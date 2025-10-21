How To Enable Wake On LAN In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Wake-on-LAN (WoL) is a fantastic feature that allows you to remotely power on your computer over a network connection. This can be incredibly useful for accessing files, running programs, or troubleshooting issues when you’re not physically present at your computer. Enabling Wake on LAN in Windows 11 involves configuring settings in both the operating system and your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware.

This step-by-step guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough of the entire process, ensuring you can successfully enable Wake-on-LAN and take advantage of its remote access capabilities. We’ll cover everything from checking your network adapter’s capabilities to adjusting power management settings within Windows 11.

How Do I Turn On Wake On LAN in Windows 11?

Verify Network Adapter Compatibility

Before diving into the configuration process, it’s essential to ensure that your network adapter supports Wake-on-LAN.

Open Device Manager. You can do this by searching for “Device Manager” in the Windows search bar. Expand the Network adapters section. Right-click on your Ethernet adapter (the adapter you use for your wired network connection) and select Properties. Navigate to the Advanced tab. In the Property list, look for options like “Wake on Magic Packet,” “Wake on Pattern Match,” or similar terms related to wake-up capabilities. If you find these options, ensure they are Enabled.

Configure Power Management Settings

Next, you’ll need to adjust the power management settings for your network adapter to allow it to wake your computer.

In the same Properties window of your network adapter (from the previous step), navigate to the Power Management tab. Check the box that says Allow this device to wake the computer. Also, check the box that says Only allow a magic packet to wake the computer (this enhances security). Click OK to save the changes.

Adjust BIOS/UEFI Settings

To fully enable Wake-on-LAN, you’ll often need to make changes in your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware settings.

Restart your computer. During startup, press the key that allows you to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. This key varies depending on your motherboard manufacturer, but it’s often Delete, F2, F12, or Esc. The key is usually displayed briefly on the screen during startup. Navigate to the Power Management or Advanced settings within the BIOS/UEFI. Look for options like “Wake on LAN,” “Power On By PCI-E,” or similar terms. Enable the Wake-on-LAN feature. The exact wording and location of this setting will vary depending on your BIOS/UEFI version. Save your changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI setup. Your computer will restart.

Disable Fast Startup

Fast Startup in Windows 11 can interfere with Wake-on-LAN functionality. Disabling it can resolve some issues.

Open Control Panel. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. Go to Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Uncheck the box that says Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save changes.

Test Wake-on-LAN

After configuring all the necessary settings, it’s time to test if Wake-on-LAN is working correctly.

Shut down your computer. Do not restart it. From another computer on the same network, use a Wake-on-LAN tool or application to send a “magic packet” to your computer’s MAC address. Many free Wake-on-LAN tools are available online. If everything is configured correctly, your computer should power on.

Tips

Make sure your computer is connected to the network via an Ethernet cable, as Wake-on-LAN typically doesn’t work over Wi-Fi.

Ensure your router supports Wake-on-LAN and is configured to forward the magic packet to your computer.

If Wake-on-LAN still doesn’t work, double-check all the settings mentioned above, as even a small misconfiguration can prevent it from functioning correctly.

Enabling Remote Power-On Capabilities

Successfully enabling Wake-on-LAN in Windows 11 allows you to remotely power on your computer, providing convenient access and control from anywhere on your network. By following these steps, you can unlock the full potential of this powerful feature.

FAQ

What is a magic packet?

A magic packet is a specially formatted network packet that is sent to a computer’s network adapter to trigger it to power on.

Does Wake-on-LAN work over the internet?

Yes, but it requires additional configuration, such as port forwarding on your router. It’s also less secure than using it within a local network.

Why isn’t Wake-on-LAN working after I followed all the steps?

Double-check all the settings, including BIOS/UEFI, network adapter properties, and power management settings. Also, ensure that your router is configured correctly.

Can Wake-on-LAN drain my battery on a laptop?

Yes, it can slightly drain the battery, as the network adapter needs to remain in a low-power listening state. However, the impact is usually minimal.

Is Wake-on-LAN safe?

While convenient, Wake-on-LAN can pose security risks if not properly configured. It’s recommended to enable “Only allow a magic packet to wake the computer” in the network adapter settings to enhance security.

Troubleshooting Wake-on-LAN Issues

Issue Possible Solution Computer doesn’t wake up 1. Verify all settings in BIOS/UEFI, network adapter properties, and power management. 2. Ensure the computer is connected via Ethernet. 3. Test with a different Wake-on-LAN tool. 4. Temporarily disable firewall or antivirus software that might be blocking the magic packet. Intermittent wake-up 1. Check for driver updates for your network adapter. 2. Ensure that your router is properly configured to forward the magic packet. 3. Disable power-saving features in your network adapter settings. Unexpected wake-ups 1. Enable “Only allow a magic packet to wake the computer” in the network adapter settings. 2. Check for scheduled tasks or other programs that might be sending wake-up signals. 3. Ensure that your network is secure and that unauthorized devices are not sending magic packets. Wake-on-LAN over internet not working 1. Configure port forwarding on your router to forward the magic packet to your computer’s IP address. 2. Ensure that your computer has a static IP address or a DHCP reservation to prevent the IP address from changing. 3. Use a dynamic DNS service to access your computer even if your public IP address changes. 4. Consider using a VPN for a more secure connection.

Remote Access Enabled

Enabling Wake-on-LAN is a valuable step towards enhancing your remote access capabilities in Windows 11, allowing you to manage and utilize your computer from anywhere with a network connection.

