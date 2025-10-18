How To Fix Windows 11 Black Screen: Simple Troubleshooting Tips

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Encountering a black screen on your Windows 11 computer can be a frustrating experience. It can happen unexpectedly and leave you wondering what went wrong. Fortunately, in most cases, a black screen doesn’t indicate a major hardware failure, and you can often resolve it with some simple troubleshooting steps.

This article will guide you through a series of effective methods to diagnose and fix a Windows 11 black screen. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to more advanced solutions, helping you get your system back up and running smoothly.

Windows 11 Black Screen Got You Down? Here’s How to Fix It

Check Basic Connections and Peripherals

A loose cable or a faulty peripheral can sometimes be the culprit behind a black screen.

Ensure your monitor cable (HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA) is securely connected to both your computer and monitor. Try a different cable to rule out a faulty cable. Disconnect any unnecessary peripherals (external hard drives, printers, etc.) to see if one of them is causing the issue. If you have a desktop, ensure your graphics card is properly seated in its slot.

Perform a Hard Reset

A hard reset can often resolve temporary glitches that may be causing the black screen.

Press and hold the power button on your computer until it completely shuts down. Wait for about 30 seconds. Press the power button again to turn your computer back on.

Boot into Safe Mode

Safe Mode starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and services. If your computer boots successfully in Safe Mode, it indicates that a driver or software issue is likely the cause of the black screen.

Force shutdown your computer by holding the power button until it turns off. Repeat this process twice. On the third startup, Windows should enter the Automatic Repair environment. In the Automatic Repair screen, click “Advanced options.” Navigate to “Troubleshoot” > “Advanced options” > “Startup Settings” and click “Restart.” After your computer restarts, press the “4” or “F4” key to start in Safe Mode.

If your computer boots successfully in Safe Mode, proceed to the next steps to update or uninstall drivers.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers are a common cause of black screens.

In Safe Mode, press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Display adapters” category. Right-click on your graphics card and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.”

If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, you can also try rolling back to a previous driver. Right-click on your graphics card, select “Properties,” go to the “Driver” tab, and click “Roll Back Driver” if the option is available.

If you downloaded a driver manually: right-click on your graphics card, select “Update driver.” Choose “Browse my computer for drivers,” and point it to the location where you saved the driver file.

Run System File Checker (SFC)

The System File Checker (SFC) tool scans for and repairs corrupted system files.

In Safe Mode, press the Windows key + X and select “Command Prompt (Admin)” or “Windows Terminal (Admin).” Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This may take some time. Restart your computer.

Perform a System Restore

System Restore allows you to revert your computer to a previous state when it was working properly.

In Safe Mode, search for “Create a restore point” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click the “System Restore” button. Choose a restore point from the list. Select a point before the black screen issue started. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the restore process.

Check Your Hard Drive

Sometimes, a failing hard drive can cause a black screen.

In Safe Mode, press the Windows key + X and select “Command Prompt (Admin)” or “Windows Terminal (Admin).” Type chkdsk /f /r C: and press Enter. (Replace C: with the drive letter of your Windows installation if it’s different). Type Y and press Enter to schedule the disk check to run on the next restart. Restart your computer.

Reinstall Windows

If none of the above solutions work, reinstalling Windows may be necessary. This will erase all data on your hard drive, so make sure to back up any important files beforehand if possible.

You’ll need a bootable USB drive with the Windows 11 installation files. Boot from the USB drive and follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows.

Tips for Preventing Future Black Screen Issues

Keep your drivers updated, especially your graphics drivers.

Regularly scan your computer for malware.

Avoid installing suspicious software.

Ensure your computer has adequate cooling to prevent overheating.

Black Screen Be Gone!

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve most Windows 11 black screen issues. Remember to start with the simplest solutions and work your way up to the more advanced ones.

FAQ

Why is my computer screen black but the computer is running? There could be several reasons, including driver issues, connection problems, or a failing component.

How do I fix a black screen on Windows 11? Try basic troubleshooting steps like checking connections, performing a hard reset, booting into Safe Mode, and updating drivers.

What does a black screen mean? A black screen usually indicates a problem with the display, graphics card, or operating system.

Can a virus cause a black screen? Yes, malware can sometimes cause a black screen by corrupting system files or interfering with drivers.

How do I force restart a black screen? Press and hold the power button until the computer shuts down completely. Then, press the power button again to restart it.

Comparison of Troubleshooting Methods

Method Description Difficulty Data Loss Risk Check Connections Ensures all cables are securely connected. Easy None Hard Reset Forces a restart to clear temporary glitches. Easy None Safe Mode Starts Windows with minimal drivers and services. Medium None Update Drivers Installs the latest drivers for your hardware. Medium Low System File Checker Scans for and repairs corrupted system files. Medium None System Restore Reverts your system to a previous state. Medium Low Check Hard Drive Scans your hard drive for errors. Medium Low Reinstall Windows Erases all data and reinstalls Windows. Hard High

