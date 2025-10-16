Top USB Control Software For Your PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

USB control software is essential for managing and optimizing the performance of your USB devices connected to your PC. Whether you’re looking to monitor USB activity, prevent data theft, or simply manage your connected devices more efficiently, the right software can make a significant difference. This article explores some of the best USB control software options available to help you choose the perfect solution for your needs.

From security-focused applications to tools designed for device management and data monitoring, the variety of USB control software can be overwhelming. We’ve compiled a list of the top contenders, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Which is the Best USB Control Software for PC?

USB Device Manager

USB Device Manager is a comprehensive tool designed to provide complete control over your USB devices. It allows you to monitor USB activity, disable or enable devices, and set permissions to prevent unauthorized access. This software is particularly useful for businesses and individuals who need to ensure the security of their data and prevent data leakage through USB drives.

USB Device Manager offers real-time monitoring of USB devices, providing detailed information about each connected device, including its manufacturer, serial number, and connection history. This allows you to quickly identify any unauthorized devices and take appropriate action.

Device control: Allows you to enable or disable specific USB devices or device classes.

Access control: Set permissions for USB devices to prevent unauthorized access.

Real-time monitoring: Provides real-time monitoring of USB device activity.

Alerts and notifications: Sends alerts and notifications when new USB devices are connected or when suspicious activity is detected.

Pricing: Starts at $49.95

Endpoint Protector

Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys is a data loss prevention (DLP) solution that offers robust USB control features. It allows you to monitor and control USB device usage, prevent data leakage, and enforce security policies. Endpoint Protector is suitable for businesses of all sizes and is particularly useful for organizations that need to comply with data protection regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA.

With Endpoint Protector, you can define granular policies for USB device usage, such as allowing only encrypted USB drives or blocking specific device types altogether. The software also offers content-aware data loss prevention, which means it can detect and block sensitive data from being copied to USB devices.

Data loss prevention: Prevents sensitive data from being copied to USB devices.

Device control: Allows you to control which USB devices can be used on your network.

Encryption enforcement: Enforces the use of encrypted USB drives.

Reporting and auditing: Provides detailed reports and audit logs of USB device activity.

Pricing: Contact for quote

MyUSBOnly

MyUSBOnly is a software solution focused on preventing data leakage and unauthorized access through USB devices. It allows you to whitelist authorized USB devices, block unauthorized devices, and monitor USB activity. MyUSBOnly is designed to be easy to use and is suitable for both home and business users.

MyUSBOnly offers a centralized management console that allows you to easily manage USB device permissions across your network. The software also provides detailed logs of USB device activity, which can be used for auditing and compliance purposes.

Whitelisting: Allows only authorized USB devices to be used.

Blocking: Blocks unauthorized USB devices from being used.

Centralized management: Manages USB device permissions from a central console.

Logging: Provides detailed logs of USB device activity.

Pricing: Starts at $39.95

GiliSoft USB Lock

GiliSoft USB Lock is a data leakage prevention tool that allows you to block USB drives, CDs, DVDs, and other portable storage devices. It also allows you to whitelist specific USB devices and monitor USB activity. GiliSoft USB Lock is designed to be easy to use and is suitable for both home and business users.

GiliSoft USB Lock offers a password-protected interface that prevents unauthorized users from changing the software’s settings. The software also provides detailed logs of USB device activity, which can be used for auditing and compliance purposes.

Device blocking: Blocks USB drives, CDs, DVDs, and other portable storage devices.

Whitelisting: Allows specific USB devices to be used.

Password protection: Prevents unauthorized users from changing the software’s settings.

Logging: Provides detailed logs of USB device activity.

Pricing: $49.95

DeviceLock DLP

DeviceLock DLP is a comprehensive data loss prevention solution that offers advanced USB control features. It allows you to monitor and control USB device usage, prevent data leakage, and enforce security policies. DeviceLock DLP is suitable for businesses of all sizes and is particularly useful for organizations that need to comply with data protection regulations.

With DeviceLock DLP, you can define granular policies for USB device usage, such as allowing only encrypted USB drives or blocking specific device types altogether. The software also offers content-aware data loss prevention, which means it can detect and block sensitive data from being copied to USB devices.

Data loss prevention: Prevents sensitive data from being copied to USB devices.

Device control: Allows you to control which USB devices can be used on your network.

Encryption enforcement: Enforces the use of encrypted USB drives.

Reporting and auditing: Provides detailed reports and audit logs of USB device activity.

Pricing: Contact for quote

USB Port Locked

USB Port Locked is a straightforward tool designed to disable USB ports on your computer, preventing unauthorized access and data theft. It’s a simple yet effective solution for securing your data and preventing the use of unauthorized USB devices.

Port disabling: Disables USB ports to prevent unauthorized access.

Password protection: Protects the software settings with a password.

Easy to use: Simple and intuitive interface.

Pricing: Free

USB Disk Manager

USB Disk Manager provides comprehensive management of USB disks, allowing you to format, partition, and manage your USB drives with ease. It’s a versatile tool for anyone who frequently uses USB drives and needs to keep them organized and optimized.

Disk management: Format, partition, and manage USB drives.

User-friendly interface: Easy-to-navigate interface for managing USB disks.

Pricing: Free

USB Monitor Pro

USB Monitor Pro is a powerful tool for monitoring USB device activity, capturing data, and analyzing USB communications. It’s designed for developers and engineers who need to debug and analyze USB devices.

USB monitoring: Captures and analyzes USB communications.

Data analysis: Provides detailed data analysis tools.

Pricing: Starts at $199

USB Redirector

USB Redirector allows you to access USB devices remotely over a network. It’s a useful tool for sharing USB devices between multiple computers or accessing USB devices from virtual machines.

Remote access: Access USB devices remotely over a network.

Virtual machine support: Supports accessing USB devices from virtual machines.

Pricing: Starts at $89.99

FlexiHub

FlexiHub is a versatile software solution that allows you to share USB and COM port devices over a network. It is perfect for accessing devices remotely, collaborating with team members, and managing devices in virtual environments.

Remote Device Access: Connect to USB and COM port devices over a network.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.

Secure Connection: Ensures data privacy with advanced encryption.

Virtualization Support: Seamlessly integrates with virtual machines and cloud environments.

Pricing: Starts at $159/year

USB Drive Antivirus

USB Drive Antivirus is a security tool that protects your computer from viruses and malware that can be spread through USB drives. It scans USB drives for threats and removes them before they can infect your system.

Virus Protection: Scans USB drives for viruses and malware.

Real-Time Scanning: Continuously monitors USB drives for threats.

Pricing: $29.95

Rohos Disk Encryption

Rohos Disk Encryption allows you to create hidden, encrypted partitions on your USB drives to protect sensitive data. It’s a robust solution for securing your data and preventing unauthorized access.

Disk Encryption: Creates encrypted partitions on USB drives.

Hidden Partitions: Hides encrypted partitions to prevent detection.

Pricing: Starts at $39

Zentimo xStorage Manager

Zentimo xStorage Manager is a USB device manager that offers advanced features such

