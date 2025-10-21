How To Put Out Of Office On Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Setting up an out-of-office reply in Outlook is essential when you’re away, ensuring that anyone who emails you knows you’re unavailable and when they can expect a response. This automated reply system, also known as automatic replies, helps manage expectations and maintain professional communication even during your absence. Whether you’re on vacation, attending a conference, or simply need uninterrupted time, configuring Outlook’s out-of-office feature is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your email management.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to set up your out-of-office message on both the Outlook desktop app and the web version. By following these instructions, you can easily create a customized message, specify the duration of your absence, and even set up different replies for internal and external senders. Let’s dive in and learn how to keep your inbox managed while you’re away.

Setting Up Out of Office in Outlook Desktop App

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your computer. Go to File: In the top left corner, click on “File.” Click on Info: Ensure you are on the “Info” tab. If not, select “Info” from the left-hand menu. Select Automatic Replies (Out of Office): Click the “Automatic Replies (Out of Office)” button.

A new window will pop up.

Choose to Send Automatic Replies: In the Automatic Replies window, select the “Send automatic replies” option. Set a Time Range (Optional):

If you want to schedule your out-of-office reply for a specific period, check the “Only send during this time range” box.

Enter the start and end dates and times for your absence.

Compose Your Internal Reply:

Click on the “Inside My Organization” tab.

Type the message you want your colleagues to receive. This might include information about who to contact in your absence.

Compose Your External Reply (Optional):

Click on the “Outside My Organization” tab.

Check the “Auto-reply to people outside my organization” box.

You can choose to send your reply only to your contacts or to anyone. Select the appropriate option.

Type the message you want external senders to receive. This message should include your return date and alternative contacts.

Save Your Settings: Click “OK” to save your settings and activate your out-of-office reply.

Setting Up Out of Office in Outlook Web App

Open Outlook Web App: Go to your web browser and navigate to the Outlook website. Sign In: Enter your email address and password to log in to your Outlook account. Go to Settings: Click on the gear icon in the top right corner to open the settings menu. View All Outlook Settings: At the bottom of the settings menu, click on “View all Outlook settings.” Select Automatic Replies: In the settings window, go to “Mail” > “Automatic replies.” Turn On Automatic Replies: Select the “Turn on automatic replies” option. Set a Time Range (Optional):

If you want to schedule your out-of-office reply, check the “Send replies only during a time period” box.

Enter the start and end dates and times for your absence.

Compose Your Internal Reply:

In the “Send replies inside my organization” box, type the message you want your colleagues to receive.

Compose Your External Reply (Optional):

Check the “Send replies to senders outside my organization” box.

Choose whether to send replies only to your contacts or to all external senders.

In the “Send replies to senders outside my organization” box, type the message you want external senders to receive.

Save Your Settings: Click “Save” to save your settings and activate your out-of-office reply.

Tips for Effective Out-of-Office Messages

Be Clear and Concise: Keep your message brief and to the point. Include essential information such as your return date and alternative contacts.

Keep your message brief and to the point. Include essential information such as your return date and alternative contacts. Provide Alternative Contacts: List the names and email addresses of colleagues who can assist in your absence.

List the names and email addresses of colleagues who can assist in your absence. Set Expectations: Clearly state when you will be able to respond to emails upon your return.

Clearly state when you will be able to respond to emails upon your return. Customize Your Messages: Tailor your internal and external replies to suit the audience. Internal messages can be more informal, while external messages should maintain a professional tone.

Tailor your internal and external replies to suit the audience. Internal messages can be more informal, while external messages should maintain a professional tone. Test Your Setup: Send a test email to yourself to ensure your out-of-office reply is working correctly.

Out-of-Office Feature Comparison: Desktop App vs. Web App

Feature Outlook Desktop App Outlook Web App Access Requires installed app Web browser based Time Range Scheduling Yes Yes Internal/External Replies Yes Yes Rule-Based Replies Yes Limited Offline Access Yes No

Wrapping Up Your Outlook Absence

Setting up an out-of-office reply in Outlook is a simple yet crucial step for managing your email communications while you’re away. Whether you’re using the desktop app or the web version, following these steps ensures that your contacts are informed of your absence and know when to expect a response.

FAQ

How do I turn off automatic replies in Outlook? In the Outlook desktop app, go to File > Info > Automatic Replies (Out of Office) and select “Do not send automatic replies.” In the web app, go to Settings > Mail > Automatic replies and select “Turn off automatic replies.”

Can I set up different out-of-office messages for internal and external recipients? Yes, both the Outlook desktop app and web app allow you to create separate messages for people inside and outside your organization.

What should I include in my out-of-office message? Include your return date, alternative contacts, and a brief explanation of your absence. Be clear and concise to set appropriate expectations.

How do I schedule my out-of-office reply to start and end at specific times? In both the desktop and web apps, you can set a time range by checking the “Only send during this time range” or “Send replies only during a time period” box and entering the start and end dates and times.

Can I forward my emails to someone else while I’m out of the office? Yes, you can set up email forwarding in Outlook settings to ensure important emails are handled during your absence.

