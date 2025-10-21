How To Upgrade Windows 10 Home To Pro: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Upgrading your Windows 10 Home edition to the Pro edition unlocks a range of powerful features designed for professionals and advanced users. From enhanced security options like BitLocker encryption to remote desktop access and Hyper-V virtualization, Windows 10 Pro offers a significant step up in functionality. This guide will walk you through the process, ensuring a smooth and successful upgrade.

This upgrade isn’t just about getting more features; it’s about optimizing your system for productivity, security, and control. Whether you’re a small business owner, a developer, or simply a tech enthusiast, this upgrade can provide the tools you need to get the most out of your Windows experience. Let’s get started with upgrading Windows 10 Home to Pro.

What’s the Best Way to Upgrade Windows 10 Home to Pro?

Upgrading Windows 10 Home to Pro is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the steps carefully to avoid any issues. Here’s a detailed guide to help you through each stage:

Method 1: Using the Microsoft Store

Open the Microsoft Store: Click on the Microsoft Store icon in your taskbar, or search for it in the Start Menu. Search for “Windows 10 Pro”: Type “Windows 10 Pro” in the search bar and press Enter. Select “Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro”: Look for the official Microsoft upgrade option in the search results. Purchase the Upgrade: Click the “Buy” button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase. You will need to sign in with your Microsoft account. Start the Upgrade: After the purchase, the “Upgrade” button will appear. Click it to begin the upgrade process. Follow the Prompts: Windows will guide you through the upgrade. Be patient, as this may take some time. Your computer may restart several times. Verify Activation: Once the upgrade is complete, go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation to ensure that Windows 10 Pro is properly activated.

Method 2: Using a Product Key

Obtain a Windows 10 Pro Product Key: Purchase a legitimate Windows 10 Pro product key from Microsoft or an authorized retailer. Open Settings: Click the Start button and select the Settings icon (the gear icon). Go to Update & Security: In the Settings window, click on “Update & Security.” Select Activation: In the left-hand menu, click on “Activation.” Click “Change Product Key”: Under the “Update product key” section, click the “Change product key” link. Enter Your Product Key: Enter the 25-character Windows 10 Pro product key in the provided field. Click “Next”: Follow the on-screen instructions to begin the upgrade process. Wait for the Upgrade to Complete: Windows will upgrade to the Pro edition. Your computer may restart several times during this process. Verify Activation: After the upgrade, return to Settings > Update & Security > Activation to confirm that Windows 10 Pro is activated.

Understanding the Differences: Home vs. Pro

Here’s a quick comparison of Windows 10 Home and Pro features:

Feature Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro BitLocker No Yes Remote Desktop No (Host Only) Yes Hyper-V No Yes Group Policy No Yes Business Features Limited Full

Tips for a Smooth Upgrade

Back Up Your Data: Before starting any upgrade, it’s crucial to back up your important files and data. This ensures that you won’t lose anything in case of an unforeseen issue.

Before starting any upgrade, it’s crucial to back up your important files and data. This ensures that you won’t lose anything in case of an unforeseen issue. Ensure a Stable Internet Connection: A stable internet connection is necessary, especially when upgrading via the Microsoft Store, as it needs to download files and verify your purchase.

A stable internet connection is necessary, especially when upgrading via the Microsoft Store, as it needs to download files and verify your purchase. Close Unnecessary Applications: Close all running applications before starting the upgrade to free up system resources and prevent conflicts.

Close all running applications before starting the upgrade to free up system resources and prevent conflicts. Check System Requirements: Make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10 Pro. Although it’s likely that if you’re running Windows 10 Home, you already meet these requirements.

Make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10 Pro. Although it’s likely that if you’re running Windows 10 Home, you already meet these requirements. Be Patient: The upgrade process can take some time, so be patient and avoid interrupting it.

FAQ

How long does it take to upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Pro? The upgrade process typically takes between 30 minutes to an hour, depending on your internet speed and computer’s performance.

Can I upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Pro without losing my data? Yes, the upgrade process is designed to preserve your files and settings. However, it’s always a good idea to back up your data before making any major system changes.

Do I need a Microsoft account to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro? Yes, you’ll need a Microsoft account to purchase the upgrade from the Microsoft Store.

What happens if the upgrade fails? If the upgrade fails, Windows will usually revert back to your previous version (Windows 10 Home). You can then try the upgrade again, ensuring that you have a stable internet connection and that no other applications are running.

Is a Windows 10 Pro product key transferable to another computer? Retail versions of Windows 10 Pro product keys are usually transferable, but OEM keys (pre-installed by manufacturers) are typically tied to the original computer.

Enjoy the Benefits of Windows 10 Pro

Upgrading to Windows 10 Pro unlocks a host of features designed to enhance your productivity and security. By following these steps, you can seamlessly transition to a more powerful and versatile operating system.

Related reading