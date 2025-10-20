Top Remote Wake Up PC Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Waking up your PC remotely can be a game-changer, whether you’re accessing files from another room or managing servers from across the globe. Remote wake-up software allows you to power on your computer without physically touching it, enhancing convenience and efficiency. In 2025, the best software options offer robust features, user-friendly interfaces, and enhanced security.

This article explores the top remote wake-up PC software solutions available in 2025, detailing their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the right one for your needs. Discover the best tools to remotely power on your computer and streamline your workflow.

What Is the Best Remote Wake Up PC Software?

1. SolarWinds Wake-on-LAN

SolarWinds Wake-on-LAN is a powerful tool designed for IT professionals to remotely power on computers within a network. It simplifies network management by allowing administrators to wake up multiple devices simultaneously, saving time and effort. This is particularly useful in large organizations where managing power consumption and ensuring device availability are critical.

SolarWinds Wake-on-LAN helps users by centralizing the wake-up process, reducing the need for manual intervention and ensuring that computers are available when needed for updates, maintenance, or remote access. It also supports scheduling wake-up times, allowing for automated power management.

Remote Power On: Wake up multiple computers simultaneously.

Scheduled Wake-Ups: Schedule wake-up times for automated power management.

Centralized Management: Simplifies network management with a centralized interface.

Network Scanning: Detects and lists available devices on the network.

Pricing: Free

2. ManageEngine Desktop Central

ManageEngine Desktop Central is a comprehensive desktop management solution that includes remote wake-on-LAN functionality. It enables IT administrators to manage, control, and secure desktops, laptops, and servers from a central point. This software is ideal for businesses looking to streamline their IT operations and improve overall efficiency.

Desktop Central helps users by providing a wide range of features, including patch management, software deployment, asset management, and remote control. Its wake-on-LAN feature ensures that computers are powered on and ready for these management tasks, even outside of regular business hours.

Patch Management: Automates the process of applying security patches to computers.

Software Deployment: Deploys software applications to multiple devices simultaneously.

Asset Management: Tracks and manages hardware and software assets across the network.

Remote Control: Provides remote access to computers for troubleshooting and support.

Pricing: Starts at $795 per year

3. EMCO WakeOnLan

EMCO WakeOnLan is a free and straightforward tool designed specifically for remote wake-up functionality. It allows users to easily wake up computers on their network by sending a wake-on-LAN packet. This software is perfect for small businesses or home users who need a simple and effective solution for remotely powering on their computers.

EMCO WakeOnLan assists users by providing a user-friendly interface and easy-to-use features. It simplifies the process of waking up computers remotely, making it accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise.

Easy to Use: Simple and intuitive interface for easy operation.

Free of Charge: Available for free without any hidden costs.

Network Scanning: Detects and lists available devices on the network.

Remote Power On: Wake up computers remotely with a single click.

Pricing: Free

4. Aquila WakeUp

Aquila WakeUp is a versatile wake-on-LAN tool that supports both local and remote networks. It offers advanced features such as scheduled wake-ups, remote shutdown, and network monitoring. This software is suitable for both home and business users who need a reliable and feature-rich solution for managing their computers remotely.

Aquila WakeUp benefits users by providing a comprehensive set of tools for remote power management. Its scheduled wake-up feature allows for automated power management, while its remote shutdown feature enables users to power off computers remotely, saving energy and reducing costs.

Scheduled Wake-Ups: Schedule wake-up times for automated power management.

Remote Shutdown: Power off computers remotely to save energy.

Network Monitoring: Monitors network activity and detects available devices.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-navigate interface for seamless operation.

Pricing: Starts at $29.95

5. Depicus Wake On Lan Monitor

Depicus Wake On Lan Monitor is a free tool designed to monitor and manage wake-on-LAN activity on a network. It allows users to track wake-up events and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. This software is ideal for IT professionals who need to ensure that wake-on-LAN functionality is working correctly on their network.

Depicus Wake On Lan Monitor helps users by providing real-time monitoring of wake-up events, allowing them to quickly identify and resolve any problems. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to track wake-up activity and troubleshoot issues.

Real-Time Monitoring: Monitors wake-up events in real-time.

Troubleshooting: Helps identify and resolve wake-on-LAN issues.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-navigate interface for seamless operation.

Free of Charge: Available for free without any hidden costs.

Pricing: Free

6. WakeMeOnLan

WakeMeOnLan is a simple and lightweight tool from NirSoft that allows you to easily wake up computers on your network. It scans your network, displays a list of computers, and allows you to wake them up with a single click. It’s a portable application, meaning it doesn’t require installation, making it convenient for quick use.

WakeMeOnLan helps users by providing a straightforward and efficient way to power on computers remotely. Its simplicity and portability make it a great choice for users who need a quick and easy solution without the need for complex features or installations.

Simple Interface: Easy to use with a clear and straightforward design.

Portable Application: No installation required, making it easy to use on any computer.

Network Scanning: Scans the network to find available computers.

Single-Click Wake Up: Wake up computers with a single click.

Pricing: Free

7. TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a well-known remote access and support software that also includes wake-on-LAN functionality. It allows you to remotely access and control computers, as well as wake them up if they are in sleep mode or turned off. This is particularly useful for providing remote support or accessing your own computers from anywhere.

TeamViewer benefits users by offering a comprehensive suite of remote access features, including wake-on-LAN. Its robust security features and ease of use make it a popular choice for both personal and professional use.

Remote Access: Access and control computers remotely.

Wake-on-LAN: Wake up computers from sleep mode or turned off.

Security Features: Robust security measures to protect your data.

Cross-Platform Support: Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices.

Pricing: Starts at $24.90 per month

8. Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a free tool from Google that allows you to access another computer through the Chrome browser or a Chromebook. It also supports wake-on-LAN, allowing you to wake up a computer remotely if it’s in sleep mode.

Chrome Remote Desktop assists users by providing a simple and secure way to access computers remotely. Its integration with the Chrome browser makes it easy to use, and its wake-on-LAN functionality adds an extra layer of convenience.

Free to Use: Available for free from Google.

Easy Setup: Simple and straightforward setup process.

Wake-on-LAN: Wake up computers from sleep mode.

Secure Connection: Uses secure protocols to protect your data.

Pricing: Free

9. BeyondTrust Remote Support

BeyondTrust Remote Support is a comprehensive remote support solution that includes wake-on-LAN functionality. It allows IT professionals to remotely access and support computers, as well as wake them up if they are turned off or in sleep mode. This is particularly useful for providing remote assistance to users who are not physically present.

BeyondTrust Remote Support helps users by providing a robust set of tools for remote support, including wake-on-LAN. Its advanced features and security measures

FAQ

How do I stop remote wake up pc software: 9 best in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does remote wake up pc software: 9 best in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during remote wake up pc software: 9 best in 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for remote wake up pc software: 9 best in 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

