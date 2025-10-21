How To Completely Wipe Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to start fresh with your Windows 11 PC? Whether you’re selling your device, troubleshooting persistent issues, or simply craving a clean slate, knowing how to completely wipe Windows 11 is essential. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process to ensure all your data is securely erased and your system is returned to its original state.

This article will walk you through several methods to completely wipe Windows 11, each suited for different scenarios. From using the built-in Reset this PC feature to performing a clean installation via a USB drive, you’ll learn how to effectively remove all personal data, settings, and applications, leaving you with a like-new operating system.

What’s the best way to completely wipe Windows 11?

Using the “Reset This PC” Feature

The “Reset this PC” feature is the simplest way to wipe your Windows 11 installation. It allows you to remove everything while reinstalling Windows.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing Windows key + I. Click on System. Select Recovery. Click the Reset PC button under “Recovery options.” Choose Remove everything. This ensures all your personal files, apps, and settings are deleted. Select Local reinstall. This uses your existing Windows files to reinstall the operating system. Click Change settings. Toggle the Clean data option to Yes. This will securely erase your data, making it harder to recover. Click Confirm. Click Next. Click Reset to begin the process. Your computer will restart several times during the reset.

Performing a Clean Installation with a USB Drive

For a more thorough wipe, especially if you suspect malware or system corruption, a clean installation using a USB drive is recommended.

Download the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website. Run the tool and accept the license terms. Select Create installation media for another PC. Choose the language, edition, and architecture (64-bit is standard) for Windows 11. Select USB flash drive as the media to use. Choose your USB drive from the list. Warning: All data on the USB drive will be erased. Wait for the tool to download Windows 11 and create the bootable USB drive. Once the USB drive is ready, restart your computer and boot from the USB drive. You may need to change the boot order in your BIOS settings (usually accessed by pressing Del, F2, F12, or Esc during startup). On the “Windows Setup” screen, choose your language, time, and keyboard settings. Click Next. Click Install now. Accept the license terms. Select Custom: Install Windows only (advanced). Delete all existing partitions on your hard drive. This ensures a complete wipe. Select the unallocated space and click Next to install Windows 11. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Using Diskpart to Securely Erase the Drive (Advanced)

This method is for advanced users and provides the most secure way to erase your drive. It involves using the Diskpart command-line utility. Use with caution, as incorrect usage can lead to data loss.

Boot from the Windows 11 installation media (USB drive). On the “Windows Setup” screen, press Shift + F10 to open the Command Prompt. Type diskpart and press Enter. Type list disk and press Enter. Identify the disk number you want to wipe. Double-check to ensure you select the correct disk. Type select disk X (replace X with the disk number) and press Enter. Type clean all and press Enter. This will securely erase the entire drive. This process can take several hours, depending on the size of the drive. Once the process is complete, type exit twice to close Diskpart and the Command Prompt. Continue with the Windows 11 installation as described in the “Clean Installation” section.

Tips for a Smooth Wiping Process

Back up important data: Before wiping your drive, ensure you have backed up all important files and documents to an external drive or cloud storage.

Before wiping your drive, ensure you have backed up all important files and documents to an external drive or cloud storage. Gather necessary information: Have your Windows product key (if required) and any necessary drivers for your hardware readily available.

Have your Windows product key (if required) and any necessary drivers for your hardware readily available. Ensure a stable power supply: Avoid interruptions during the wiping and installation process by connecting your laptop to a power source.

Avoid interruptions during the wiping and installation process by connecting your laptop to a power source. Be patient: The wiping and installation process can take a significant amount of time, especially with the clean all command.

The wiping and installation process can take a significant amount of time, especially with the command. Double-check your disk selection: When using Diskpart, carefully verify that you have selected the correct disk to avoid accidentally wiping the wrong drive.

Comparison of Wiping Methods

Feature Reset This PC Clean Installation (USB) Diskpart (Clean All) Ease of Use High Medium Low Thoroughness Medium High Highest Time Required Moderate Moderate Very Long Skill Level Beginner Intermediate Advanced Reinstalls Windows Yes Yes Requires Manual Install Data Recovery Difficult (with clean data) Very Difficult Extremely Difficult

Erasing Everything on Windows 11: A Clean Slate

Wiping your Windows 11 PC is a significant step, but following these methods ensures a secure and effective process, leaving you with a fresh start. Choose the method that best suits your needs and technical expertise.

FAQ

How long does it take to reset Windows 11? The reset process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your hardware and the options you choose.

Does resetting my PC delete everything? Yes, if you choose the “Remove everything” option, it will delete all your personal files, apps, and settings.

Can I recover data after resetting my PC? Data recovery is possible but difficult, especially if you choose the “Clean data” option.

Do I need a Windows product key to reinstall Windows 11? In most cases, Windows 11 will automatically activate if it was previously activated on your device.

What if I can’t boot into Windows 11 to reset it? You can use the Windows 11 installation media (USB drive) to access the Recovery Environment and reset your PC from there.

