How To Get Your Facebook Account Back After Being Hacked: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Getting your Facebook account hacked can be a stressful experience. The thought of someone accessing your personal information and potentially impersonating you is understandably alarming. Fortunately, Facebook provides several methods to help you recover your account and regain control. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to reclaim your Facebook account after it has been compromised.

This step-by-step guide will provide clear instructions and actionable advice to help you navigate the recovery process efficiently. We’ll cover everything from identifying the hack and securing your account to notifying Facebook and protecting yourself from future attacks. By following these steps, you can minimize the damage and restore your online presence.

What Steps Should I Take to Recover My Hacked Facebook Account?

1. Identify That Your Account Has Been Hacked

Look for unusual activity on your account, such as posts you didn’t create, messages you didn’t send, or friend requests you didn’t initiate.

Check your email for notifications from Facebook about password changes or login attempts from unfamiliar locations.

Ask your friends if they’ve noticed anything strange on your profile.

2. Secure Your Account (If Possible)

Change Your Password: If you can still access your account, immediately change your password to a strong, unique one.

Go to Settings & Privacy. Click on Security and Login. Select Change Password. Enter your current password, new password, and re-enter your new password. Click Save Changes.

Review Login Locations: Check where your account has been logged in from and remove any unfamiliar devices.

Go to Settings & Privacy. Click on Security and Login. Review the “Where You’re Logged In” section. Remove any suspicious sessions by clicking the three dots next to the session and selecting “Log Out.”

Remove Suspicious Apps: Revoke access to any third-party apps that you don’t recognize or trust.

Go to Settings & Privacy. Click on Apps and Websites. Remove any suspicious apps by selecting them and clicking “Remove.”

3. Report the Hack to Facebook

Visit the “Compromised Account” Page: If you can’t access your account, go to Facebook’s dedicated help page for compromised accounts.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/hacked. Click “My Account Is Compromised.”

Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Facebook will guide you through a series of steps to verify your identity and regain access to your account.

Enter your email address, phone number, username, or full name associated with your account. Follow the instructions to identify your account. Answer the security questions or provide other information to prove your identity.

Secure Your Email: If your email account was also compromised, immediately change its password and enable two-factor authentication.

4. Verify Your Identity

Provide Identification: Facebook may require you to upload a copy of your government-issued ID to verify your identity.

Prepare a clear image of your driver’s license, passport, or other acceptable identification. Follow the instructions provided by Facebook to upload the document.

Answer Security Questions: Be prepared to answer security questions that you previously set up for your account.

5. Review and Secure Your Account After Recovery

Check Your Profile Information: Make sure your name, birthday, email address, and phone number are correct.

Make sure your name, birthday, email address, and phone number are correct. Review Your Posts and Activity: Delete any unauthorized posts, messages, or friend requests.

Delete any unauthorized posts, messages, or friend requests. Update Your Security Settings:

Enable two-factor authentication for added security.

Set up trusted contacts who can help you regain access to your account if you get locked out again.

Review your privacy settings to control who can see your posts and information.

6. Warn Your Friends and Family

Notify Your Contacts: Let your friends and family know that your account was hacked so they can be cautious of any suspicious messages or requests they receive from your account.

Let your friends and family know that your account was hacked so they can be cautious of any suspicious messages or requests they receive from your account. Report Impersonation: If the hacker is impersonating you, ask your friends to report the fake account to Facebook.

Tips

Use a strong, unique password for your Facebook account and email.

Enable two-factor authentication for added security.

Be cautious of suspicious links and messages.

Regularly review your security settings and login activity.

Keep your antivirus software up to date.

Regaining Control of Your Facebook Profile

Taking swift action is crucial when your Facebook account is hacked. By following these steps, you can recover your account, secure your information, and prevent future attacks. Remember to stay vigilant and prioritize your online security.

FAQ

What do I do if I can’t remember my password? You can use the “Forgot Password” option on the login page to reset your password via email or phone number.

How long does it take to recover a hacked Facebook account? The recovery time can vary depending on the complexity of the situation and how quickly you respond to Facebook’s requests for information. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

What is two-factor authentication and how do I enable it? Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring a code from your phone in addition to your password when you log in from a new device. You can enable it in your Security and Login settings.

What are trusted contacts and how do they help? Trusted contacts are friends you can designate to help you regain access to your account if you get locked out. They can provide you with a recovery code if you can’t access your email or phone.

How can I prevent my Facebook account from being hacked again? Use a strong password, enable two-factor authentication, be cautious of suspicious links, and regularly review your security settings.

Comparing Account Security Options

Feature Two-Factor Authentication Trusted Contacts Password Manager Purpose Adds an extra layer of security to your login process. Helps you regain access if you lose access to your account. Generates and stores strong, unique passwords for all accounts. How it Works Requires a code from your phone in addition to your password. Designated friends can provide a recovery code. Automatically fills in passwords when you visit websites. Security Level High Medium High Ease of Use Easy to set up and use. Easy to set up. May require some initial setup and learning.

Related reading