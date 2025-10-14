Top PDF Comparison Tools: Our 2025 Tests

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Comparing PDF documents to identify changes can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Fortunately, several excellent PDF compare tools are available in 2025 to streamline this process. These tools help users quickly pinpoint differences in text, images, and formatting between two versions of a PDF, saving valuable time and effort.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of the best PDF comparison tools we tested in 2025, highlighting their key features, pricing, and how they can help you improve your workflow.

Which PDF Comparison Tool is Right for You?

ABBYY FineReader PDF

ABBYY FineReader PDF is a comprehensive PDF solution that includes a robust comparison tool. It excels at identifying differences in text, images, and even structural elements within PDF documents. Its OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology is particularly strong, making it effective for comparing scanned documents.

ABBYY FineReader PDF can help users quickly identify discrepancies in contracts, legal documents, and technical specifications, ensuring accuracy and compliance. The detailed comparison reports generated by the software can be easily shared with colleagues and clients.

Text and image comparison

Structural comparison

OCR technology for scanned documents

Detailed comparison reports

Pricing: $199

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC is the industry-standard PDF editor, and its comparison feature is a powerful addition. It offers a visual side-by-side comparison of documents, highlighting differences in text, images, and formatting. Acrobat Pro DC also integrates seamlessly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC allows users to efficiently review and approve updated versions of marketing materials, design documents, and other critical files. Its integration with Adobe Sign also facilitates a streamlined approval process for contracts and agreements.

Side-by-side comparison view

Text and image comparison

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Advanced editing features

Pricing: $239.88/year

Draftable

Draftable is a dedicated document comparison tool that supports PDF, Word, and other file formats. Its intuitive interface and accurate comparison engine make it a popular choice for legal professionals, academics, and anyone who needs to quickly identify changes in documents.

Draftable is especially useful for comparing lengthy contracts, legal filings, and research papers. Its ability to highlight even minor changes can help users avoid costly errors and ensure compliance with regulations.

Supports PDF, Word, and other formats

Intuitive interface

Accurate comparison engine

Cloud-based and desktop versions available

Pricing: Starts at $129/year

DiffPDF

DiffPDF is a free, open-source PDF comparison tool that is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It offers both visual and text-based comparison modes, allowing users to identify differences in text, images, and formatting.

DiffPDF is a great option for users who need a simple and reliable PDF comparison tool without the need for advanced features. Its open-source nature makes it a cost-effective solution for individuals and organizations with limited budgets.

Free and open-source

Visual and text-based comparison modes

Cross-platform compatibility

Simple and easy to use

Pricing: Free

Foxit PDF Editor Pro

Foxit PDF Editor Pro is a feature-rich PDF editor that includes a comprehensive comparison tool. It allows users to compare two PDF documents side-by-side, highlighting differences in text, images, and annotations.

Foxit PDF Editor Pro is a valuable tool for collaborative document review, allowing multiple users to track changes and provide feedback. Its integration with cloud storage services also makes it easy to share documents with team members.

Side-by-side comparison view

Text, image, and annotation comparison

Cloud storage integration

Collaborative review features

Pricing: $179

Kofax Power PDF

Kofax Power PDF is a powerful PDF editor that includes a robust comparison feature. It allows users to compare two PDF documents and identify differences in text, images, and formatting. Kofax Power PDF also offers advanced features such as redaction and form creation.

Kofax Power PDF is well-suited for businesses that need to manage large volumes of PDF documents. Its advanced features and integration with enterprise content management systems can help organizations streamline their document workflows.

Text and image comparison

Advanced editing features

Redaction and form creation

Integration with enterprise content management systems

Pricing: $179

PSPDFKit

PSPDFKit is a PDF SDK that provides developers with the tools they need to create custom PDF solutions. It includes a powerful PDF comparison component that can be integrated into web, mobile, and desktop applications.

PSPDFKit is ideal for organizations that need to embed PDF comparison functionality into their own software products. Its flexible API and comprehensive documentation make it easy to integrate into existing workflows.

PDF SDK for developers

Customizable PDF comparison component

Support for web, mobile, and desktop applications

Flexible API and comprehensive documentation

Pricing: Contact for pricing

Feature Comparison Table

Feature ABBYY FineReader PDF Adobe Acrobat Pro DC Draftable DiffPDF Foxit PDF Editor Pro Kofax Power PDF PSPDFKit Text Comparison Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Image Comparison Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Structural Comparison Yes No No No No No Yes OCR Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Pricing $199 $239.88/year $129/year Free $179 $179 Contact

Tips

Consider your specific needs: Do you need to compare scanned documents? Are you looking for a free solution or a feature-rich editor?

Do you need to compare scanned documents? Are you looking for a free solution or a feature-rich editor? Try before you buy: Many PDF comparison tools offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs.

Many PDF comparison tools offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs. Read reviews: Check out online reviews to see what other users have to say about different PDF comparison tools.

Check out online reviews to see what other users have to say about different PDF comparison tools. Look for integration: If you use other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, Adobe Acrobat Pro DC might be a good choice.

Finding the Right PDF Comparison for Your Needs

Choosing the best PDF comparison tool depends on your specific requirements and budget. Each of the tools we tested offers a unique set of features and capabilities, so it’s important to carefully evaluate your needs before making a decision.

FAQ

What is the best PDF comparison tool for legal documents?

ABBYY FineReader PDF and Draftable are excellent choices due to their accuracy and ability to highlight even minor changes.

Is there a free PDF comparison tool?

Yes, DiffPDF is a free and open-source option that provides basic comparison functionality.

Can these tools compare scanned PDF documents?

Yes, ABBYY FineReader PDF and Adobe Acrobat Pro DC have strong OCR capabilities for comparing scanned documents.

Which PDF comparison tool is best for collaboration?

Foxit PDF Editor Pro offers collaborative review features and cloud storage integration, making it a good choice for team projects.

What is the best PDF comparison tool for developers?

PSPDFKit is a PDF SDK that allows developers to integrate PDF comparison functionality into their own applications.

