Top OCR Software For Windows 10 In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software has become essential for converting scanned documents and images into editable and searchable text. For Windows 10 users in 2025, the landscape of OCR technology offers a range of powerful options, each with unique features and capabilities. Selecting the best OCR software can significantly improve productivity and streamline document management workflows.

This article will explore some of the top OCR software choices for Windows 10 users in 2025, highlighting their strengths and how they can benefit various users. We’ll delve into the features, pricing, and overall performance of each software to help you make an informed decision and optimize your document processing.

Which OCR Software is Best for Windows 10?

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC remains a leading choice for OCR software, offering comprehensive features and seamless integration with other Adobe products. Its OCR capabilities are robust and accurate, making it suitable for both simple and complex documents. Users can easily convert scanned PDFs into editable documents, extract text from images, and perform advanced editing and annotation.

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC is a powerful tool for businesses and individuals who require advanced document management capabilities. Its OCR functionality is tightly integrated with its PDF editing tools, allowing users to seamlessly convert scanned documents into editable and searchable PDFs. The software also supports batch processing, which can save time when dealing with large volumes of documents.

Highly accurate OCR conversion

Seamless PDF editing and annotation

Batch processing capabilities

Integration with other Adobe products

Pricing: $239.88/year

ABBYY FineReader PDF 16

ABBYY FineReader PDF 16 is another top-tier OCR software known for its exceptional accuracy and extensive language support. It can convert various document types, including PDFs, scanned images, and even photographs of text, into editable formats. Its intuitive interface and advanced features make it a favorite among professionals who need reliable OCR performance.

ABBYY FineReader PDF 16 excels in its ability to handle complex layouts and multilingual documents. Its OCR engine is designed to accurately recognize text in various languages and fonts, making it a versatile tool for international businesses and researchers. The software also includes advanced features such as document comparison and PDF editing, making it a comprehensive solution for document management.

Exceptional OCR accuracy

Extensive language support

Handles complex layouts

Document comparison feature

Pricing: $199

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote, often overlooked as a simple note-taking app, includes surprisingly effective OCR capabilities. It can extract text from images inserted into notes, making it a convenient option for users who need basic OCR functionality without additional software. OneNote is particularly useful for capturing information from presentations, whiteboards, and other visual sources.

Microsoft OneNote offers a seamless way to integrate OCR into your note-taking workflow. Simply insert an image containing text into a note, right-click on the image, and select “Copy Text from Picture.” OneNote will then extract the text, which you can paste into your note or any other application. This feature is particularly useful for students and professionals who need to quickly capture information from various sources.

Free with Microsoft Office suite

Simple and convenient OCR functionality

Seamless integration with note-taking

Ideal for quick text extraction

Pricing: Free with Microsoft 365 subscription

Google Docs

Google Docs provides free and accessible OCR capabilities through its online platform. Users can upload images or PDFs to Google Drive and then open them with Google Docs to convert them into editable text. While not as feature-rich as dedicated OCR software, Google Docs is a practical option for basic OCR tasks and collaborative document editing.

Google Docs offers a convenient and cost-effective way to perform OCR tasks. Simply upload your scanned document or image to Google Drive, right-click on the file, and select “Open with Google Docs.” Google Docs will automatically perform OCR and convert the document into editable text. This feature is particularly useful for users who need to collaborate on documents or access them from multiple devices.

Free to use

Accessible online platform

Collaborative document editing

Easy to use for basic OCR tasks

Pricing: Free

Readiris PDF

Readiris PDF is a comprehensive OCR software that offers a range of features for converting, editing, and managing PDFs. It supports multiple languages and offers advanced features such as batch processing and document annotation. Readiris PDF is suitable for both personal and professional use, providing a balance of functionality and affordability.

Readiris PDF is a versatile tool for managing and converting PDF documents. Its OCR engine accurately recognizes text in various languages and fonts, making it a reliable choice for international businesses and researchers. The software also includes advanced features such as document annotation, redaction, and digital signature support, making it a comprehensive solution for document management.

Comprehensive OCR features

Supports multiple languages

Batch processing capabilities

Document annotation and editing

Pricing: $99

Feature Comparison

Feature Adobe Acrobat Pro DC ABBYY FineReader PDF 16 Microsoft OneNote Google Docs Readiris PDF OCR Accuracy High High Medium Medium High Language Support Extensive Extensive Limited Limited Extensive PDF Editing Comprehensive Comprehensive Basic Basic Comprehensive Price $239.88/year $199 Free with M365 Free $99

Tips

Consider the volume of documents: If you process a large number of documents regularly, invest in a dedicated OCR software with batch processing capabilities.

If you process a large number of documents regularly, invest in a dedicated OCR software with batch processing capabilities. Evaluate language support: If you work with multilingual documents, choose an OCR software with extensive language support.

If you work with multilingual documents, choose an OCR software with extensive language support. Assess PDF editing needs: If you need to edit and annotate PDFs, opt for software with comprehensive PDF editing features.

If you need to edit and annotate PDFs, opt for software with comprehensive PDF editing features. Try free trials: Most OCR software offers free trials, so take advantage of them to test the software and see if it meets your needs.

Choosing Your Ideal OCR Solution

Selecting the right OCR software for Windows 10 in 2025 depends on your specific needs and budget. Each of the options discussed offers unique benefits, from the comprehensive features of Adobe Acrobat Pro DC and ABBYY FineReader PDF 16 to the convenience of Microsoft OneNote and Google Docs. By carefully evaluating your requirements, you can choose the OCR software that best fits your workflow and enhances your productivity.

FAQ

What is OCR software used for?

OCR software is used to convert scanned documents and images into editable and searchable text.

Is OCR technology accurate?

The accuracy of OCR technology varies depending on the software and the quality of the original document. However, modern OCR software can achieve high levels of accuracy, especially with clear and well-formatted documents.

Can I use OCR software for free?

Yes, there are several free OCR software options available, such as Google Docs and Microsoft OneNote. However, free options may have limited features and accuracy compared to paid software.

Which OCR software is best for complex documents?

ABBYY FineReader PDF 16 and Adobe Acrobat Pro DC are generally considered the best OCR software for complex documents due to their advanced features and high accuracy.

How do I convert a scanned document to editable text?

Open the scanned document in your OCR software, select the OCR function, and follow the software’s instructions to convert the document into editable text.

Related reading