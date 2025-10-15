Top Split Screen Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Multitasking on a single monitor can often feel like a juggling act. Split screen software offers a solution, allowing you to divide your screen into multiple manageable sections, boosting productivity and streamlining your workflow. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best split screen software options available in 2025.

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or simply someone who enjoys having multiple applications open at once, finding the right split screen software can significantly improve your computing experience. We’ve tested and reviewed several options to help you make an informed decision.

What Is the Best Split Screen Software?

DisplayFusion

DisplayFusion is a powerful and feature-rich window management tool that goes far beyond simple split screen functionality. It offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to configure monitor splitting, window snapping, and even custom functions triggered by hotkeys. Its multi-monitor support is excellent, making it ideal for users with complex setups. DisplayFusion helps users to be more productive by managing their open windows easier.

DisplayFusion can help users with:

By organizing applications efficiently, DisplayFusion allows users to focus on the task at hand without constantly switching between windows. Enhanced Multitasking: The software’s split screen capabilities make it easier to work with multiple applications simultaneously, boosting productivity.

The software’s split screen capabilities make it easier to work with multiple applications simultaneously, boosting productivity. Customizable Experience: Users can tailor the software to their specific needs with a wide range of options.

Key Features:

Customizable window snapping

Multi-monitor taskbars

Window management rules

Hotkeys for various functions

Pricing: Free (basic version), $29 (standard license), $39 (pro license)

AquaSnap

AquaSnap is a user-friendly split screen software designed for simplicity and efficiency. It offers intuitive window snapping and tiling features, allowing you to quickly arrange windows on your screen. AquaSnap’s “Shake to Focus” feature is a unique and convenient way to bring a specific window to the forefront. AquaSnap is great for those who want a simple, yet powerful window management tool.

AquaSnap can help users with:

AquaSnap simplifies the process of arranging windows, making it quick and effortless to set up a split screen layout. Intuitive Interface: The software’s user-friendly design makes it easy to learn and use, even for beginners.

The software’s user-friendly design makes it easy to learn and use, even for beginners. Enhanced Productivity: By quickly organizing windows, AquaSnap helps users stay focused and productive.

Key Features:

Window snapping and tiling

Shake to focus

Window stretching

Multi-monitor support

Pricing: Free (basic version), $19 (professional license)

Microsoft PowerToys (FancyZones)

Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities designed to enhance the Windows experience. Among these tools, FancyZones stands out as a powerful window management feature. FancyZones allows you to create custom window layouts and quickly snap applications into those zones. It’s a great option for users who want more control over their screen arrangement. PowerToys is a free software.

FancyZones can help users with:

FancyZones allows users to create custom window layouts that fit their specific needs. Improved Organization: By defining zones for different applications, FancyZones helps users keep their screen organized and clutter-free.

By defining zones for different applications, FancyZones helps users keep their screen organized and clutter-free. Enhanced Productivity: FancyZones makes it easy to arrange windows quickly, boosting productivity and reducing distractions.

Key Features:

Customizable zone layouts

Window snapping to zones

Easy configuration

Part of the free PowerToys suite

Pricing: Free

Ultramon

Ultramon is a comprehensive multi-monitor management tool that includes robust split screen capabilities. It allows you to extend your taskbar across multiple monitors, create custom window management rules, and mirror displays. Ultramon is ideal for users with complex multi-monitor setups who need advanced control over their display configuration.

Ultramon can help users with:

Ultramon provides a wide range of tools for managing multiple monitors, making it easier to work across multiple displays. Customizable Taskbars: The software allows users to extend their taskbar across multiple monitors, providing easy access to applications and system controls.

The software allows users to extend their taskbar across multiple monitors, providing easy access to applications and system controls. Enhanced Productivity: By streamlining multi-monitor workflows, Ultramon helps users stay focused and productive.

Key Features:

Multi-monitor taskbars

Window management rules

Display mirroring

Customizable hotkeys

Pricing: $39.95 (personal license), $69.95 (business license)

Feature Comparison

Feature DisplayFusion AquaSnap Microsoft PowerToys (FancyZones) Ultramon Window Snapping Yes Yes Yes Yes Custom Layouts Yes No Yes Yes Multi-Monitor Yes Yes Yes Yes Taskbars Yes No No Yes Pricing Free/$29/$39 Free/$19 Free $39.95/$69.95

Tips for Choosing Split Screen Software

Consider your needs: Do you need advanced customization options, or are you looking for a simple and easy-to-use solution?

Do you need advanced customization options, or are you looking for a simple and easy-to-use solution? Evaluate multi-monitor support: If you have multiple monitors, make sure the software supports them properly.

If you have multiple monitors, make sure the software supports them properly. Test the free versions: Many split screen software options offer free versions or trials, allowing you to test the software before committing to a purchase.

Better Multitasking Made Simple

Split screen software can significantly enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities. By choosing the right tool for your needs, you can streamline your workflow and make the most of your screen real estate.

FAQ

What is split screen software?

Split screen software allows you to divide your computer screen into multiple sections, each displaying a different application or window.

Is split screen software free?

Some split screen software options are free, while others offer paid versions with additional features.

Does Windows have built-in split screen capabilities?

Yes, Windows has a built-in split screen feature called Snap Assist, but dedicated software offers more advanced features and customization options.

Can split screen software improve productivity?

Yes, by allowing you to work with multiple applications simultaneously, split screen software can significantly improve productivity.

Which split screen software is best for multi-monitor setups?

DisplayFusion and Ultramon are excellent choices for multi-monitor setups, offering advanced features and customization options.

