Top Wi-Fi 6 Adapters For Your PC

Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 can significantly improve your PC’s wireless performance, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and better network efficiency. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or simply want a more reliable connection, a Wi-Fi 6 adapter is a worthwhile investment. This article explores the best Wi-Fi 6 USB adapters and cards available to enhance your desktop or laptop’s connectivity.

Choosing the right Wi-Fi 6 adapter depends on your specific needs and setup. We’ve compiled a list of top contenders, considering factors like speed, range, ease of installation, and price. Let’s dive into the best options to elevate your PC’s wireless capabilities.

Which Wi-Fi 6 Adapter Should You Buy?

TP-Link Archer TX3000E

The TP-Link Archer TX3000E is a PCIe Wi-Fi 6 card that provides excellent performance and reliability for desktop PCs. It supports the latest 802.11ax standard, delivering speeds up to 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Its high-gain antennas ensure a stable and wide-ranging connection, making it ideal for gaming and streaming.

The TX3000E also features Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wireless peripherals. Its easy installation and included magnetic antenna base make it a user-friendly choice. This adapter brings a seamless blend of speed and convenience to your desktop setup.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology (802.11ax)

Up to 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

High-Gain Antennas with Magnetic Base

Price: $49.99

ASUS PCE-AX58BT

The ASUS PCE-AX58BT is another excellent PCIe Wi-Fi 6 card that offers impressive speeds and features. It supports 160MHz bandwidth, allowing for faster data transfer rates and improved performance. The PCE-AX58BT also includes Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wireless devices.

ASUS has included external antennas that can be positioned for optimal signal strength. With its robust performance and advanced features, the PCE-AX58BT is a great choice for users seeking a high-end Wi-Fi 6 upgrade.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology (802.11ax)

160MHz Bandwidth Support

Bluetooth 5.0

External Antennas for Optimal Signal

Price: $79.99

Netgear Nighthawk A8000

The Netgear Nighthawk A8000 is a USB Wi-Fi 6 adapter designed for laptops and desktops. It offers a convenient way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 without opening your PC. The A8000 supports speeds up to 1.8 Gbps, providing a significant performance boost over older Wi-Fi standards.

The compact design makes it easy to carry, while the simple plug-and-play installation ensures a hassle-free setup. It’s a great pick for users who need a portable and powerful Wi-Fi 6 solution.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology (802.11ax)

Up to 1.8 Gbps Speed

USB 3.0 Interface

Compact and Portable Design

Price: $69.99

D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter (DWA-X1850)

The D-Link AX1800 (DWA-X1850) is a USB adapter that brings Wi-Fi 6 to your laptop or desktop. It delivers speeds up to 1200 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Its compact design makes it a great option for on-the-go use.

The DWA-X1850 is easy to install and provides a stable, reliable connection. It’s a cost-effective way to upgrade your device to Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology (802.11ax)

Up to 1200 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz

USB 3.0 Interface

Compact Design

Price: $49.99

Ubit AX200 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe WiFi Card

The Ubit AX200 PCIe WiFi Card is a budget-friendly option that still delivers solid Wi-Fi 6 performance. Based on the Intel AX200 chipset, it supports speeds up to 2400 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. It also features Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless devices.

The Ubit AX200 is easy to install and comes with external antennas for improved signal strength. This is a great option for users looking for an affordable Wi-Fi 6 upgrade.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology (802.11ax)

Up to 2400 Mbps on 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

External Antennas

Price: $35.99

Feature Comparison

Feature TP-Link Archer TX3000E ASUS PCE-AX58BT Netgear Nighthawk A8000 D-Link DWA-X1850 Ubit AX200 Type PCIe Card PCIe Card USB Adapter USB Adapter PCIe Card Max Speed (5GHz) 2402 Mbps 2402 Mbps 1800 Mbps 1200 Mbps 2400 Mbps Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 No No 5.1 Price $49.99 $79.99 $69.99 $49.99 $35.99

This table helps you quickly compare the key features and prices of each Wi-Fi 6 adapter, making it easier to choose the best option for your needs. Consider your budget, desired speeds, and whether you need Bluetooth connectivity when making your decision.

Tips

Check Compatibility: Ensure the adapter is compatible with your operating system and hardware.

Ensure the adapter is compatible with your operating system and hardware. Consider Your Needs: If you need portability, a USB adapter is a better choice. For maximum performance on a desktop, a PCIe card is preferable.

If you need portability, a USB adapter is a better choice. For maximum performance on a desktop, a PCIe card is preferable. Antenna Placement: Experiment with antenna placement to optimize signal strength.

Elevating Your PC’s Wireless Performance

Upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 adapter can significantly improve your PC’s wireless experience, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and better network efficiency. Whether you choose a PCIe card or a USB adapter, the options listed above provide excellent performance and features to enhance your connectivity.

FAQ

What is Wi-Fi 6?

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, offering faster speeds, improved efficiency, and better performance in crowded environments compared to previous standards like Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Will a Wi-Fi 6 adapter improve my internet speed?

A Wi-Fi 6 adapter can improve your wireless speeds if your router also supports Wi-Fi 6. The actual speed increase depends on your internet service provider and network conditions.

Do I need a new router to use a Wi-Fi 6 adapter?

To fully benefit from a Wi-Fi 6 adapter, you need a Wi-Fi 6 router. However, the adapter will still work with older routers, but you

