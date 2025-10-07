Top QLED TVs With HDMI 2.1 For Gamers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right TV for gaming can dramatically enhance your experience, and QLED TVs with HDMI 2.1 are at the forefront of this technology. These TVs offer superior picture quality, fast refresh rates, and low input lag, making them ideal for gamers looking to get the most out of their consoles or PCs. With HDMI 2.1, you unlock features like 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay.

This article will guide you through some of the best QLED TVs available, highlighting their key features, performance, and why they are perfect for gamers. We’ll also cover what to look for when choosing a QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Which QLED TVs Have HDMI 2.1 Ports?

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED is a top-tier gaming TV that delivers exceptional picture quality and performance. Its Mini LED backlighting provides precise control over brightness and contrast, resulting in vibrant colors and deep blacks. The HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

This TV is designed to minimize glare, so you can see the screen even in brightly lit rooms. Its wide viewing angles also make it great for group gaming sessions. The QN90C also boasts low input lag, which is crucial for competitive gaming where every millisecond counts.

Key Features:

Mini LED Backlighting

4K at 120Hz Support

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Pricing: $1,597.99

TCL 6-Series QLED (R646)

The TCL 6-Series QLED (R646) offers excellent value for gamers seeking a high-performance TV without breaking the bank. It features Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support for enhanced dynamic range. The HDMI 2.1 ports enable 4K gaming at 120Hz with VRR and ALLM, providing a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

The R646 is also equipped with THX Certified Game Mode, which optimizes picture settings for gaming, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness. Its contrast is impressive, offering deep blacks and bright highlights. It’s a well-rounded option for both casual and competitive gamers.

Key Features:

Quantum Dot Technology

4K at 120Hz Support

THX Certified Game Mode

Dolby Vision/HDR10+

Pricing: $699.99

Sony X90L

The Sony X90L is a fantastic choice for gamers who appreciate exceptional picture processing and smooth motion handling. Its Full Array LED backlighting delivers excellent contrast and brightness, while the Cognitive Processor XR enhances colors and details. The HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, ensuring a fluid and responsive gaming experience.

Sony’s X90L also features Acoustic Multi-Audio, which positions sound accurately on the screen, creating a more immersive gaming experience. Its upscaling capabilities are top-notch, making even older games look great. The X90L is a premium option that delivers on both picture quality and gaming performance.

Key Features:

Cognitive Processor XR

4K at 120Hz Support

Acoustic Multi-Audio

Full Array LED Backlighting

Pricing: $1,298.00

Hisense U8 Series

The Hisense U8 Series offers a compelling combination of performance and affordability, making it a great option for gamers on a budget. It features Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors and Mini-LED backlighting for improved contrast. The HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K gaming at 120Hz with VRR and ALLM, delivering a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

The U8 Series also boasts a high peak brightness, making it suitable for gaming in bright environments. Its low input lag ensures that your actions are immediately reflected on the screen, giving you a competitive edge. This TV is a solid choice for gamers who want excellent performance without spending a fortune.

Key Features:

Quantum Dot Technology

4K at 120Hz Support

Mini-LED Backlighting

Low Input Lag

Pricing: $1,099.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Samsung QN90C TCL 6-Series Sony X90L Hisense U8 Series Backlighting Mini LED LED Full Array LED Mini-LED HDMI 2.1 Yes Yes Yes Yes 4K 120Hz Support Yes Yes Yes Yes VRR Yes Yes Yes Yes ALLM Yes Yes Yes Yes Peak Brightness High Good Excellent High Pricing (USD) $1,597.99 $699.99 $1,298.00 $1,099.99

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features of each TV, including their backlighting technology, HDMI 2.1 support, and pricing. This should help you easily identify the TV that best meets your needs and budget.

Tips

Check Input Lag: Lower input lag is crucial for a responsive gaming experience. Look for TVs with input lag under 15ms.

Lower input lag is crucial for a responsive gaming experience. Look for TVs with input lag under 15ms. Consider Viewing Angles: If you often game with friends, choose a TV with wide viewing angles to ensure everyone has a good view of the screen.

If you often game with friends, choose a TV with wide viewing angles to ensure everyone has a good view of the screen. HDR Performance: HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances colors and contrast. Ensure the TV supports HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for the best HDR experience.

Selecting The Right Gaming TV

Choosing the best QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 for gaming involves considering factors like picture quality, input lag, and features like VRR and ALLM. Each of the TVs listed offers unique strengths, so consider your specific needs and budget to make the right choice.

FAQ

What is HDMI 2.1 and why is it important for gaming?

HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the HDMI standard, and it’s important for gaming because it supports features like 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which improve the gaming experience.

What is VRR and how does it benefit gaming?

VRR stands for Variable Refresh Rate. It synchronizes the TV’s refresh rate with the game’s frame rate, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for smoother gameplay.

What is ALLM and how does it improve gaming?

ALLM stands for Auto Low Latency Mode. It automatically switches the TV to its lowest latency mode when a game console is detected, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness.

What is input lag, and what is a good input lag for gaming?

Input lag is the delay between when you press a button on your controller and when the action appears on the screen. A good input lag for gaming is under 15ms.

Are QLED TVs good for gaming?

Yes, QLED TVs are generally very good for gaming because they offer vibrant colors, high brightness, and low input lag, especially when equipped with HDMI 2.1.

