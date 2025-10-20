How To Install YouTube In Laptop Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube is an indispensable part of modern life, offering everything from entertainment to education. While most people access YouTube through a web browser, some users prefer a dedicated application for a more streamlined experience on their Windows 11 laptops. Installing YouTube as an app offers benefits like quicker access and potentially fewer distractions.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough on how to install YouTube on your Windows 11 laptop, covering various methods to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer using the Microsoft Store, a progressive web app, or even a third-party application, we’ve got you covered.

How Do I Get YouTube on My Windows 11 Laptop?

Method 1: Installing YouTube as a Progressive Web App (PWA) via Microsoft Edge

Progressive Web Apps offer a near-native app experience directly from your browser. Here’s how to install YouTube as a PWA using Microsoft Edge:

Open Microsoft Edge: Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 11 laptop. Navigate to YouTube: Go to the YouTube website (www.youtube.com). Install the App: Look for the “App available. Install YouTube?” icon in the address bar (usually a plus sign in a circle). Click on it. Confirm Installation: A pop-up will appear asking if you want to install the app. Click “Install.”

YouTube will now be installed as a PWA, accessible from your Start Menu and taskbar.

Method 2: Using the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store offers a variety of apps, and while there isn’t an “official” YouTube app directly from Google, several third-party YouTube apps are available.

Open the Microsoft Store: Click the Microsoft Store icon on your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Search for YouTube: In the search bar, type “YouTube”. Choose an App: Browse the results. Look for highly-rated apps with many downloads. Consider apps like “myTube!” or “Perfect Tube” (note: app availability may vary). Install the App: Click on the app you want to install and then click the “Install” button.

Once installed, the app will be available from your Start Menu.

Method 3: Creating a Desktop Shortcut from Chrome

If you prefer using Chrome, you can create a desktop shortcut that functions similarly to an app:

Open Google Chrome: Launch the Google Chrome browser. Navigate to YouTube: Go to the YouTube website (www.youtube.com). Open Chrome’s Menu: Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the Chrome window. Go to More Tools: Hover over “More tools” in the menu. Create Shortcut: Click “Create shortcut.” Name the Shortcut: Give the shortcut a name (e.g., “YouTube”). Check “Open as window”: Ensure the “Open as window” box is checked. This will make the shortcut open YouTube in its own window, like an app. Click “Create”: Click the “Create” button.

A YouTube shortcut will now be on your desktop.

Method 4: Using Third-Party YouTube Applications

Several third-party applications offer YouTube access with additional features. Be cautious when downloading and installing software from the internet. Always download from reputable sources.

Research and Choose a Reputable App: Search online for third-party YouTube applications for Windows 11. Read reviews and ensure the app is from a trusted source. Download the Application: Go to the app’s official website and download the installer. Install the Application: Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions. Launch the Application: Once installed, launch the application from your Start Menu or desktop.

Important Note: Always exercise caution when downloading and installing third-party software. Ensure the source is reputable and scan the downloaded file with your antivirus software before running it.

Tips for a Better YouTube Experience

Keep your browser updated: Regularly update your browser to ensure compatibility and security.

Regularly update your browser to ensure compatibility and security. Use Ad Blockers: Consider using ad blockers to reduce interruptions while watching videos.

Consider using ad blockers to reduce interruptions while watching videos. Explore YouTube Premium: YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing, background playback, and offline downloads.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing, background playback, and offline downloads. Manage Notifications: Customize your notification settings to avoid being overwhelmed by alerts.

Customize your notification settings to avoid being overwhelmed by alerts. Use Keyboard Shortcuts: Learn YouTube’s keyboard shortcuts for faster navigation and control.

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods:

YouTube Installation Methods Compared

Feature PWA (Edge) Microsoft Store App Chrome Shortcut Third-Party App Official App No No No Potentially Easy Installation Yes Yes Yes Varies Separate Window Yes Yes Yes Yes Security Concerns Low Medium Low High Feature Set Basic Varies Basic Varies

Your YouTube Access, Simplified

Installing YouTube on your Windows 11 laptop enhances your viewing experience by providing quicker access and a more streamlined interface. Whether you choose the PWA, a Microsoft Store app, a Chrome shortcut, or a third-party application, follow the steps outlined in this guide for a seamless installation process.

FAQ

Can I download videos using the PWA? No, the PWA doesn’t natively support downloading videos. You’ll need YouTube Premium or a third-party downloader.

Is it safe to install third-party YouTube apps? Exercise caution. Only download from reputable sources and scan the files with your antivirus software.

Why isn’t there an official YouTube app in the Microsoft Store? Google hasn’t released an official YouTube app for Windows 11. The apps available are developed by third parties.

How do I uninstall a YouTube app from Windows 11? Go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features, find the app, and click “Uninstall.”

Will these methods work on other Windows versions? The Microsoft Edge PWA and Chrome shortcut methods should work on other Windows versions as well. Microsoft Store app availability may vary.

