Top Virtual Musical Instrument Software

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The world of music creation has been revolutionized by virtual musical instrument software. These powerful tools allow musicians and producers to create entire compositions using only a computer and a MIDI controller. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, the right virtual instruments can unlock new creative possibilities and streamline your workflow.

This article explores the best virtual musical instrument software available today, covering a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. We’ll delve into the features, benefits, and pricing of each tool, helping you make an informed decision about which ones are right for you.

What is the best virtual musical instrument software?

Native Instruments Komplete

Native Instruments Komplete is a comprehensive suite of virtual instruments, effects, and sound libraries. It’s a powerhouse for music production, offering everything from realistic orchestral instruments to cutting-edge synthesizers. Komplete is known for its high-quality sounds, intuitive interfaces, and seamless integration with other DAWs. It’s a great choice for producers who want a complete solution for all their virtual instrument needs. Komplete allows users to create realistic and unique sounds, making it a must-have for any serious music producer. The vast library provides endless possibilities for experimentation and sonic exploration.

Massive range of instruments and effects

High-quality sound libraries

Intuitive interfaces

Seamless DAW integration

Pricing: $599

Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2

Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 is a flagship software synthesizer renowned for its vast sonic palette and powerful synthesis capabilities. It features a massive library of sounds, ranging from realistic acoustic instruments to otherworldly textures. Omnisphere is a favorite among film composers, electronic music producers, and sound designers. Its versatility and depth make it an essential tool for anyone looking to create unique and inspiring sounds. Omnisphere 2 empowers users to craft sonic landscapes that are both captivating and innovative. The instrument’s ability to morph and manipulate sounds is truly unparalleled.

Massive sound library

Powerful synthesis engine

Versatile and inspiring

Ideal for film composers and sound designers

Pricing: $499

Arturia V Collection

Arturia V Collection is a collection of meticulously modeled vintage synthesizers and keyboards. It includes emulations of classic instruments like the Minimoog, ARP 2600, and Yamaha DX7. The V Collection allows users to experience the sound and feel of these legendary instruments in a modern digital environment. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves vintage synths and wants to add their iconic sounds to their music. Arturia V Collection offers a faithful recreation of the sounds that shaped modern music. The attention to detail in the emulations is truly remarkable.

Authentic emulations of vintage synths

Iconic sounds

Modern digital environment

Extensive sound design possibilities

Pricing: $599

EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition

EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition is a professional-grade orchestral library designed for film, television, and game composers. It features a vast collection of meticulously recorded instruments, including strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion. The Hollywood Orchestra is known for its realistic sound, dynamic range, and expressive capabilities. It’s a top choice for composers who need a high-quality orchestral library for their projects. EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition provides the tools to create stunning and emotionally resonant orchestral scores. The library’s realism and depth are unmatched.

Professional-grade orchestral library

Realistic sound

Dynamic range and expressive capabilities

Ideal for film, television, and game composers

Pricing: $599

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 is a virtual drum instrument that offers unparalleled realism and control. It features a vast library of meticulously sampled drums, recorded in a world-class studio. Superior Drummer allows users to customize every aspect of their drum sound, from mic placement to tuning. It’s a top choice for producers who want the most realistic and customizable virtual drum experience. Superior Drummer 3 offers an unparalleled level of control and realism for virtual drum production. The depth of customization is truly impressive.

Unparalleled realism and control

Vast library of sampled drums

Customizable drum sound

Ideal for producers seeking realistic drum tracks

Pricing: $399

Spitfire Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover

Spitfire Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover is a free orchestral library that offers a taste of the full BBC Symphony Orchestra Professional edition. It features a selection of essential orchestral instruments, recorded in a world-class concert hall. Discover is a great option for beginners who want to explore orchestral sounds without breaking the bank. It’s also a useful tool for experienced composers who need a quick and easy way to sketch out orchestral ideas. Spitfire Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover makes orchestral sounds accessible to everyone. The library provides a great starting point for exploring orchestral composition.

Free orchestral library

Essential orchestral instruments

Recorded in a world-class concert hall

Great for beginners

Pricing: Free

IK Multimedia SampleTank 4

IK Multimedia SampleTank 4 is a powerful sample-based instrument that offers a vast library of sounds, ranging from acoustic instruments to electronic textures. It features a streamlined interface and a powerful sound engine. SampleTank is a versatile tool for music production, sound design, and live performance. It’s a great choice for producers who need a wide range of sounds in a single instrument. IK Multimedia SampleTank 4 provides a comprehensive collection of sounds for any music production need. The instrument’s versatility makes it a valuable addition to any producer’s toolkit.

Vast library of sounds

Streamlined interface

Powerful sound engine

Versatile for music production, sound design, and live performance

Pricing: $269.99

UJAM Virtual Guitarist Series

UJAM Virtual Guitarist series offers a range of virtual guitar instruments designed for ease of use and realistic sound. These instruments are perfect for producers who want to add guitar parts to their music without having to play the guitar themselves. The Virtual Guitarist series includes instruments for different genres, from acoustic to electric to metal. UJAM Virtual Guitarist series makes it easy to add realistic guitar parts to your music. The instruments are designed to be intuitive and user-friendly.

Easy to use

Realistic sound

Instruments for different genres

Perfect for producers who don’t play guitar

Pricing: $149

AAS Chromaphone 3

AAS Chromaphone 3 is a unique percussion synthesizer that uses acoustic resonators to create a wide range of sounds, from realistic percussion instruments to otherworldly textures. It’s a favorite among sound designers and electronic music producers. Chromaphone allows users to create sounds that are both organic and synthetic. AAS Chromaphone 3 offers a unique approach to percussion synthesis, resulting in a wide range of interesting and inspiring sounds. The instrument is perfect for adding unique textures and rhythms to your music.

Unique percussion synthesizer

Acoustic resonators

Organic and synthetic sounds

Ideal for sound designers and electronic music producers

Pricing: $199

Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-3

Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-3 is a string modeling synthesizer that creates realistic and expressive string sounds. Unlike sample-based string instruments, String Studio uses physical modeling to generate its sounds, resulting in a more dynamic and responsive playing experience. It’s a great choice for composers and producers who want realistic string sounds without the limitations of samples. Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-3 provides a realistic and expressive string sound that is perfect for a wide range of musical styles. The instrument’s dynamic response makes it a joy to play.

String modeling synthesizer

Realistic and expressive string sounds

Dynamic and responsive playing experience

Ideal for composers and producers

Pricing: $199

Reason Studios Reason+

Reason Studios Reason+ is a subscription service that gives you access to the Reason DAW, as well as a vast library of virtual instruments, effects, and sound packs. It’s a great option for producers who want a complete music production solution without having to buy individual instruments and effects. Reason+ is constantly updated with new content, so you’ll always have access to the latest sounds and tools. Reason Studios Reason+ provides a complete music production solution with a vast library of sounds and effects. The subscription model makes it an affordable option for many producers

FAQ

How do I stop best virtual musical instruments software: 15 must-have tools?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does best virtual musical instruments software: 15 must-have tools affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during best virtual musical instruments software: 15 must-have tools?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for best virtual musical instruments software: 15 must-have tools?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading