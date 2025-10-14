How To Split Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Multitasking is a breeze on Windows 11, and one of the most efficient ways to manage multiple windows is by using the split screen feature. This allows you to view two or more applications side-by-side, boosting your productivity and streamlining your workflow. This guide will walk you through the various methods to split screen on Windows 11, ensuring you can take full advantage of this useful feature.

Whether you’re comparing documents, referencing information while writing, or simply keeping an eye on multiple applications, split screen is a game-changer. Windows 11 offers several intuitive ways to achieve this, from using the mouse to keyboard shortcuts. Let’s dive into the step-by-step instructions to help you master the art of split screening.

Want to Split Your Screen in Windows 11? Here’s How

Using Snap Layouts with Your Mouse

Snap Layouts are perhaps the easiest way to split your screen. Here’s how to use them:

Hover your mouse cursor over the Maximize button (the square icon) on the top right of any window. A selection of snap layouts will appear. Click on the layout that suits your needs. The current window will snap into that position. Select the remaining windows to fill the other available spaces.

Using Snap Layouts with the Keyboard

If you prefer keyboard shortcuts, you can still access Snap Layouts:

Press Windows Key + Z. A selection of snap layouts will appear. Use the number keys to select the layout that suits your needs. The current window will snap into that position. Select the remaining windows to fill the other available spaces.

Dragging Windows to the Edge of the Screen

This is a classic method that’s still effective in Windows 11:

Click and hold the title bar of the window you want to snap. Drag the window to the left or right edge of the screen until you see an outline appear. Release the mouse button. The window will snap to fill that half of the screen. Choose another window to fill the remaining space.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts for Quick Snapping

Windows 11 offers several keyboard shortcuts for immediate window snapping:

Select the window you want to snap. Press Windows Key + Left Arrow to snap the window to the left side of the screen. Press Windows Key + Right Arrow to snap the window to the right side of the screen. Press Windows Key + Up Arrow to maximize the selected window. Press Windows Key + Down Arrow to minimize the selected window. Combine the up and down arrow keys with the left and right arrow keys for quarter-screen snapping.

Using the Task View

Task View gives you an overview of all open windows, making split screening easier:

Click the Task View icon on the taskbar (it looks like two overlapping rectangles). Alternatively, press Windows Key + Tab. Drag the windows you want to split screen to different sides of the screen.

Adjusting Split Screen Window Sizes

Once you’ve split your screen, you can adjust the size of each window:

Place your mouse cursor on the border between the split windows. Click and drag the border to resize the windows to your desired proportions.

Split Screen Layout Comparison

Method Description Keyboard Shortcut Mouse Required Snap Layouts (Mouse) Hover over Maximize button for layout options. No Yes Snap Layouts (Keyboard) Use Windows Key + Z to access layout options. Windows Key + Z No Drag to Edge Drag window to screen edge to snap. No Yes Keyboard Shortcuts Use Windows Key + Arrow Keys for quick snapping. Windows Key + Arrows No Task View Overview of all windows for dragging and snapping. Windows Key + Tab Yes

Tips for Optimal Split Screen Use

Use a large monitor: A larger screen provides more space for each window, making split screening more comfortable and productive.

A larger screen provides more space for each window, making split screening more comfortable and productive. Customize Snap Layouts: Explore the Windows 11 settings to customize the available Snap Layouts to suit your workflow.

Explore the Windows 11 settings to customize the available Snap Layouts to suit your workflow. Learn the keyboard shortcuts: Mastering the keyboard shortcuts can significantly speed up your split-screening process.

Mastering the keyboard shortcuts can significantly speed up your split-screening process. Experiment with different layouts: Try different snap layouts to find the ones that work best for your specific tasks.

Try different snap layouts to find the ones that work best for your specific tasks. Consider using multiple monitors: If you frequently split screen, consider using multiple monitors for even greater screen real estate.

Mastering Window Arrangement

Windows 11 offers several ways to split your screen, each offering a slightly different approach. Whether you prefer using the mouse, keyboard shortcuts, or the Task View, there’s a method that will suit your workflow and enhance your multitasking capabilities.

FAQ

How many windows can I split screen at once on Windows 11? Windows 11 typically supports splitting the screen into four sections, allowing you to view up to four windows simultaneously.

Can I customize the snap layouts in Windows 11? Yes, Windows 11 allows some customization of snap layouts through settings, but the degree of customization is limited.

Is split screen available on all Windows 11 devices? Yes, split screen functionality is a standard feature available on all Windows 11 devices.

What if the Snap Layouts don’t appear when I hover over the Maximize button? Ensure that Snap Layouts are enabled in Settings. Go to Settings > System > Multitasking and make sure the “Snap windows” option is turned on.

Can I use split screen with external monitors? Yes, split screen works seamlessly with external monitors. You can snap windows across multiple displays for enhanced productivity.

