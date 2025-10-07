Top UPS Choices For Your Synology NAS

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Protecting your Synology NAS and the valuable data it holds is crucial. A reliable Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) is an essential investment, safeguarding against data loss and hardware damage caused by power outages or fluctuations. Choosing the right UPS for your Synology NAS can seem daunting, but this guide will help you navigate the options and select the best solution for your needs.

This article explores five of the best UPS options available for Synology NAS devices. We’ll delve into their key features, benefits, and pricing, enabling you to make an informed decision and ensure your NAS remains operational even when the power goes out.

Which UPS is Right for Your Synology NAS?

APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA

The APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA is a popular choice for home and small office use, offering ample power and runtime for most Synology NAS setups. It provides surge protection and battery backup, ensuring your NAS continues to operate during brief power interruptions and allows for a graceful shutdown during extended outages. This prevents data corruption and potential hardware damage.

The 1500VA capacity is typically sufficient to power a NAS, router, and other essential network devices for a reasonable period. The unit also features automatic voltage regulation (AVR), which stabilizes fluctuating voltage levels, protecting your equipment from brownouts and overvoltages.

Key Features:

1500VA / 900W power capacity

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

LCD display for status monitoring

Surge protection for all outlets

Data line surge protection

Pricing: $219

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD

The CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD is another excellent option, similar in features and performance to the APC Back-UPS Pro. It also boasts AVR, surge protection, and a user-friendly LCD display. The CP1500AVRLCD is known for its efficiency and reliability, making it a solid choice for protecting your Synology NAS.

This UPS provides simulated sine wave output, which is compatible with most modern electronic devices. It also features energy-saving technology that reduces power consumption when the UPS is not actively providing backup power. The LCD display provides real-time information about the UPS status, including battery level, load, and voltage.

Key Features:

1500VA / 900W power capacity

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

LCD display for status monitoring

Energy-saving technology

Simulated sine wave output

Pricing: $189

Eaton 5S1500LCD

The Eaton 5S1500LCD offers a robust and reliable power protection solution for your Synology NAS. It features a compact design, making it suitable for environments where space is limited. The Eaton 5S provides surge protection, battery backup, and voltage regulation, ensuring your NAS remains protected from power disturbances.

The Eaton 5S1500LCD is designed for easy installation and operation. It features a user-friendly LCD display that provides clear information about the UPS status. The UPS also includes a USB port for connecting to your Synology NAS, allowing you to monitor the UPS status and configure automatic shutdown settings.

Key Features:

1500VA / 900W power capacity

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

LCD display for status monitoring

Compact design

USB port for NAS communication

Pricing: $240

Tripp Lite AVR750U

The Tripp Lite AVR750U is a more budget-friendly option, suitable for smaller Synology NAS devices or setups with lower power requirements. While it offers less runtime than the higher-capacity models, it still provides essential surge protection and battery backup. This UPS is a good choice if you’re looking for a cost-effective way to protect your NAS from power outages.

The AVR750U features automatic voltage regulation (AVR), which helps to stabilize voltage fluctuations and protect your equipment from damage. It also includes eight outlets, providing ample space for connecting your NAS, router, and other essential devices.

Key Features:

750VA / 450W power capacity

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

Eight outlets

Compact design

Audible alarm

Pricing: $95

APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA

The APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA is an even more affordable option for basic power protection. Ideal for smaller NAS units and situations where extended runtime isn’t a primary concern, it offers surge protection and battery backup to prevent data loss during brief outages.

This compact UPS is easy to set up and use. It features multiple outlets to accommodate your NAS and other essential devices. While it has a lower power capacity compared to the other models, it provides sufficient protection for smaller setups.

Key Features:

600VA / 330W power capacity

Surge protection

Multiple outlets

Compact design

Audible alarm

Pricing: $79

Feature Comparison

Feature APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Eaton 5S1500LCD Tripp Lite AVR750U APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA Power Capacity 1500VA / 900W 1500VA / 900W 1500VA / 900W 750VA / 450W 600VA / 330W AVR Yes Yes Yes Yes No LCD Display Yes Yes Yes No No Simulated Sine Wave No Yes No No No Price $219 $189 $240 $95 $79

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features of each UPS. Consider your specific needs and budget when making your decision.

Tips

Consider your NAS power consumption: Check the power consumption of your Synology NAS and other connected devices to determine the appropriate VA rating for your UPS.

Check the power consumption of your Synology NAS and other connected devices to determine the appropriate VA rating for your UPS. Factor in runtime: Estimate how long you need the UPS to power your NAS during an outage. This will help you choose a UPS with sufficient battery capacity.

Estimate how long you need the UPS to power your NAS during an outage. This will help you choose a UPS with sufficient battery capacity. Look for AVR: Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) is a valuable feature that protects your equipment from voltage fluctuations.

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) is a valuable feature that protects your equipment from voltage fluctuations. Check for compatibility: Ensure the UPS is compatible with your Synology NAS and supports automatic shutdown functionality.

Ensure the UPS is compatible with your Synology NAS and supports automatic shutdown functionality. Read reviews: Research user reviews to get insights into the reliability and performance of different UPS models.

Secure Power, Secure Data

Selecting the right UPS for your Synology NAS is a critical step in protecting your valuable data and hardware. By considering your power requirements, desired runtime, and budget, you can choose a UPS that provides reliable backup power and peace of mind.

FAQ

What is a UPS and why do I need one for my Synology NAS?

A UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) provides battery backup in case of a power outage, preventing data loss and hardware damage to your Synology NAS.

How do I determine the right VA rating for my UPS?

Check the power consumption of your Synology NAS and other connected devices, then choose a UPS with a VA rating that exceeds the total power draw.

What is Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)?

AVR stabilizes voltage fluctuations, protecting your equipment from brownouts and overvoltages.

Can I connect my Synology NAS to the UPS for automatic shutdown?

Yes, most UPS models have USB connectivity

