surrounding pixels.

Easy to use and effective for removing small to medium-sized watermarks.

Supports batch processing for removing watermarks from multiple photos.

Compatible with various image formats.

Pricing: $19.99

PhotoDirector

PhotoDirector is a comprehensive photo editing software that includes a powerful content-aware removal tool. This tool allows you to remove unwanted objects, including watermarks, from your photos with ease. PhotoDirector also offers a wide range of other editing tools, such as adjusting colors, adding effects, and more, making it a versatile solution for all your photo editing needs.

PhotoDirector is a great option for users who need a photo editor with watermark removal capabilities. The content-aware removal tool makes it easy to remove unwanted objects from your photos, while the additional editing tools provide everything you need to create stunning images.

Key Features:

Content-aware removal tool for removing unwanted objects from photos.

Offers a wide range of other photo editing tools, such as adjusting colors and adding effects.

User-friendly interface for easy operation.

Supports various image formats.

Pricing: $54.99/year

Tips

Here are some tips for choosing and using watermark remover tools:

Consider the complexity of the watermark: Simple watermarks can be easily removed with basic tools, while more complex watermarks may require advanced software.

Simple watermarks can be easily removed with basic tools, while more complex watermarks may require advanced software. Choose a tool that supports batch processing: If you need to remove watermarks from multiple files, choose a tool that supports batch processing to save time.

If you need to remove watermarks from multiple files, choose a tool that supports batch processing to save time. Experiment with different removal methods: Different tools offer different removal methods, such as smoothing, edge filling, and texture repair. Experiment with different methods to find the one that works best for your specific watermark.

Different tools offer different removal methods, such as smoothing, edge filling, and texture repair. Experiment with different methods to find the one that works best for your specific watermark. Be careful when removing watermarks from copyrighted material: Ensure you have the necessary rights before removing watermarks from copyrighted material.

Feature Comparison

Feature Apowersoft Watermark Remover HitPaw Watermark Remover EaseUS Video Editor Inpaint PhotoDirector Removal Methods Smoothing, Edge Filling, Texture Repair Smooth Filling, Edge Extension, Texture Repair Blur, Replace, Crop Content-Aware Fill Content-Aware Removal Batch Processing Yes Yes No Yes Yes File Types Supported Images & Videos Images & Videos Videos Images Images Additional Features None None Video Editing Image Restoration Photo Editing Pricing (Annual/One-Time) $39.95/year $6.99/month $49.95/year $19.99 $54.99/year

Selecting Your Ideal Watermark Remover

Choosing the right watermark remover tool depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the complexity of the watermarks you need to remove, the number of files you need to process, and the features you require. By carefully evaluating your options, you can find the perfect tool to keep your images and videos looking their best.

FAQ

What is the best free watermark remover?

While many free tools exist, they often have limitations or leave watermarks themselves. Apowersoft Online Watermark Remover is a decent free web-based option for simple tasks.

Can I remove a watermark from a video without losing quality?

Yes, but the success depends on the watermark’s complexity and the tool’s capabilities. Using advanced removal methods like texture repair can help minimize quality loss.

Is it legal to remove watermarks?

It depends. Removing a watermark without permission from the copyright holder is illegal. Only remove watermarks from content you own or have the rights to use.

What is the easiest watermark remover to use?

Inpaint is often cited as one of the easiest due to its straightforward interface and intelligent

Related reading