Best Label Maker Software For PC In 2025

Choosing the right label maker software for your PC can be a game-changer for organization, whether you’re managing inventory, streamlining your home office, or creating professional-looking product labels. The perfect software should be intuitive, versatile, and compatible with your existing hardware. This guide will walk you through the best label maker software options available in 2025, helping you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Selecting the ideal label maker software depends on factors like your technical expertise, budget, and the complexity of your labeling tasks. From simple home use to advanced business applications, there’s a software solution designed to make your labeling process efficient and effective. Let’s explore some of the top contenders.

What is the Best Label Maker Software for PC?

BarTender

BarTender is a comprehensive label design and printing software suitable for businesses of all sizes. It offers advanced features like RFID encoding, integration with databases, and sophisticated design tools. BarTender shines in environments where accuracy and compliance are critical.

BarTender is a robust solution that allows users to design complex labels with variable data, connect to enterprise systems, and manage printing operations centrally. Its data integration capabilities are particularly useful for businesses that need to print labels with real-time information from databases or other sources. The software also includes tools for compliance labeling, such as those required in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Advanced barcode generation

RFID encoding support

Integration with ERP and WMS systems

Centralized print management

Pricing: Starting at $910.00

NiceLabel

NiceLabel is another powerful label management system that simplifies label design, centralizes label data, and streamlines printing processes. It caters to a wide range of industries, offering solutions for regulatory compliance, brand consistency, and supply chain efficiency.

NiceLabel provides a unified platform for designing, managing, and printing labels, helping businesses reduce costs, improve accuracy, and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Its intuitive interface and pre-designed label templates make it easy for users to create professional-looking labels quickly. The software also supports integration with various business systems, enabling automated label printing based on real-time data.

Intuitive label designer

Centralized label management

Integration with business systems

Compliance with industry regulations

Pricing: Starting at $1,400.00

Label LIVE

Label LIVE is a user-friendly label design software that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It’s a great option for small businesses and home users who need to create professional-looking labels without a steep learning curve.

Label LIVE stands out for its intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality, making it easy for users to create custom labels without any prior design experience. The software includes a library of pre-designed templates and graphics, as well as tools for adding text, barcodes, and images. Label LIVE is particularly well-suited for creating product labels, shipping labels, and address labels.

Easy-to-use interface

Drag-and-drop functionality

Pre-designed templates and graphics

Barcode generation

Pricing: $99.99

Seagull Scientific Bartender

Seagull Scientific’s BarTender is a leading label design and printing software, trusted by organizations worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of features for designing, printing, and automating label production.

BarTender is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. The software supports a wide range of barcode symbologies, RFID tags, and printing devices. It also includes advanced features such as data integration, serialization, and print job management. BarTender is a reliable and robust solution for businesses that need to produce high-quality labels efficiently.

Comprehensive label design tools

Support for various barcode symbologies and RFID tags

Data integration and serialization

Print job management

Pricing: Starting at $910.00

Labeljoy

Labeljoy is a user-friendly label printing software that allows you to create labels, envelopes, badges, barcodes, and more. It’s known for its ease of use and extensive library of pre-designed templates.

Labeljoy offers a wide range of features for creating custom labels, including tools for adding text, images, barcodes, and QR codes. The software supports various label formats and paper sizes, and it can be used to print labels on standard laser and inkjet printers. Labeljoy is a versatile and affordable solution for home users and small businesses.

Easy-to-use interface

Extensive library of pre-designed templates

Support for various label formats and paper sizes

Barcode and QR code generation

Pricing: $39.95

Avery Design & Print

Avery Design & Print is a free, web-based label design tool that works seamlessly with Avery labels and templates. It’s a simple and convenient option for creating basic labels and cards.

Avery Design & Print offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of pre-designed templates for creating labels, cards, and other printed materials. The software is compatible with all Avery products, and it includes tools for adding text, images, and barcodes. Avery Design & Print is a great option for users who need to create simple labels quickly and easily.

Free and web-based

User-friendly interface

Wide range of pre-designed templates

Seamless integration with Avery products

Pricing: Free

Brother P-touch Editor

Brother P-touch Editor is label design software specifically designed for Brother P-touch label printers. It allows you to create custom labels with text, images, barcodes, and more.

Brother P-touch Editor offers a range of features for designing and printing labels, including tools for adding text, images, barcodes, and symbols. The software is compatible with all Brother P-touch label printers, and it includes a library of pre-designed templates. Brother P-touch Editor is a reliable and easy-to-use solution for creating custom labels for a variety of applications.

Specifically designed for Brother P-touch label printers

Comprehensive label design tools

Library of pre-designed templates

Barcode and symbol support

Pricing: Free with Brother P-touch printer purchase

Dymo Label Software

Dymo Label Software is designed to work with Dymo label printers. It allows you to create and print labels, barcodes, and more, and it offers integration with Microsoft Office applications.

Dymo Label Software provides a user-friendly interface and a range of features for designing and printing labels, including tools for adding text, images, barcodes, and QR codes. The software is compatible with all Dymo label printers, and it includes integration with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook. Dymo Label Software is a versatile and efficient solution for creating labels for a variety of applications.

Designed for Dymo label printers

User-friendly interface

Integration with Microsoft Office applications

Barcode and QR code generation

Pricing: Free with Dymo label printer purchase

Tips for Choosing Label Maker Software

Consider your needs: Determine the types of labels you’ll be creating and the features you’ll need.

Determine the types of labels you’ll be creating and the features you’ll need. Check compatibility: Ensure the software is compatible with your PC and label printer.

Ensure the software is compatible with your PC and label printer. Evaluate ease of use: Look for software with an intuitive interface and helpful tutorials.

Look for software with an intuitive interface and helpful tutorials. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software’s performance and reliability.

See what other users have to say about the software’s performance and reliability. Try a free trial: If possible, download a free trial to test the software before you buy it.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature BarTender NiceLabel Label LIVE Avery Design & Print Labeljoy Ease of Use Moderate Moderate High High High Advanced Features Yes Yes No No Yes Price $910+ $1400+ $99.99 Free $39.95 Template Library Extensive Extensive Limited Extensive Extensive Data Integration Yes Yes No No Yes

The Right Labeling Solution for You

