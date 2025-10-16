How To Add Desktop Icons In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a clean and modern interface, but sometimes the default desktop configuration can feel a little too minimal. Many users prefer having quick access to frequently used applications, files, and system settings right on their desktop. Adding desktop icons in Windows 11 is a straightforward process, allowing you to customize your workspace for maximum efficiency.

This guide will walk you through several methods for adding various types of icons to your Windows 11 desktop. Whether you want to add shortcuts to your favorite programs, system icons like “This PC” and the Recycle Bin, or even create custom icons, you’ll find the instructions you need to personalize your desktop experience.

How Do I Put Icons on My Windows 11 Desktop?

Adding Default System Icons (This PC, Recycle Bin, etc.)

Windows 11 doesn’t automatically display icons like “This PC” or the Recycle Bin on the desktop. Here’s how to enable them:

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. In the Settings app, click on “Themes”. Under “Related settings”, click on “Desktop icon settings”. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, check the boxes next to the icons you want to display (Computer, Recycle Bin, User’s Files, Network, Control Panel). Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Creating Shortcuts to Programs and Files

Adding shortcuts to your favorite programs or files provides quick access from the desktop:

Locate the program or file you want to create a shortcut for. This could be in the Start Menu, File Explorer, or another location. Right-click on the program or file. Select “Create shortcut”. Windows will usually place the shortcut in the same folder. Right-click on the newly created shortcut. Select “Show more options”. Select “Send to” and then “Desktop (create shortcut)”. The shortcut will now appear on your desktop.

Pinning Apps from the Start Menu

Another way to add program icons to your desktop is by pinning them from the Start Menu:

Click the Start button. Find the app you want to add to your desktop. Right-click on the app. Select “Show more options”. Select “Open file location”. This will open File Explorer in the folder containing the app’s shortcut. Right-click on the app’s shortcut. Select “Show more options”. Select “Send to” and then “Desktop (create shortcut)”.

Creating a Shortcut to a Website

You can also create shortcuts to your favorite websites directly on your desktop:

Open your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Edge, Firefox). Navigate to the website you want to create a shortcut for. Click the three dots (menu) in the upper right corner of your browser. Select “More tools” or similar option, depending on your browser. Select “Create shortcut”. Name the shortcut and click “Create”. The shortcut should appear on your desktop.

Tips for Managing Desktop Icons

Organization: Regularly organize your desktop icons to avoid clutter. Consider using folders to group related icons together.

Regularly organize your desktop icons to avoid clutter. Consider using folders to group related icons together. Icon Size: Adjust the size of your desktop icons by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “View,” and then choosing “Large icons,” “Medium icons,” or “Small icons.”

Adjust the size of your desktop icons by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “View,” and then choosing “Large icons,” “Medium icons,” or “Small icons.” Auto Arrange: Disable “Auto arrange icons” (right-click on the desktop, select “View,” and uncheck “Auto arrange icons”) to freely position your icons.

Disable “Auto arrange icons” (right-click on the desktop, select “View,” and uncheck “Auto arrange icons”) to freely position your icons. Refresh: If icons don’t appear immediately, right-click on the desktop and select “Refresh.”

Customizing Your Windows 11 Desktop

Adding desktop icons is a simple yet effective way to personalize your Windows 11 experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can quickly create a desktop environment that suits your needs and preferences, making it easier to access your favorite programs, files, and websites.

FAQ

How do I change the icon of a desktop shortcut? Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, click “Change Icon,” and choose a new icon.

Why are my desktop icons missing in Windows 11? Make sure “Show desktop icons” is enabled. Right-click the desktop, select “View,” and ensure “Show desktop icons” is checked.

How do I remove a desktop icon in Windows 11? Right-click the icon and select “Delete.” This will remove the shortcut, not the original program or file.

Can I create a shortcut to a specific setting in Windows 11? Yes, you can create shortcuts to specific settings pages using command-line commands. This is a more advanced technique.

Why can’t I move my desktop icons? Make sure “Auto arrange icons” is disabled. Right-click the desktop, select “View,” and uncheck “Auto arrange icons.”

Quick Access to Your Favorite Apps

Feature Description System Icons Allow quick access to commonly used system locations such as “This PC”, Recycle Bin, and Network. These are added through the “Desktop icon settings” menu in the Personalization settings. Program Shortcuts Provide direct links to launch applications from the desktop. These are created by right-clicking the program and selecting “Create shortcut,” then moving the shortcut to the desktop. Website Shortcuts Allow quick access to frequently visited websites. These are created through the browser’s “Create shortcut” feature, which places an icon on the desktop that opens the website in the default browser.

