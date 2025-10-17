Top Kiosk Software For Windows In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Kiosk software for Windows transforms standard PCs into secure, purpose-built kiosks. These solutions are essential for businesses seeking to provide controlled access to applications and websites in public settings. As we look ahead to 2025, selecting the right kiosk software can significantly enhance customer experience and streamline operations.

Choosing the best kiosk software involves considering factors like security, customization options, and ease of management. This article explores six top kiosk software options for Windows in 2025, highlighting their key features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Which Windows Kiosk Software Should You Choose?

1. SiteKiosk Windows

SiteKiosk Windows is a comprehensive solution for securing and managing public access computers. It offers extensive customization options, allowing businesses to tailor the user experience to their specific needs. SiteKiosk is known for its robust security features and ability to prevent unauthorized access to the underlying operating system.

SiteKiosk can help users in the following ways:

Enhanced Security: Prevents tampering and unauthorized access to the system.

Prevents tampering and unauthorized access to the system. Customized User Experience: Allows businesses to create a branded kiosk experience.

Allows businesses to create a branded kiosk experience. Remote Management: Enables centralized control and monitoring of kiosks.

Key Features:

Browser lockdown

Content filtering

Remote management tools

Virtual keyboard

Pricing: Starts at $690 per license.

2. KioWare Kiosk Software

KioWare Kiosk Software provides a secure browser and operating system lockdown for Windows devices. It’s designed to prevent users from accessing unauthorized applications or websites. KioWare offers a range of features, including remote monitoring and reporting, making it a popular choice for businesses managing multiple kiosks.

KioWare can help users in the following ways:

Secure Browsing: Restricts access to approved websites and applications.

Restricts access to approved websites and applications. Remote Monitoring: Provides real-time insights into kiosk usage and performance.

Provides real-time insights into kiosk usage and performance. Customizable Interface: Allows businesses to create a user-friendly kiosk experience.

Key Features:

Application whitelisting

Website filtering

Remote reporting

Session reset

Pricing: Starts at $120 per month per kiosk.

3. ProViso Kiosk Software

ProViso Kiosk Software is a versatile solution that supports various kiosk applications, including information kiosks, digital signage, and self-service terminals. It offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customization options. ProViso is designed to be easy to deploy and manage, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

ProViso can help users in the following ways:

Versatile Applications: Supports a wide range of kiosk use cases.

Supports a wide range of kiosk use cases. Easy Deployment: Simplifies the setup and configuration process.

Simplifies the setup and configuration process. Customizable Interface: Allows businesses to create a branded kiosk experience.

Key Features:

Touchscreen support

Content scheduling

Remote updates

User session management

Pricing: Starts at $399 per license.

4. Inteset Kiosk Software

Inteset Kiosk Software is a simple and effective solution for locking down Windows PCs. It allows businesses to control which applications users can access, preventing unauthorized use. Inteset is known for its ease of use and affordability, making it a popular choice for small businesses and individual users.

Inteset can help users in the following ways:

Application Control: Restricts access to approved applications.

Restricts access to approved applications. Easy Setup: Simplifies the kiosk configuration process.

Simplifies the kiosk configuration process. Affordable Solution: Provides cost-effective kiosk security.

Key Features:

Application whitelisting

Password protection

Automatic restart

Idle time reset

Pricing: $49 per license.

5. Porteus Kiosk

Porteus Kiosk is a lightweight Linux-based operating system designed specifically for web kiosks. It offers a secure and streamlined environment for browsing the internet. Porteus Kiosk is ideal for businesses that need a dedicated web kiosk solution with minimal overhead.

Porteus can help users in the following ways:

Dedicated Web Kiosk: Provides a secure and streamlined web browsing experience.

Provides a secure and streamlined web browsing experience. Lightweight OS: Minimizes system resource usage.

Minimizes system resource usage. Automatic Updates: Ensures the kiosk is always running the latest security patches.

Key Features:

Web browser lockdown

Automatic updates

Customizable interface

Remote configuration

Pricing: Free and open-source.

6. Windows Assigned Access

Windows Assigned Access is a built-in feature of Windows that allows you to lock down a device to run a single application. It’s a simple and cost-effective way to create a kiosk experience without installing additional software. Assigned Access is suitable for businesses that need a basic kiosk solution with limited customization options.

Windows Assigned Access can help users in the following ways:

Simple Kiosk Setup: Provides a built-in kiosk solution without extra software.

Provides a built-in kiosk solution without extra software. Single App Mode: Restricts the device to run only one application.

Restricts the device to run only one application. Cost-Effective: Eliminates the need for additional kiosk software.

Key Features:

Single app mode

User account management

Automatic login

Limited customization

Pricing: Included with Windows operating system.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature SiteKiosk Windows KioWare Kiosk Software ProViso Kiosk Software Inteset Kiosk Software Porteus Kiosk Windows Assigned Access Security High High Medium Medium High Low Customization High High High Low Medium Low Remote Management Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Pricing $690/license $120/month/kiosk $399/license $49/license Free Included with Windows

Choosing the right kiosk software depends on your specific needs and budget. This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each option to help you make an informed decision.

Tips

Consider your specific needs: Determine the specific requirements of your kiosk application, such as the level of security, customization, and remote management capabilities.

Determine the specific requirements of your kiosk application, such as the level of security, customization, and remote management capabilities. Evaluate the user experience: Choose software that provides a user-friendly interface and a seamless kiosk experience.

Choose software that provides a user-friendly interface and a seamless kiosk experience. Test the software: Before making a final decision, test the software to ensure it meets your needs and performs as expected.

Find The Right Kiosk OS

Selecting the right kiosk software for Windows requires careful consideration of security, customization, and management features. The options outlined above offer a range of capabilities to suit various business needs and budgets.

FAQ

What is kiosk software used for?

Kiosk software is used to restrict access to a computer or device, allowing only specific applications or websites to be accessed. It’s commonly used in public places like libraries, retail stores, and museums.

How do I turn my computer into a kiosk?

You can turn your computer into a kiosk by installing kiosk software or using the built-in Assigned Access feature in Windows. These tools allow you to lock down the device and control which applications users can access.

What are the benefits of using kiosk software?

Kiosk software enhances security, improves user experience, and streamlines operations. It prevents unauthorized access, provides a controlled environment, and allows businesses to customize the kiosk experience.

Is there any free kiosk software?

Yes, Porteus Kiosk is a free and open-source kiosk operating system. Additionally, Windows Assigned Access is a built-in feature that provides basic kiosk functionality without additional cost.

Related reading