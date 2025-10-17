Top Video Editing Apps For PC In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown The world of video editing is constantly evolving, and finding the right software for your PC can be a game-changer. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, having access to powerful and intuitive video editing apps is essential for creating engaging content. This article explores ten of the best video editing apps for PC in 2025, considering factors like features, ease of use, and overall performance.

As we move further into 2025, video editing software continues to become more accessible and feature-rich. From AI-powered tools to streamlined workflows, these apps are designed to help you bring your creative vision to life. Let’s dive into the top contenders that are setting the standard for video editing on PC.

What Are the Best Video Editing Apps for PC?

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro remains a powerhouse in the video editing industry, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for professional-grade editing. Its non-linear editing system allows for precise control over every aspect of your video, from color correction to audio mixing. Premiere Pro’s integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps makes it a seamless choice for users already invested in the Adobe ecosystem. Whether you’re working on short films, documentaries, or marketing videos, Premiere Pro provides the flexibility and power you need.

Premiere Pro excels in its advanced features and customizability. It’s a complex program, but the depth of its capabilities makes it a top choice for professionals. The responsive timeline, robust color grading, and comprehensive audio tools are just a few of the reasons why Premiere Pro continues to lead the pack.

Industry-standard editing tools

Seamless Adobe Creative Cloud integration

Advanced color correction and audio mixing

Support for 8K and VR footage

Pricing: $20.99/month

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is renowned for its exceptional color grading capabilities, but it’s also a full-fledged video editing suite. It combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production all in one application. The free version of DaVinci Resolve offers a surprising number of features, making it an excellent option for both beginners and experienced editors who want a powerful tool without a hefty price tag. The Studio version unlocks even more advanced features and collaboration tools.

DaVinci Resolve stands out with its node-based color correction system and its Fairlight audio workstation, which provides professional-grade audio editing tools. The software is designed to handle complex projects with ease, making it a favorite among filmmakers and video professionals.

Advanced color correction tools

Integrated Fairlight audio workstation

Visual effects and motion graphics capabilities

Free version available

Pricing: $295 (one-time purchase for Studio version)

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is Apple’s professional video editing software, known for its intuitive interface and powerful performance. Optimized for macOS, Final Cut Pro takes full advantage of Apple’s hardware to deliver smooth editing experiences, even with high-resolution footage. Its magnetic timeline and advanced organizational tools make it easy to manage complex projects. Final Cut Pro is a popular choice for video editors who appreciate a streamlined workflow and a clean, user-friendly interface.

Final Cut Pro’s strength lies in its speed and efficiency. The software is designed to be intuitive, allowing editors to focus on their creative vision rather than wrestling with complicated tools. The magnetic timeline makes it easy to rearrange clips, while the powerful color grading and audio tools provide the finishing touches needed to create professional-looking videos.

Intuitive interface

Optimized for macOS

Magnetic timeline

Powerful organizational tools

Pricing: $299.99 (one-time purchase)

Filmora

Filmora is a user-friendly video editing app that’s perfect for beginners and intermediate users. Its simple interface and drag-and-drop functionality make it easy to create engaging videos quickly. Filmora offers a wide range of effects, transitions, and templates, allowing you to add polish and style to your projects without requiring advanced editing skills. It’s an excellent choice for creating social media content, tutorials, and marketing videos.

Filmora’s appeal lies in its simplicity and accessibility. The software is designed to be easy to learn, even for users with no prior video editing experience. Its extensive library of effects and templates provides a wealth of creative options, while its intuitive interface makes it easy to assemble and edit videos.

User-friendly interface

Drag-and-drop functionality

Wide range of effects and transitions

Affordable pricing

Pricing: $69.99 (one-time purchase)

CyberLink PowerDirector

CyberLink PowerDirector is a powerful yet accessible video editing app that offers a balance of features and ease of use. It includes a wide range of tools for editing, color correction, and audio mixing, as well as AI-powered features that simplify complex tasks. PowerDirector is a great choice for users who want a comprehensive editing suite without the steep learning curve of more professional-grade software.

PowerDirector distinguishes itself with its AI-powered tools, which automate tasks like object tracking and video stabilization. The software also offers a wide range of effects and transitions, as well as robust color grading and audio mixing capabilities.

AI-powered features

Wide range of editing tools

Easy-to-use interface

Affordable pricing

Pricing: $79.99 (one-time purchase)

HitFilm Express

HitFilm Express is a free video editing and visual effects software that’s perfect for aspiring filmmakers and content creators. It offers a wide range of professional-grade tools, including compositing, motion graphics, and color grading. While it has a steeper learning curve than some other free options, HitFilm Express provides a powerful platform for creating impressive videos without spending a dime.

HitFilm Express is renowned for its visual effects capabilities. The software includes a wide range of tools for creating stunning effects, from compositing to motion graphics. While it’s more complex than some other free options, HitFilm Express provides a powerful platform for creating professional-looking videos.

Free to use

Professional-grade editing tools

Visual effects and motion graphics capabilities

Active community support

Pricing: Free (with optional add-ons)

Lightworks

Lightworks is a professional-grade video editing software that has been used in the creation of many Hollywood films. It offers a powerful suite of editing tools, including advanced color correction, audio mixing, and timeline management. The free version of Lightworks provides access to many of its core features, making it a great option for editors who want to try out a professional-grade tool without committing to a purchase.

Lightworks stands out with its timeline-based editing system and its powerful color correction tools. The software is designed to handle complex projects with ease, making it a favorite among filmmakers and video professionals.

Professional-grade editing tools

Advanced color correction

Timeline-based editing system

Free version available

Pricing: $23.99/month

OpenShot

OpenShot is a free and open-source video editor that’s perfect for beginners. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to learn the basics of video editing. OpenShot includes a range of features, including transitions, effects, and title creation tools. It’s a great choice for creating simple videos for social media, school projects, or personal use.

OpenShot’s appeal lies in its simplicity and accessibility. The software is designed to be easy to learn, even for users with no prior video editing experience. Its range of features provides a solid foundation for creating simple videos.

Free and open-source

Simple and intuitive interface

Range of features

Cross-platform compatibility

Pricing: Free

VSDC Free Video Editor

VSDC Free Video Editor is a non-linear video editing software that offers a surprising range of features for a free program. It supports a wide range of video and audio formats, and includes tools for color correction, visual effects, and audio editing. VSDC is a great choice for users who want a powerful free editor with advanced capabilities.

VSDC Free Video Editor distinguishes itself with its non-linear

