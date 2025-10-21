Top Tools For Free PC Calls & Messages

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues doesn’t have to break the bank. Several excellent tools are available for making free calls and sending messages directly from your PC. These applications leverage the power of the internet to provide cost-effective communication solutions, often with features that rival traditional phone services.

Whether you’re looking to video chat with loved ones, collaborate on a project with teammates, or simply stay in touch with friends, the right tool can make all the difference. This article explores five of the best options for free calls and messages on your PC, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you choose the perfect fit for your needs.

WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp Desktop extends the popular mobile messaging app to your computer, offering a seamless way to stay connected. You can send text messages, voice notes, images, and videos, as well as make voice and video calls, all for free. Its end-to-end encryption ensures your conversations remain private and secure. WhatsApp Desktop is a great choice for those already using WhatsApp on their phones, as it synchronizes your chats and contacts across devices.

Key Features:

End-to-end encryption for secure communication

Seamless synchronization with WhatsApp mobile app

Supports text, voice, and video calls

File sharing capabilities

Pricing: Free

Telegram Desktop

Telegram Desktop is a powerful messaging app known for its focus on security and privacy. It offers end-to-end encryption for secret chats, as well as self-destructing messages. In addition to text messaging, Telegram supports voice and video calls, file sharing, and large group chats. Telegram’s cloud-based infrastructure allows you to access your messages from any device, making it a versatile communication tool.

Key Features:

End-to-end encryption for secret chats

Self-destructing messages

Large group chat support

Cloud-based synchronization across devices

Pricing: Free

Skype

Skype is a classic communication tool that has been around for years. It offers free voice and video calls to other Skype users, as well as instant messaging and file sharing. Skype also provides paid options for calling landlines and mobile phones at competitive rates. Its screen sharing feature is particularly useful for collaboration and technical support.

Key Features:

Free voice and video calls to other Skype users

Instant messaging and file sharing

Screen sharing capabilities

Affordable rates for calling landlines and mobile phones

Pricing: Free (calls to other Skype users); paid options for calling landlines and mobile phones.

Discord

Discord is a popular communication platform originally designed for gamers, but it has since expanded to serve a wide range of communities. It offers voice and video calls, text channels, and screen sharing, all within a server-based environment. Discord’s robust moderation tools and customizable roles make it ideal for managing large groups and fostering online communities.

Key Features:

Voice and video calls

Text channels with robust moderation tools

Screen sharing capabilities

Server-based environment for community building

Pricing: Free (with optional Nitro subscription for enhanced features)

Google Meet

Google Meet is a video conferencing tool that is part of the Google Workspace suite. It offers free video calls with up to 100 participants for up to 60 minutes. Google Meet integrates seamlessly with other Google services, such as Google Calendar and Gmail, making it easy to schedule and join meetings. Its screen sharing and recording features are valuable for presentations and training sessions.

Key Features:

Free video calls with up to 100 participants (up to 60 minutes)

Seamless integration with Google Calendar and Gmail

Screen sharing capabilities

Recording features

Pricing: Free (with limitations); paid Google Workspace subscriptions for enhanced features.

Free PC Call & Message Tool Comparison

Feature WhatsApp Desktop Telegram Desktop Skype Discord Google Meet Free Calls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Free Messages Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes End-to-End Encryption Yes Yes (Secret Chats) No No Yes Group Chat Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Screen Sharing No No Yes Yes Yes File Sharing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing Free Free Free Free Free

Tips

Consider your existing network: If most of your contacts use WhatsApp, WhatsApp Desktop is a natural choice.

If most of your contacts use WhatsApp, WhatsApp Desktop is a natural choice. Prioritize security: Telegram offers strong encryption features for sensitive conversations.

Telegram offers strong encryption features for sensitive conversations. Think about collaboration: Skype and Google Meet are great for screen sharing and presentations.

Skype and Google Meet are great for screen sharing and presentations. Explore community features: Discord is ideal for managing large groups and online communities.

Discord is ideal for managing large groups and online communities. Test multiple options: Try out a few different tools to see which one best suits your needs and preferences.

Stay Connected for Free

Staying in touch with others doesn’t require expensive phone plans. These tools offer a range of features for free voice and video calls, as well as instant messaging, allowing you to connect with friends, family, and colleagues from your PC without spending a dime.

FAQ

Which is the most secure app for free calls and messages on PC?

Telegram is known for its strong encryption features, particularly its “secret chats” with end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp also offers end-to-end encryption by default.

Can I make calls to landlines or mobile phones for free using these tools?

Most of these tools offer free calls to other users of the same app. Skype provides paid options for calling landlines and mobile phones at competitive rates.

Do these apps work on both Windows and macOS?

Yes, all of the apps listed above have desktop versions available for both Windows and macOS.

Is Google Meet completely free to use?

Google Meet offers a free version with limitations, such as a 60-minute time limit for meetings with more than two participants. Paid Google Workspace subscriptions offer longer meeting durations and additional features.

Which app is best for creating and managing online communities?

Discord is specifically designed for community building, with robust moderation tools, customizable roles, and server-based environments.

