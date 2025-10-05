6 Top SATA To USB Adapters For Your Hard Drives

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Need to access data from an old hard drive? A SATA to USB adapter is a convenient tool that allows you to connect a 2.5″ or 3.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD to your computer via USB. These adapters are perfect for data recovery, backing up files, or simply accessing files on a drive without installing it inside your computer.

Choosing the right SATA to USB adapter can be tricky with so many options available. This guide explores some of the best SATA to USB adapters on the market, highlighting their features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

Which SATA to USB Adapter Should I Choose?

UGREEN SATA to USB 3.0 Adapter

The UGREEN SATA to USB 3.0 Adapter is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and fast connection. This adapter supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol), which can increase transfer speeds by up to 70% compared to traditional USB 3.0. It’s compatible with both 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives, making it versatile for different storage needs. Users will appreciate its plug-and-play functionality, meaning no drivers are required for most operating systems. This adapter is ideal for quickly transferring large files or creating backups.

Supports UASP for faster transfer speeds

Compatible with 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives

Plug-and-play functionality

LED indicator for power and activity

Price: $12.99

StarTech.com SATA to USB Cable

The StarTech.com SATA to USB Cable stands out for its robust build quality and reliable performance. This adapter is designed for connecting 2.5″ SATA SSDs/HDDs to a computer through a USB port. It supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) for fast data transfer rates. The compact design makes it highly portable, perfect for on-the-go use. It’s a great option for technicians and IT professionals who frequently need to access and transfer data from different drives.

Supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Compact and portable design

Reliable performance

Easy to use

Price: $19.99

Sabrent USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Adapter

The Sabrent USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter is a popular choice due to its simplicity and effectiveness. It supports standard 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives and offers data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. The adapter is incredibly easy to use – just plug it in, and you’re ready to go. It’s a great option for users who need a no-fuss solution for accessing their SATA drives. This adapter is particularly useful for backing up data or cloning hard drives.

Supports standard 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives

Data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps

Easy to use

LED indicator for power and activity

Price: $9.99

Inateck USB 3.0 to SATA Converter Adapter

The Inateck USB 3.0 to SATA Converter Adapter is a versatile tool that supports both 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives, as well as IDE drives with an additional adapter (sold separately). It offers USB 3.0 speeds for fast data transfer. A notable feature is the included 12V/2A power adapter, which ensures stable power supply for 3.5″ drives. This adapter is an excellent choice for users who work with various types of drives and require a reliable power source.

Supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives, and IDE drives (with additional adapter)

USB 3.0 speeds for fast data transfer

Includes 12V/2A power adapter for stable power supply

LED indicator for power and activity

Price: $25.99

Cable Matters USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter

The Cable Matters USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter is designed for quick and easy access to SATA drives. It supports both 2.5″ and 3.5″ drives and provides data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. The adapter is lightweight and portable, making it convenient for travel. It’s a reliable option for users who need a simple and efficient way to connect to SATA drives for data recovery or backups.

Supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives

Data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps

Lightweight and portable

Easy to use

Price: $11.99

FIDECO USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter

The FIDECO USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter is a comprehensive solution that supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives, as well as IDE drives with the included adapter. It offers USB 3.0 speeds for fast data transfer. This adapter comes with a power adapter for stable power supply to 3.5″ drives. It’s a great choice for users who need to work with a variety of drives and require a complete solution.

Supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA drives, and IDE drives (with included adapter)

USB 3.0 speeds for fast data transfer

Includes power adapter for stable power supply

LED indicator for power and activity

Price: $29.99

Feature Comparison

Feature UGREEN StarTech.com Sabrent Inateck Cable Matters FIDECO USB Version 3.0 3.1 Gen 1 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Drive Size Support 2.5″/3.5″ 2.5″ 2.5″/3.5″ 2.5″/3.5″ 2.5″/3.5″ 2.5″/3.5″ Power Adapter No No No Yes No Yes IDE Support No No No Optional No Yes UASP Support Yes No No No No No Price $12.99 $19.99 $9.99 $25.99 $11.99 $29.99

Choosing the right adapter depends on your specific needs. Consider factors like drive size support, the need for a power adapter, and whether you require IDE support.

Tips

Always safely eject the drive from your operating system before disconnecting the adapter to prevent data corruption.

Ensure the adapter is compatible with your operating system. Most modern adapters are plug-and-play, but older systems might require drivers.

For 3.5″ drives, always use a power adapter if the adapter requires one to ensure stable operation.

Making External Hard Drive Access Easy

Selecting the best SATA to USB adapter depends on your specific needs, but each of the options above offers a reliable way to access your external hard drives. Consider the features and price points to find the adapter that best fits your requirements.

FAQ

What is a SATA to USB adapter used for?

A SATA to USB adapter allows you to connect a SATA hard drive or SSD to your computer via USB, making it easy to access data, create backups, or perform data recovery.

Do I need a power adapter for a 2.5″ SATA drive?

No, 2.5″ SATA drives typically draw power from the USB port. However, 3.5″ drives usually require an external power adapter.

What is UASP, and why is it important?

UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) is a protocol that enables faster data transfer speeds compared to traditional USB protocols. It can significantly improve the performance of

