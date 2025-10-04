Enable Or Disable Autofill In Google Chrome: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Autofill is a convenient feature in Google Chrome that automatically fills in forms with your saved information, such as addresses, credit card details, and passwords. While it can save you time and effort, some users may prefer to disable it for privacy or security reasons. This guide will walk you through the process of enabling or disabling Autofill in Google Chrome on both your PC and mobile devices.

Whether you want to streamline your online experience or prioritize your data protection, understanding how to manage Autofill is essential. By following the simple steps outlined below, you can customize Chrome to meet your specific needs and preferences.

How Do I Turn Autofill On or Off in Google Chrome?

Enabling or Disabling Autofill on PC

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click the three vertical dots (Menu icon) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Click “Autofill” in the left-hand sidebar. Choose which autofill settings you want to change:

Passwords: Click “Password Manager”. Toggle “Offer to save passwords” on or off to enable or disable the saving of new passwords. You can also manage your saved passwords here.

Click “Password Manager”. Toggle “Offer to save passwords” on or off to enable or disable the saving of new passwords. You can also manage your saved passwords here. Payment methods: Click “Payment methods”. Toggle “Save and fill payment methods” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling payment information.

Click “Payment methods”. Toggle “Save and fill payment methods” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling payment information. Addresses and more: Click “Addresses and more”. Toggle “Save and fill addresses” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling address information.

Enabling or Disabling Autofill on Mobile (Android/iOS)

Open the Google Chrome app on your mobile device. Tap the three vertical dots (Menu icon) in the top-right corner (Android) or bottom-right corner (iOS) of the screen. Tap “Settings”. Tap “Autofill and passwords”. Choose which autofill settings you want to change:

Passwords: Tap “Save passwords”. Toggle “Save passwords” on or off to enable or disable the saving of new passwords. You can also manage your saved passwords here.

Tap “Save passwords”. Toggle “Save passwords” on or off to enable or disable the saving of new passwords. You can also manage your saved passwords here. Payment methods: Tap “Payment methods”. Toggle “Save and fill payment methods” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling payment information.

Tap “Payment methods”. Toggle “Save and fill payment methods” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling payment information. Addresses and more: Tap “Addresses and more”. Toggle “Save and fill addresses” on or off to enable or disable saving and autofilling address information.

Tips for Managing Autofill

Review Saved Information Regularly: Periodically check your saved passwords, payment methods, and addresses to ensure they are accurate and up-to-date.

Periodically check your saved passwords, payment methods, and addresses to ensure they are accurate and up-to-date. Use Strong, Unique Passwords: Create strong, unique passwords for each of your online accounts to enhance security, even with Autofill enabled.

Create strong, unique passwords for each of your online accounts to enhance security, even with Autofill enabled. Consider a Password Manager: Explore dedicated password managers for more advanced security features and cross-platform compatibility.

Explore dedicated password managers for more advanced security features and cross-platform compatibility. Be Cautious on Public Computers: Avoid using Autofill on public or shared computers to prevent unauthorized access to your personal information.

Avoid using Autofill on public or shared computers to prevent unauthorized access to your personal information. Clear Browsing Data: Regularly clear your browsing data, including Autofill data, to remove any potentially sensitive information.

Autofill Configuration Made Easy

Managing Autofill in Google Chrome is a straightforward process that allows you to customize your browsing experience according to your preferences. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily enable or disable Autofill on both your PC and mobile devices, ensuring that your online activities are both convenient and secure.

FAQ

How do I delete saved Autofill information in Chrome? Go to Settings > Autofill, then select the type of information you want to delete (Passwords, Payment methods, or Addresses and more). Click the three dots next to the item you want to remove and select “Remove.”

Is it safe to use Autofill? Autofill can be convenient, but it’s important to be aware of the potential security risks. Use strong passwords, regularly review your saved information, and be cautious on public computers.

Can I disable Autofill for specific websites? No, Chrome does not offer a built-in option to disable Autofill for specific websites. You can only enable or disable it globally.

Why is Autofill not working on my Chrome browser? Make sure Autofill is enabled in your Chrome settings. Also, check if the website you’re trying to use Autofill on is compatible. Some websites may have specific security measures that prevent Autofill from working.

How do I edit my saved Autofill information? Go to Settings > Autofill, then select the type of information you want to edit (Passwords, Payment methods, or Addresses and more). Click the three dots next to the item you want to edit and select “Edit.”

Comparing Autofill Options

Feature Passwords Payment Methods Addresses and More Functionality Saves and fills login credentials Saves and fills credit card/payment details Saves and fills address and contact details Security Concerns Potential for password theft Risk of unauthorized purchases Risk of identity theft Management Can be managed through Password Manager Can be managed through Payment Methods Can be managed through Addresses and more

