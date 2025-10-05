Top Power Banks For Your IPad Pro

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPad Pro is a powerhouse of productivity and entertainment, but its battery life, while decent, can sometimes fall short, especially during long work sessions or travel. That’s where portable chargers and power banks come in handy. Choosing the right one can be overwhelming, so we’ve compiled a list of the best options to keep your iPad Pro powered up on the go.

In this article, we’ll explore the top portable chargers and power banks that offer the best combination of power, portability, and features to complement your iPad Pro. Whether you need a compact option for everyday carry or a high-capacity bank for extended trips, we’ve got you covered.

What are the Best iPad Pro Power Banks?

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600

The Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 is a high-capacity power bank designed for users who need extended power on the go. With its massive 25,600mAh capacity, it can charge an iPad Pro multiple times, making it perfect for long trips or situations where you won’t have access to a power outlet. Its Power Delivery (PD) technology ensures fast charging for your iPad Pro, and it also features a USB-C port for convenient recharging.

This power bank is a reliable companion for professionals and creatives who rely on their iPad Pro for work and entertainment. It provides peace of mind knowing you have ample power to keep your device running when you need it most.

Key Features:

25,600mAh capacity

60W Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging

USB-C and USB-A ports

LED power indicator

Price: $159.99

Mophie Powerstation PD Portable Charger

The Mophie Powerstation PD is a compact and stylish power bank that offers a great balance of portability and power. It features Power Delivery (PD) technology, allowing for fast charging of your iPad Pro. Its slim design makes it easy to carry in a bag or backpack, and its durable construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

This power bank is a great option for users who need a reliable and portable power source for their iPad Pro. It provides a quick and convenient way to top up your device’s battery when you’re on the move.

Key Features:

10,000mAh capacity

18W Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging

USB-C port

Premium fabric finish

Price: $49.95

INIU Portable Charger

The INIU Portable Charger stands out with its unique design and focus on user-friendliness. It features a built-in phone holder, allowing you to prop up your iPad Pro while charging. Its high-speed charging technology ensures your device gets powered up quickly, and its compact size makes it easy to carry around.

This power bank is a great choice for users who want a versatile and convenient charging solution for their iPad Pro. Its built-in stand is perfect for watching videos or video conferencing while charging.

Key Features:

20,000mAh capacity

22.5W High-Speed Charging

Built-in phone holder

USB-C and USB-A ports

Price: $23.99

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the most compact and lightweight power banks on the market. Despite its small size, it offers a decent 10,000mAh capacity, enough to charge an iPad Pro at least once. It’s perfect for users who prioritize portability and want a power bank that won’t weigh them down.

This power bank is ideal for everyday carry and travel. Its slim design allows it to easily fit in a pocket or small bag, and its reliable performance ensures your iPad Pro stays powered up when you need it most.

Key Features:

10,000mAh capacity

Compact and lightweight design

USB-A port

MultiProtect safety system

Price: $21.99

Baseus 65W Power Bank

The Baseus 65W Power Bank is a powerhouse of charging capabilities. It not only supports fast charging for your iPad Pro but can also charge laptops and other power-hungry devices. Its large capacity ensures you have enough power to keep all your devices running for extended periods.

This power bank is perfect for professionals and students who need a versatile charging solution for all their devices. It can handle everything from your iPad Pro to your laptop, making it a valuable tool for staying productive on the go.

Key Features:

20,000mAh capacity

65W Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging

USB-C and USB-A ports

Digital display showing battery level

Price: $59.99

Power Bank Comparison

Feature Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 Mophie Powerstation PD INIU Portable Charger Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Baseus 65W Power Bank Capacity 25,600mAh 10,000mAh 20,000mAh 10,000mAh 20,000mAh Fast Charging 60W PD 18W PD 22.5W No PD 65W PD Ports USB-C, USB-A USB-C USB-C, USB-A USB-A USB-C, USB-A Special Features High capacity Slim design Built-in phone holder Compact and lightweight Laptop charging Price $159.99 $49.95 $23.99 $21.99 $59.99

Tips

Consider the capacity you need based on your usage patterns.

Look for Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging.

Check the number and type of ports to ensure compatibility with your devices.

Prioritize portability if you plan to carry the power bank with you daily.

Read reviews to get an idea of the power bank’s reliability and performance.

Keep Your iPad Pro Ready

Choosing the right portable charger or power bank can significantly enhance your iPad Pro experience. By considering your individual needs and preferences, you can find the perfect companion to keep your device powered up and ready for anything.

FAQ

What is Power Delivery (PD)?

Power Delivery (PD) is a fast-charging technology that allows compatible devices to charge much faster than standard USB charging.

How many times can a 10,000mAh power bank charge an iPad Pro?

A 10,000mAh power bank can typically charge an iPad Pro at least once, depending on the specific model and battery capacity.

Can I use a power bank designed for phones to charge my iPad Pro?

Yes, you can use a power bank designed for phones to charge your iPad Pro, but it may charge slower than a power bank with Power Delivery (PD) or a higher wattage output.

How do I know if a power bank is compatible with my iPad Pro?

Check the power bank’s specifications to ensure it supports the charging protocol and voltage required by your iPad Pro. Look for compatibility with USB-C Power Delivery (PD) for the best results.

