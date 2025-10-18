Top QNAP Backup Solutions In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right backup software for your QNAP NAS is crucial for protecting your valuable data. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which solution best fits your needs. This article will explore some of the top QNAP backup software solutions we tested in 2025, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

We’ll delve into the strengths and weaknesses of each software, considering factors like ease of use, backup speed, restoration capabilities, and security features. Whether you’re a home user or a business owner, finding the right backup software is essential for ensuring data security and peace of mind.

Which QNAP Backup Software is Right for You?

QNAP Hybrid Backup Sync (HBS 3)

QNAP Hybrid Backup Sync (HBS 3) is a comprehensive data backup and recovery solution that integrates backup, restoration, and synchronization functions into a single QNAP app. It’s designed to help you easily back up and synchronize your data to local, remote, and cloud storage spaces for comprehensive data protection. HBS 3 is particularly useful for creating a 3-2-1 backup strategy, ensuring multiple copies of your data are stored in different locations.

HBS 3 leverages QuDedup technology to deduplicate data at the source, significantly reducing the storage space required and accelerating backup and recovery times. It also supports various cloud storage services, including Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, providing flexibility in choosing your backup destinations.

Key Features:

Data deduplication with QuDedup technology

Comprehensive backup to local, remote, and cloud storage

One-way and two-way file synchronization

Support for RTRR, Rsync, FTP, and CIFS/SMB protocols

Pricing: Free with QNAP NAS devices

Veeam Backup & Replication

Veeam Backup & Replication is a powerful data protection solution designed for virtual, physical, and cloud environments. While not exclusive to QNAP, it integrates seamlessly with QNAP NAS devices as a backup repository. Veeam offers advanced features like image-based backups, instant VM recovery, and application-aware processing, making it a popular choice for businesses with complex IT infrastructures.

Veeam’s integration with QNAP provides a cost-effective and scalable backup solution. By using a QNAP NAS as a backup target, businesses can leverage the affordability and storage capacity of QNAP devices while benefiting from Veeam’s robust backup and recovery capabilities. Veeam also supports offsite backup and replication to the cloud, ensuring data protection against disasters.

Key Features:

Image-based backups for VMs and physical servers

Instant VM recovery

Application-aware processing

Offsite backup and replication to the cloud

Pricing: Starts at $2,300 per socket (perpetual license)

Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect is a comprehensive cybersecurity and data protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, and anti-malware capabilities into a single platform. It protects your data from a wide range of threats, including ransomware, viruses, and hardware failures. Acronis Cyber Protect integrates with QNAP NAS devices, providing a secure and reliable backup solution.

Acronis Cyber Protect offers features like real-time malware protection, vulnerability assessments, and patch management, in addition to its backup and recovery capabilities. This integrated approach helps organizations reduce complexity and improve their overall security posture. Acronis also supports cloud backup and recovery, ensuring data protection against disasters.

Key Features:

Backup and disaster recovery

Real-time malware protection

Vulnerability assessments and patch management

Cloud backup and recovery

Pricing: Starts at $89.99 per year (for individual use)

Duplicati

Duplicati is a free, open-source backup software that works with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It supports multiple backup destinations, including local drives, network shares, and cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Amazon S3. Duplicati uses strong encryption to protect your data and offers features like incremental backups and scheduling.

While Duplicati may not have all the advanced features of commercial backup solutions, it’s a solid choice for home users and small businesses looking for a free and reliable backup option. Its cross-platform compatibility and support for multiple cloud storage services make it a versatile solution for backing up your data.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Cross-platform compatibility

Support for multiple backup destinations

Strong encryption

Pricing: Free

GoodSync

GoodSync is a file synchronization and backup software that offers a simple and intuitive interface. It supports various storage devices and cloud services, including QNAP NAS devices, allowing you to easily back up and synchronize your data. GoodSync offers features like real-time synchronization, block-level data transfer, and version control.

GoodSync is particularly useful for keeping files synchronized between multiple devices and locations. Its real-time synchronization feature ensures that your data is always up-to-date, while its block-level data transfer technology speeds up the synchronization process. GoodSync also supports version control, allowing you to easily restore previous versions of your files.

Key Features:

Real-time file synchronization

Block-level data transfer

Version control

Support for multiple storage devices and cloud services

Pricing: Starts at $29.95 (one-time purchase)

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the features and pricing of the backup solutions discussed above. This table should help you quickly assess which software best aligns with your specific needs and budget.

Feature QNAP HBS 3 Veeam Backup & Replication Acronis Cyber Protect Duplicati GoodSync Data Deduplication Yes Yes Yes No No Cloud Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Real-time Protection No No Yes No Yes Open Source No No No Yes No Pricing Free Starts at $2,300/socket Starts at $89.99/year Free Starts at $29.95

Tips

Consider your specific needs: Evaluate your data volume, recovery time objectives, and budget before choosing a backup solution.

Evaluate your data volume, recovery time objectives, and budget before choosing a backup solution. Test your backups: Regularly test your backups to ensure they are working correctly and that you can restore your data in case of a disaster.

Regularly test your backups to ensure they are working correctly and that you can restore your data in case of a disaster. Implement the 3-2-1 rule: Keep at least three copies of your data, on two different media, with one copy stored offsite.

Keep at least three copies of your data, on two different media, with one copy stored offsite. Enable encryption: Protect your data by enabling encryption for your backups.

Protect your data by enabling encryption for your backups. Keep your software up-to-date: Regularly update your backup software to ensure you have the latest security patches and features.

Selecting The Best QNAP Backup Solution

Choosing the right QNAP backup software is vital for securing your valuable data. By evaluating your specific needs and considering the features and benefits of each solution, you can make an informed decision and protect your data from loss or damage.

FAQ

What is the best way to back up my QNAP NAS?

The best way to back up your QNAP NAS depends on your specific needs and budget. Options include using QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync, Veeam Backup & Replication, Acronis Cyber Protect, Duplicati, or GoodSync.

How often should I back up my QNAP NAS?

The frequency of backups depends on how often your data changes. For critical data, consider daily or even hourly backups. For less frequently changing data, weekly or monthly backups may be sufficient.

What is the 3-2-1 backup rule?

The 3-2-1 backup rule recommends keeping three copies of your data, on two different media, with one copy stored offsite.

Can I back up my QNAP NAS to the cloud?

