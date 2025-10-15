Top GUI Design Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The world of GUI (Graphical User Interface) design is constantly evolving, demanding innovative and efficient tools. Selecting the right GUI design software is crucial for creating user-friendly and visually appealing applications. This article explores seven of the best GUI design software options expected to dominate the market in 2025, helping designers and developers make informed decisions.

From wireframing and prototyping to full-fledged UI development, these tools offer a range of features to streamline the design process. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, understanding the capabilities of each software can significantly impact your workflow and the quality of your final product.

Which GUI Design Software Should You Use?

Adobe XD

Adobe XD is a powerful vector-based tool that excels in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications. It integrates seamlessly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, making it a favorite among designers already familiar with the Adobe ecosystem. XD supports prototyping, wireframing, and collaborative design, allowing teams to work efficiently on complex projects. It is a great tool for creating interactive prototypes with realistic animations and transitions, enabling designers to test and refine their designs before development.

XD helps simplify the design process by offering features like responsive resize, component states, and auto-animate. These features allow designers to create adaptive designs that look great on any device.

Key Features:

Vector-based design tools

Prototyping and animation capabilities

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Real-time collaboration features

Pricing: Starting at $9.99/month

Figma

Figma is a cloud-based design tool that has gained immense popularity due to its collaborative features and accessibility. It allows multiple designers to work on the same project simultaneously, making it ideal for remote teams. Figma supports both vector and raster graphics, and its web-based interface means it can be used on any operating system. Figma’s real-time collaboration features make it easy for teams to provide feedback, iterate on designs, and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Figma stands out for its robust version control, which helps designers track changes and revert to previous versions if needed. Its component library and style guides also promote consistency across projects.

Key Features:

Cloud-based platform for real-time collaboration

Vector and raster graphics support

Version control and component libraries

Web-based accessibility

Pricing: Free (limited features), Professional plan at $12/month

Sketch

Sketch is a Mac-exclusive vector graphics editor that is widely used for UI and web design. Known for its clean interface and focus on digital design, Sketch offers a range of plugins and integrations to extend its functionality. It is a great tool for creating high-fidelity designs and prototypes, and its symbol library helps maintain consistency across projects. Sketch’s focus on simplicity and efficiency makes it a favorite among designers who want a streamlined workflow.

Sketch offers features like shared styles and text styles, which allow designers to easily update the look and feel of their designs across multiple artboards. Its robust plugin ecosystem also makes it easy to integrate with other tools and services.

Key Features:

Mac-exclusive vector graphics editor

Clean interface and focus on digital design

Extensive plugin ecosystem

Symbol library for design consistency

Pricing: Starting at $9/month

InVision Studio

InVision Studio is a screen design tool that focuses on creating interactive prototypes and animations. It offers a range of features for designing user interfaces, including vector drawing tools, animation timelines, and responsive layouts. InVision Studio integrates seamlessly with the InVision platform, which provides tools for collaboration, feedback, and project management. It is a great tool for creating realistic prototypes that accurately reflect the user experience.

InVision Studio allows designers to create complex animations and transitions without writing code. Its timeline-based animation editor makes it easy to fine-tune the timing and easing of animations.

Key Features:

Interactive prototyping and animation tools

Vector drawing tools and responsive layouts

Integration with the InVision platform

Timeline-based animation editor

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro plan at $7.95/month

Axure RP

Axure RP is a powerful prototyping tool that is designed for creating complex and interactive prototypes. It offers a range of features for simulating user interactions, including conditional logic, dynamic content, and adaptive views. Axure RP is widely used by UX professionals for creating detailed prototypes that can be used for user testing and stakeholder feedback. It is a great tool for validating design decisions and ensuring that the final product meets user needs.

Axure RP allows designers to create prototypes that accurately reflect the functionality of the final product. Its conditional logic and dynamic content features make it possible to simulate complex user interactions and scenarios.

Key Features:

Advanced prototyping capabilities

Conditional logic and dynamic content

Adaptive views for responsive design

User testing and stakeholder feedback

Pricing: Starting at $25/month

Marvel

Marvel is a user-friendly prototyping tool that is designed for creating simple and interactive prototypes. It offers a range of features for designing user interfaces, including a drag-and-drop interface, pre-built components, and integration with other design tools. Marvel is widely used by designers and product managers for creating quick prototypes to test ideas and gather feedback. It is a great tool for iterating on designs and validating assumptions.

Marvel simplifies the prototyping process by offering a range of pre-built components and templates. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to create prototypes without writing code.

Key Features:

User-friendly drag-and-drop interface

Pre-built components and templates

Integration with other design tools

Simple and interactive prototyping

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro plan at $12/month

Proto.io

Proto.io is a web-based platform for creating fully interactive prototypes that feel like real apps. It stands out due to its focus on high-fidelity prototypes, allowing designers to simulate complex interactions and animations without coding. Proto.io supports importing designs from tools like Sketch and Figma, making it easy to bring existing designs to life. It is a great tool for user testing and presenting designs to stakeholders, as it provides a realistic preview of the final product.

Proto.io offers a range of features for creating advanced prototypes, including animations, transitions, and interactive components. Its web-based platform makes it easy to share prototypes with team members and stakeholders.

Key Features:

Web-based platform for interactive prototyping

High-fidelity prototypes with animations and transitions

Import designs from Sketch and Figma

User testing and stakeholder feedback

Pricing: Starting at $24/month

Feature Comparison

Feature Adobe XD Figma Sketch InVision Studio Axure RP Marvel Proto.io Collaboration Excellent Excellent Limited Good Limited Good Good Platform Windows, macOS Web-based macOS Windows, macOS Windows, macOS Web-based Web-based Prototyping Excellent Excellent Good Excellent Excellent Good Excellent Price $9.99/month Free, $12/month $9/month Free, $7.95/month $25/month Free, $12/month $24/month

Choosing the right GUI design software depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider factors such as collaboration, platform compatibility, prototyping capabilities, and pricing when making your decision.

Tips

Start with a free trial: Most GUI design software offers a free trial period. Take advantage of this to test out different tools and see which one works best for you.

FAQ

