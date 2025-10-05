4 Top Smartwatches Offering ECG Monitoring

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Smartwatches have evolved from simple time-telling devices to sophisticated health and fitness trackers. One of the most sought-after features in modern smartwatches is the ability to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG), providing users with valuable insights into their heart health. This article explores four of the best smartwatches currently available that offer ECG support, helping you make an informed decision when choosing the right device for your needs.

These smartwatches not only track your activity levels and sleep patterns but also empower you to proactively monitor your heart rhythm, potentially detecting irregularities that warrant medical attention. Let’s delve into the specifics of each smartwatch and discover how they can contribute to your overall well-being.

Which Smartwatch Has the Best ECG Feature?

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 continues Apple’s tradition of delivering a top-tier smartwatch experience with advanced health features. Its ECG app can generate an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram, allowing users to record their heart rhythm and detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). The Watch Series 9 offers improved performance and a brighter display, making it even more user-friendly. With its comprehensive health tracking capabilities and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 9 remains a leading choice for those prioritizing health monitoring.

The Watch Series 9 is more than just a pretty screen: it’s a powerful tool for keeping tabs on your health, especially when it comes to your heart. If you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem, this watch is a no-brainer. Here are some of the top key features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Advanced ECG app for detecting AFib

Bright and crisp Always-On Retina display

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking features

Seamless integration with iPhone and Apple ecosystem

Price: $399

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers a compelling alternative for Android users seeking ECG capabilities. Its ECG feature, available through the Samsung Health Monitor app, allows users to take ECG readings directly from their wrist. The Galaxy Watch 6 also boasts a sleek design, enhanced performance, and a range of fitness tracking features. With its user-friendly interface and compatibility with Android devices, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a strong contender in the smartwatch market.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a great option if you’re an Android user looking for a smartwatch that can do it all. It’s stylish, feature-packed, and offers excellent health tracking capabilities. Here are some of the top key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

ECG monitoring via Samsung Health Monitor app

Sleek and stylish design

Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Compatibility with Android devices

Price: $279

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is designed with a strong focus on health and wellness. It includes an ECG app that allows users to assess their heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation. In addition to ECG monitoring, the Sense 2 offers stress management tools, skin temperature tracking, and a variety of fitness tracking features. With its emphasis on holistic health and well-being, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a valuable tool for those seeking to improve their overall health.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that’s focused on your overall health and well-being, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great choice. It offers a variety of features to help you manage stress, track your sleep, and monitor your heart health. Here are some of the top key features of the Fitbit Sense 2:

ECG app for assessing heart rhythm

Stress management tools

Skin temperature tracking

Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Price: $249.95

Withings ScanWatch Horizon

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch that combines the classic look of an analog watch with advanced health tracking features. It features an ECG monitor that can detect atrial fibrillation, as well as sleep apnea detection and activity tracking. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a great choice for those who want a smartwatch that looks good and performs well.

This is the watch for those who want the best of both worlds: a classic timepiece with modern health tracking features. It’s a stylish and sophisticated way to keep tabs on your heart health. Here are some of the top key features of the Withings ScanWatch Horizon:

ECG monitor for detecting atrial fibrillation

Sleep apnea detection

Activity tracking

Stylish analog design

Long battery life

Price: $499.95

Key Features Comparison

Feature Apple Watch Series 9 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Fitbit Sense 2 Withings ScanWatch Horizon ECG Yes Yes Yes Yes Operating System watchOS Wear OS Fitbit OS Proprietary Heart Rate Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Sleep Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Price (USD) $399 $279 $249.95 $499.95

Tips

Consult your doctor: Always discuss your ECG readings with your physician for proper interpretation and guidance.

Always discuss your ECG readings with your physician for proper interpretation and guidance. Understand limitations: Smartwatch ECGs are not substitutes for medical-grade ECGs performed in a clinical setting.

Smartwatch ECGs are not substitutes for medical-grade ECGs performed in a clinical setting. Consider battery life: Choose a smartwatch with battery life that meets your needs, especially if you plan to use it for continuous health monitoring.

Find Your Heart’s Rhythm

These four smartwatches represent some of the best options available for individuals seeking to monitor their heart health with ECG technology. Each offers a unique blend of features, design, and compatibility, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

FAQ

Can a smartwatch detect a heart attack?

No, smartwatches with ECG functionality are designed to detect atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm irregularities, not heart attacks.

How accurate are smartwatch ECGs?

Smartwatch ECGs can provide valuable insights into your heart rhythm, but they are not as accurate as medical-grade ECGs.

Do I need a prescription to use the ECG feature on a smartwatch?

No, you do not need a prescription to use the ECG feature on these smartwatches.

Can I share my ECG data with my doctor?

Yes, most smartwatches allow you to export and share your ECG data with your healthcare provider.

