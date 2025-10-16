Top Stained Glass Pattern Generators

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating stunning stained glass art requires vision and the right tools. While traditional methods involve hand-drawing and cutting, stained glass design software offers a digital approach to bring your creative ideas to life. These pattern generators allow you to design, edit, and visualize your projects with precision, saving time and resources.

This article explores four of the best stained glass design software options available today, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing, so you can choose the perfect tool to elevate your artistry.

Which Stained Glass Software is Right for You?

Glass Eye 2000

Glass Eye 2000 is a comprehensive software package designed for stained glass artists of all skill levels. It offers a wide range of features, including pattern design, color selection, and project costing. The software allows you to import images, create custom shapes, and simulate the appearance of different types of glass. It’s a powerful tool for both designing and managing stained glass projects.

Glass Eye 2000 helps users by providing a digital workspace where they can experiment with different designs, colors, and glass types without the need for physical materials. Its costing features also assist in accurately estimating project expenses, making it easier to manage budgets and pricing. The ability to import and trace images simplifies the process of creating complex patterns, while the extensive library of shapes and textures provides endless design possibilities.

Key Features:

Pattern design and editing tools

Glass and color library

Project costing and estimation

Image import and tracing

Pricing: $349

Delphi Glass Studio

Delphi Glass Studio is a web-based design tool developed by Delphi Glass, a leading supplier of stained glass materials. This software allows you to create and modify stained glass patterns directly in your web browser, without the need for any downloads or installations. It’s a user-friendly option for beginners and experienced artists alike.

Delphi Glass Studio streamlines the design process by offering a convenient and accessible platform. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to create and adjust patterns, while its integration with Delphi Glass’s product catalog simplifies the process of ordering materials. The software also includes a variety of pre-designed patterns that users can customize, providing inspiration and saving time.

Key Features:

Web-based design platform

Pattern creation and editing tools

Integration with Delphi Glass product catalog

Pre-designed pattern library

Pricing: Free (with Delphi Glass account)

Stained Glass Fitter

Stained Glass Fitter is a specialized software program designed for creating patterns that fit specific openings or frames. It allows you to input the dimensions of your project and automatically generate a pattern that conforms to those measurements. This is particularly useful for creating custom stained glass panels for windows, doors, and other architectural features.

Stained Glass Fitter assists users by ensuring that their patterns are perfectly sized and shaped for their intended application. Its automatic pattern generation feature saves time and reduces the risk of errors, while its ability to adjust and refine patterns provides flexibility and control. The software also includes a variety of tools for adding details, such as borders, accents, and textures.

Key Features:

Automatic pattern generation

Customizable dimensions and shapes

Detailing tools for borders and accents

Printable patterns

Pricing: $49

Pattern Maker

Pattern Maker is a versatile software program that can be used to create a wide variety of patterns, including those for stained glass. It offers a range of drawing and editing tools, as well as features for importing and exporting patterns in various file formats. This software is a good option for artists who want a flexible and customizable design tool.

Pattern Maker empowers users to create unique and intricate stained glass designs. Its extensive drawing tools allow for precise control over lines, shapes, and curves, while its layering capabilities enable the creation of complex patterns with depth and dimension. The software also supports the import of images and vector graphics, providing even more design options.

Key Features:

Drawing and editing tools

Layering capabilities

Image and vector import

Pattern export in various formats

Pricing: $59.95

Feature Comparison

Feature Glass Eye 2000 Delphi Glass Studio Stained Glass Fitter Pattern Maker Platform Desktop Web-Based Desktop Desktop Pattern Design Yes Yes Yes Yes Costing Yes No No No Image Import Yes No No Yes Price $349 Free $49 $59.95

Choosing the right stained glass design software depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider the features, pricing, and platform to find the tool that best suits your artistic vision and workflow.

Tips for Choosing Stained Glass Design Software

Consider your skill level: Some software is more beginner-friendly than others.

Some software is more beginner-friendly than others. Think about your project needs: Do you need costing features or precise pattern fitting?

Do you need costing features or precise pattern fitting? Try free trials or demos: Get a feel for the software before committing to a purchase.

Get a feel for the software before committing to a purchase. Read reviews and compare features: See what other artists are saying about different options.

See what other artists are saying about different options. Check for tutorials and support: Make sure you can get help if you need it.

Creative Stained Glass Designs

Whether you’re a seasoned stained glass artist or just starting out, the right software can help you bring your creative visions to life. Explore the possibilities and create stunning works of art.

FAQ

What is the best software for creating stained glass patterns?

Glass Eye 2000 is often considered the best overall due to its comprehensive features, but Delphi Glass Studio is a great free option.

Can I use regular drawing software to design stained glass patterns?

While possible, specialized stained glass software offers features like pattern fitting and glass simulation that generic drawing software lacks.

Is there a free stained glass pattern design software?

Yes, Delphi Glass Studio is a free web-based option.

What features should I look for in stained glass design software?

Key features include pattern design tools, glass and color libraries, project costing, and image import capabilities.

